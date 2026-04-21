Canadian brand spotlight: Get to know Veradek

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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This spring, we’re diving into the world of Veradek – a homegrown brand redefining modern outdoor living with its sleek, architectural planters and outdoor décor. Based in Toronto, Veradek has become a go-to name for design-forward homeowners and landscapers alike, known for its clean lines, durable materials, and distinctly contemporary aesthetic.

Founded with a vision to bring form and function together, Veradek specializes in high-quality outdoor products that blend urban sophistication with everyday usability. From minimalist steel planters to modular privacy screens, each piece is designed to elevate outdoor spaces – whether it’s a downtown balcony or a sprawling backyard garden.

What sets Veradek apart is its commitment to both design integrity and local craftsmanship. Proudly made in Canada, the brand prioritizes sustainability through recycled materials and weather-resistant finishes built to last season after season.

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Veradek’s products have been featured in design publications and embraced by architects, interior designers, and green thumbs across North America. For those who believe that outdoor spaces deserve just as much style and intention as interiors, Veradek delivers a bold, durable, and unmistakably modern answer.

Veradek Block Series Pedestal Planter The Veradek Block Series Pedestal Planter is an easy way to give your front porch or patio a modern upgrade. It’s lightweight, tough enough for any weather, and has a removable insert so switching plants for different seasons is super simple. $124.99 on Amazon $129.99 at Veradek

Veradek Everything Deck Box The Everything Deck Box from Veradek is great for swallow cushions, pillows, and garden chaos while keeping everything dry, organized, and locked up tight. Say goodbye to backyard clutter and hello to modern storage that actually looks good. $299.99 on Amazon $299.99 at Veradek

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Veradek Corten Steel Outdoor Privacy Screen Series Need a little privacy? The Corten Arrow Privacy Screen create defined areas for relaxing or entertaining. Made from durable corten steel that naturally develops a rich rusted patina over time, these modular panels are built to last. $349.99 on Amazon $349.99 at Veradek

Veradek Tambour Series Outdoor Trash Can with Lid We bet you never thought a trash can could look so good (while providing plenty of function). This outdoor piece from Veradek stays durable all throughout the unpredictable Canadian weather. Made from high-grade plastic with a secure latching system, this bin is both waterproof and impact resistant. $129.99 on Amazon $129.99 at Veradek

Demi Chill Side Table Keep things chill and stylish with the cooler side table – perfect for dads and moms who love to entertain, keeping up to 48 cans cold for 12 hours in a sleek, modern design. Made in Canada from real stone-plastic composite, it’s tough enough for any weather and cute enough for any patio. $134.99 on Amazon $129.99 at Veradek

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Brixton Window Box Planter Yes, it may channel classic estate charm, but the Brixton Planter is built for today – with recycled, all-weather plastic that resists scratches, cracks, and UV damage. Designed in Canada to handle everything from deep freezes to heat waves, it’s a timeless piece that’s tougher than it looks. $169.99 on Amazon $99.99 at Veradek

Brixton Tray Table Don’t compromise on aesthetic with this storage-friendly option. This sleek tray table is a backyard essential for organized patio hosting, perfect for tucking away cozy outdoor blankets and pillows. $99.99 on Amazon $99.99 at Veradek

Demi Long Planter This planter has a soft, textured finish that looks just as good as it performs. It’s designed to handle everything from freezing winters to scorching summers – no fading or scratches. $129.99 on Amazon

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You may also like:

Rolling Grill Basket(2PCS) – $29.99

Grill Caddy – $49.99

34Pcs BBQ Grill Accessories – $49.99

Outdoor Kitchen Counter Long Cooking outdoors just got a whole lot sweeter with plenty of counter space so you can prep, cook, and serve without missing a single moment of the fun. $439.99 at Veradek

Mason Series Raised Lima Planter (2 Pack) This goes for all planters – durability matters. Also, never skip the stand. Elevating your plants helps them breathe – and it looks way better, we promise. $119.99 on Amazon

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Geo Trough Planter Your plants will look as sleek as ever in the Veradek Geo Trough Planter. This piece stands out with its sharp geometric design and lightweight, UV-resistant composite. $44.99 at Veradek

Demi Shade Side Table The Demi Shade Side Table turns up the outdoor glam with sculpted flutes and a luxe real-stone finish – a far cry from your clunky old umbrella stand. $144.99 at Veradek

You may also like:

76×51 inches Large Grill Mat for Outdoor Grill – $46.99

BFOUR Wireless Meat Thermometer – $89.99

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2 Packs BBQ Grill Brush – $20.39