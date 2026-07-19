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Let’s talk about the least glamorous houseguest of summer: that faint musty smell that shows up the moment the humidity does. Mold and mildew don’t need a dramatic flood or a burst pipe to move in, they just need damp air and a little time. And a Canadian summer, with its sticky July stretches, is an open invitation.

Here’s the good news: mold and mildew can’t grow without moisture, so if you control the moisture, you control the mold. Better still, the tools that do it are mostly the set-it-and-walk-away kind (hooray!). So here’s what to reach for this summer to tackle both indoor and outdoor mold and mildew.

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Start With the Air: A Dehumidifier

Midea Cube 20 Pint Dehumidifier Humidity is mold’s best friend, especially in basements, laundry rooms, and bathrooms. Health Canada recommends keeping indoor humidity under 50% in the summer, and the simplest way to hit that number is a dehumidifier. The Midea Cube 20-Pint Dehumidifier covers up to 1,500 square feet, is ENERGY STAR certified, and lets you set a target humidity level so it runs until the room hits that target. Set it up in your dampest room for the warmer, wetter months and let it work. $209.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

TempPro TP49 Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer And how do you even gage humidity in the first place? If you have a smart thermostat it’ll tell you the humidity level, but if you don’t, an inexpensive TempPro TP49 hygrometer reads the room’s humidity in real time. That way you don’t have to guess. $13.99 on Amazon (was $15.99)

For the Sneaky Damp Spots: Moisture Absorbers

4 Pack Boat Dehumidifier We can’t monitor every spot for mold, and those sneaky spots like closets, under sinks, cars, RVs, boats, sheds, storage rooms definitely fall victim to moisture build up and begin to smell musty. In many cases, by the time there’s a smell, the damage is done. This is where Hanging Moisture Absorbers can really help. They use calcium chloride and activated charcoal to pull moisture right out of the air, no electricity required. $31.99 on Amazon

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Moisture Absorber Boat Dehumidifier Grab the hanging bags for closets, vehicles, and under sinks, and the larger tub for the basement, boat, or storage room. They’re made for boat cabins, which tells you everything about how well they handle a damp, closed-up space. You’ll even see the moisture fill up the container as the active ingredients dissolve, and you’ll know exactly when it’s time to replace it. Buy on Amazon

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For the Moldy Shower: Once a Week Spray

BN-LINK Countdown Digital Wall Timer Your shower is the most humid square footage in your home, which makes it mold and mildew’s favorite hotspot. The very best thing to do is to squeegee after each use (I promise, this takes less than 60 seconds), and ventilate during your shower and at least 30 minutes after. Full disclosure: I have a bathroom fan timer switch and it goes on when I start showering and runs for 2 hours because I really hate mold and mildew!

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Wet And Forget But if you’re forgetful about using the squeegee and ventilating, I have a little insurance for you. Wet & Forget Shower is a spray that you spritz on after a shower and walk away. No scrubbing, no rinsing; it keeps soap scum and mildew from building up in the first place. Do this weekly and it’ll keep the yucky stuff at bay. $45.98 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Take It Outside: Wet & Forget Outdoor

Wet/Forget Mold and mildew aren’t just an indoor problem in summer. That green and black film creeps across decks, siding, fences, and patio furniture too, and most people either ignore it or fight it with methods that don’t make sense. Wet & Forget Outdoor lets you skip the pressure washer: spray it on, and the wind and rain break down the moss, mold, mildew, and algae over the following weeks. One tip to keep top of mind is to apply it on a cool, dry morning, not in midday heat, and not within about four to five hours of rain. It’s a slow, hands-off fix and you’ll notice results over time rather than immediately, but that’s kind of the whole point! $61 on Amazon

The Gasket, Grout and Caulking Hero: A Mold-Removing Gel

Mold Stain Remover Gel Cleaner Prevention is the goal, but if mold has already settled into your grout, caulk, or the rubber gasket of your washing machine, you need something targeted. ACTIVE Seal & Grout Mold Stain Remover is a thick gel that clings to vertical surfaces instead of dripping off. Apply it, walk away for a few hours, then wipe it clean with a paper towel. Wear gloves and crack a window or turn on the fan because it’s powerful stuff, but it works. $24.95 on Amazon

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