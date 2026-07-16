Ice-cold kitchens: 9 must-haves for styling summer drinks stations

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What better way to celebrate summer hosting season than with a cheers? Whether you love a cocktail, spritzer, or iced coffee, these stylish cabinets, carts, and appliances were made to turn a little corner of your home into a favourite guest spot. With a few top-rated finds, creating a drink station is easy—just add your favourite beverages, a few finishing touches, and you’ll have the perfect spot for relaxing, entertaining, and making summer memories. Read on for sparkling finds from Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Simons and more.

31.6 Inch Modern Coffee Bar Cabinet with Wine Racks and Storage Drawer If you love resort-style entertaining, this modern coffee bar cabinet holds all your summer drinks and is designed to keep refreshments organized and ready for guests. Featuring wine racks, stemware holders, adjustable shelving, and a storage drawer, this versatile cabinet creates a chic spot for serving up iced coffees, cocktails, and other chilled drinks. $339.99 at Wayfair (was $404.99)

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Monique Lhuillier Trelliage Drink Dispenser Stand Elevate your entertaining setup with a dispenser stand, featuring a stainless steel design that completes your beverage station. A must-have for modern drink stations, it offers a practical way to serve beverages while adding an elegant vibe to your hosting setup. $70.97 at Pottery Barn (was $180)

GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker It isn’t an ice-cool drink station without the ice—with fast ice-making, voice control, and self-cleaning features, this smart ice maker is a mandatory attendee at all your summer parties. $269.99 on Amazon

Highball & Chaser 13-Piece Boston Cocktail Shaker Set Bar-quality cocktails at home? Yes, please! This complete cocktail shaker set features sleek stainless steel tools, an elegant stand, and a cocktail recipe e-book—everything you need in one all-in-one mixology kit. $79.99 on Amazon

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OVICAR Coffee Syrup Storage Rack Give your coffee station a polished café-inspired look with this 2-tier coffee syrup stand organizer, designed to keep your favourite syrups, straws, and coffee essentials beautifully displayed and within reach. It features a sleek black metal design, space-saving tiers, and convenient storage basket. $38.99 on Amazon

MAHANCRIS Bar Cart for Home Create the cutest drink station setup for every celebration with this gold bar cart. This chic 3-tier rolling cart is perfect for serving cocktails, mocktails, coffee, wine, and party favourites, with built-in wine storage and glass holders to keep everything stylishly organized. Whether it’s a cozy girls’ night, holiday gathering, or weekend entertaining, this modern bar cart adds classy convenience to your space. $71.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Engraved champagne glasses Set of 2 What better way to celebrate than with this set of two engraved champagne glasses, inspired by 19th-century charm. Crafted from lead-free crystal blown glass in the UK, these dishwasher-safe glasses bring the gleam and sparkle to any table setting. $79.00 at Simons

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Coleman Snap 'N Go 45-Quart Collapsible Hard Cooler This Coleman cooler is hard to ignore with its unique hard-sided collapsible design, folding to just one-third of its full size for space-saving storage while still supporting up to 200 lbs when fully assembled. It also features a removable waterproof liner for easy cleaning, a quick setup in under 10 seconds, and enough capacity to hold up to 76 cans while keeping ice cold for up to 55 hours. $199.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

20 Inch Beverage Refrigerator Keep your favourite drinks perfectly chilled and beautifully displayed with the Velieta 20-Inch Beverage Refrigerator, a sleek addition to any home bar, drink station, or entertainment space. With a stylish glass door, adjustable shelving, and digital temperature control, this compact cooler makes it easy to organize everything from sodas and sparkling water to beer and party beverages. $499.99 on Amazon

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