Canadian brand spotlight: Get to know Veradek

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This spring, we’re diving into the world of Veradek – a homegrown brand redefining modern outdoor living with its sleek, architectural planters and outdoor décor. Based in Toronto, Veradek has become a go-to name for design-forward homeowners and landscapers alike, known for its clean lines, durable materials, and distinctly contemporary aesthetic.
Founded with a vision to bring form and function together, Veradek specializes in high-quality outdoor products that blend urban sophistication with everyday usability. From minimalist steel planters to modular privacy screens, each piece is designed to elevate outdoor spaces – whether it’s a downtown balcony or a sprawling backyard garden.
What sets Veradek apart is its commitment to both design integrity and local craftsmanship. Proudly made in Canada, the brand prioritizes sustainability through recycled materials and weather-resistant finishes built to last season after season.
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Veradek’s products have been featured in design publications and embraced by architects, interior designers, and green thumbs across North America. For those who believe that outdoor spaces deserve just as much style and intention as interiors, Veradek delivers a bold, durable, and unmistakably modern answer.
The Veradek Block Series Pedestal Planter is an easy way to give your front porch or patio a modern upgrade. It’s lightweight, tough enough for any weather, and has a removable insert so switching plants for different seasons is super simple.
The Everything Deck Box from Veradek is great for swallow cushions, pillows, and garden chaos while keeping everything dry, organized, and locked up tight. Say goodbye to backyard clutter and hello to modern storage that actually looks good.
Need a little privacy? The Corten Arrow Privacy Screen create defined areas for relaxing or entertaining. Made from durable corten steel that naturally develops a rich rusted patina over time, these modular panels are built to last.
We bet you never thought a trash can could look so good (while providing plenty of function). This outdoor piece from Veradek stays durable all throughout the unpredictable Canadian weather. Made from high-grade plastic with a secure latching system, this bin is both waterproof and impact resistant.
Keep things chill and stylish with the cooler side table – perfect for dads and moms who love to entertain, keeping up to 48 cans cold for 12 hours in a sleek, modern design. Made in Canada from real stone-plastic composite, it’s tough enough for any weather and cute enough for any patio.
Yes, it may channel classic estate charm, but the Brixton Planter is built for today – with recycled, all-weather plastic that resists scratches, cracks, and UV damage. Designed in Canada to handle everything from deep freezes to heat waves, it’s a timeless piece that’s tougher than it looks.
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