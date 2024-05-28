8 great portable air conditioners to beat the summer heat

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer weather is coming fast and furious this year, and while we happily accept the picnics and ball games, we thoroughly reject the sweating. Especially while indoors.

If you’re looking for a way to cool down specific areas of your home—like a stuffy upstairs bedroom or a living space busy with warm bodies—we’ve got some options for you to consider. They range from portable ACs you can wheel from room to room to window units perfect for small bedrooms. We’ve even found a battery-powered model that you can take pretty much anywhere.

Best all-around portable AC

Ivation Portable Air Conditioner Ivation’s portable AC and dehumidifier combines power with practical frills. Noise levels are relatively low during operation, and it can easily cool a medium-sized room or small open concept space such as a studio apartment. It has a remote and an easy-to-use onboard LED control panel, but you can also download a simple companion app to access climate controls from virtually anywhere. $749.99 on Amazon $799.99 at Best Buy

Best budget portable AC

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner Need relief from the heat but don’t want to spend half your paycheque to get it? Black+Decker has you covered. This portable AC isn’t as powerful, quiet, or compact as some of the other options on our list, but if you just need to cool an average-sized living room it’ll get the job done. Plus, it comes with some nice quality-of-life features, including a remote and castor wheels for easier mobility. $366.76 on Amazon

Best basic portable AC

GE Smart Portable Air Conditioner Tried-and-true technology plus straightforward operation at a reasonable price. GE’s 14,000 BTU portable AC will quickly cool and dehumidify a nice sized living area, and it can be controlled with either the included remote or a mobile app—useful if you want a cool space waiting for you when you return home without wasting energy. Bonus: There should be little need to worry about water drainage, thanks to an auto-evaporation feature. $499 on Amazon $499.99 at Best Buy

Best window AC for bedrooms

Frigidaire Window-mounted Air Conditioner Just need to cool down a bedroom for a better sleep? Frigidaire’s entry-level window AC will do the trick. It mounts easily in most windows (though you may need to buy a mounting bracket and/or side panel, both sold separately) and is designed to cool a 150 square-foot space. It doesn’t have a remote or WiFi features, but the onboard automatic temperature control will keep the room at the temperature you choose. $270.55 on Amazon $299.99 at Best Buy

Best all-season AC

Midea Duo Any portable air conditioner will help cool you off when you’re overheated, but how many can also warm you up when the weather turns cold? This pricey but useful unit does just that, delivering a frigid blast on hot summer days and supplying supplemental heat for rooms that feel a tad too chilly in the winter. And it’s packed with conveniences, including a remote and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. $1490 on Amazon

Best all-around window AC

LG 7,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Supplemental Heat This is basically the Cadillac of window air conditioners. It’s powerful enough to cool a 350 square-foot space, has precision temperature settings, comes with a remote control, and is surprisingly quiet for a window unit. All that, and it has a supplemental heating mode to boot, making it a great way to comfortably weather an unexpectedly chilly summer or fall evening. $1000 on Amazon

Best portable AC for large spaces

De'Longhi Pinguino Portable Air Conditioner De’Longhi’s mid-range portable AC unit is kind of a monster. It packs a whopping 14,000 BTU, making it ideal for cooling large rooms (up to 700 square feet) or even an entire one-bedroom apartment. More than that, it senses where you are (via the stylishly designed remote), measures the temperature and humidity around you, and adjusts flow to deliver cool air right to you. $699.99 on Amazon

Best mobile AC