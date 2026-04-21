SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Canadian brand spotlight: Get to know Veradek

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 21, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
Veradek Canadian brands View image in full screen
Each piece is designed to elevate outdoor spaces – whether it’s a downtown balcony or a sprawling backyard garden.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This spring, we’re diving into the world of Veradek – a homegrown brand redefining modern outdoor living with its sleek, architectural planters and outdoor décor. Based in Toronto, Veradek has become a go-to name for design-forward homeowners and landscapers alike, known for its clean lines, durable materials, and distinctly contemporary aesthetic.

Founded with a vision to bring form and function together, Veradek specializes in high-quality outdoor products that blend urban sophistication with everyday usability. From minimalist steel planters to modular privacy screens, each piece is designed to elevate outdoor spaces – whether it’s a downtown balcony or a sprawling backyard garden.

What sets Veradek apart is its commitment to both design integrity and local craftsmanship. Proudly made in Canada, the brand prioritizes sustainability through recycled materials and weather-resistant finishes built to last season after season.

Story continues below advertisement

Veradek’s products have been featured in design publications and embraced by architects, interior designers, and green thumbs across North America. For those who believe that outdoor spaces deserve just as much style and intention as interiors, Veradek delivers a bold, durable, and unmistakably modern answer.

 

Veradek Block Series Pedestal Planter
The Veradek Block Series Pedestal Planter is an easy way to give your front porch or patio a modern upgrade. It’s lightweight, tough enough for any weather, and has a removable insert so switching plants for different seasons is super simple.
$124.99 on Amazon $129.99 at Veradek

 

Veradek Everything Deck Box
The Everything Deck Box from Veradek is great for swallow cushions, pillows, and garden chaos while keeping everything dry, organized, and locked up tight. Say goodbye to backyard clutter and hello to modern storage that actually looks good.
$299.99 on Amazon $299.99 at Veradek
Story continues below advertisement

 

Veradek Corten Steel Outdoor Privacy Screen Series
Need a little privacy? The Corten Arrow Privacy Screen create defined areas for relaxing or entertaining. Made from durable corten steel that naturally develops a rich rusted patina over time, these modular panels are built to last.
$349.99 on Amazon $349.99 at Veradek

 

Veradek Tambour Series Outdoor Trash Can with Lid
We bet you never thought a trash can could look so good (while providing plenty of function). This outdoor piece from Veradek stays durable all throughout the unpredictable Canadian weather. Made from high-grade plastic with a secure latching system, this bin is both waterproof and impact resistant.
$129.99 on Amazon $129.99 at Veradek

 

Demi Chill Side Table
Keep things chill and stylish with the cooler side table – perfect for dads and moms who love to entertain, keeping up to 48 cans cold for 12 hours in a sleek, modern design. Made in Canada from real stone-plastic composite, it’s tough enough for any weather and cute enough for any patio.
$134.99 on Amazon $129.99 at Veradek
Story continues below advertisement

 

Brixton Window Box Planter
Yes, it may channel classic estate charm, but the Brixton Planter is built for today – with recycled, all-weather plastic that resists scratches, cracks, and UV damage. Designed in Canada to handle everything from deep freezes to heat waves, it’s a timeless piece that’s tougher than it looks.
$169.99 on Amazon $99.99 at Veradek

 

Brixton Tray Table
Don’t compromise on aesthetic with this storage-friendly option. This sleek tray table is a backyard essential for organized patio hosting, perfect for tucking away cozy outdoor blankets and pillows.
$99.99 on Amazon $99.99 at Veradek

 

Demi Long Planter
This planter has a soft, textured finish that looks just as good as it performs. It’s designed to handle everything from freezing winters to scorching summers – no fading or scratches.
$129.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Rolling Grill Basket(2PCS) – $29.99

Grill Caddy – $49.99

34Pcs BBQ Grill Accessories – $49.99

 

Outdoor Kitchen Counter Long
Cooking outdoors just got a whole lot sweeter with plenty of counter space so you can prep, cook, and serve without missing a single moment of the fun.
$439.99 at Veradek

 

Mason Series Raised Lima Planter (2 Pack)
This goes for all planters – durability matters. Also, never skip the stand. Elevating your plants helps them breathe – and it looks way better, we promise.
$119.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Geo Trough Planter
Your plants will look as sleek as ever in the Veradek Geo Trough Planter. This piece stands out with its sharp geometric design and lightweight, UV-resistant composite.
$44.99 at Veradek

 

Demi Shade Side Table
The Demi Shade Side Table turns up the outdoor glam with sculpted flutes and a luxe real-stone finish – a far cry from your clunky old umbrella stand.
$144.99 at Veradek

You may also like:

76×51 inches Large Grill Mat for Outdoor Grill – $46.99

BFOUR Wireless Meat Thermometer – $89.99

Story continues below advertisement

2 Packs BBQ Grill Brush – $20.39

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices