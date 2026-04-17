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When that first cast of truly warm sunlight finally hits after a long winter, it feels like a much awaited invitation to assess your patio situation. Whether you’re looking for ultra-plush that supports sprawled-out lounging, or slim and sturdy to spruce up a small balcony, we can’t get enough of these outdoor sectionals from Article, Wayfair and more. Read on for furniture that just fits – there’s something for every space and budget.

Best overall

Lubek 82.5 Inch Outdoor Low Left Sectional - Dravite Ivory The Lubek from Article is a modern sectional featuring acacia wood construction and weather-resistant cushions. It’s eye-catching and relaxation-friendly design is what makes it one of the best sectionals for those who love family night or pool-side lounging sessions. $2229 at Article

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Best modular

Cozey Shinuk Collection The flexibility that comes from going modular is like no other. The Shinuk Collection from Cozey is designed to adapt to your needs so you can get the perfect backyard set up, no matter the family size or outdoor square footage. $390 at Cozey

Best with slim frame

L-Shape Outdoor 5-Person Sofa Seating Group With Cushions If you’re on the hunt for something slender that saves space while providing comfy seating for up to 5 people, this L shaped sofa and side table could be the perfect set. Designed to fit neatly into corners or smaller patio areas, it features a durable metal frame and weather-resistant rattan. $450.00 at Wayfair ($659.99)

Best splurge

Melrose 5 - Piece Teak Sofa Seating Group with Cushions It’s the ultimate luxe outdoor sofa set of our dreams. The Melrose 5 from Wayfair is a Teak sofa set that seats six. Great for hosting guests or unwinding outside with family, it offers a relaxed, inviting setup for al fresco moments. The soft beige cushions are foam-filled for a comfortable, supportive feel, and the covers can be removed and machine washed for easy cleaning. $6,000.00 at Wayfair (was $6,429.95)

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Best wicker

HOMETRENDS Belmont 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Sectional Set Made from handwoven, all-weather resin wicker, this outdoor sectional has rust-resistant steel frames, and UV-resistant, stain-repellent cushions designed for long-lasting outdoor use. $798.00 at Walmart

Best budget

Patio Furniture Set This value find features a sturdy steel frame and thick comfortable cushions—so you don’t have to compromise quality for a great deal. Its soft, supportive cushions pair perfectly with a wide back and armrests. Made with weather-resistant materials. $259.99 on Amazon

Best loveseat

Outsunny Aluminum Patio Loveseat Built with a rust-resistant aluminum frame and removable, washable cushions, this patio Loveseat elevates any sun-drenched balcony or garden corner. $349.99 on Amazon

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Best for entertaining

7-Piece Patio Furniture Set If you’ve got a big family or a large group of friends to entertain, this 7-piece set comfortably seats up to 6 people. Built with weather-resistant PE rattan, a sturdy metal frame, and a tempered glass table top, it’s designed to be durable and comfy. $656.99 on Amazon (was $695.21)

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