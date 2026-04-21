The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your huge TV is a dream to watch, but how does it sound? Perhaps a bit weak and tinny? That’s because the amazing slimness of modern flatscreen TVs imposes a very real physical constraint on their built-in speakers. A surround sound system is the dream fix, but they can be tricky to properly install and take up space.

The perfect middle ground? Soundbars. They generate rich, natural, theatre-quality audio, and in some cases will even trick you into experiencing a pseudo-surround sound effect. We’ve rounded up some great options for you to consider from Polk, JBL, Bose and beyond.

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Best audio quality for money

Polk Audio Signa S3 Sound Bar for TV & Wireless Subwoofer A basic bar with a premium feel, Polk’s Signa S3 is a straightforward TV audio upgrade with a sleek design. At just 5 cm tall, it’s pleasantly unobtrusive when mounted to the wall under your TV or placed below the screen on a sideboard or shelf. You also get to enjoy a wireless soundbar, for a signature Polk audio experience marked by rich, natural dialogue and bum-rattling bass. Plus, Polk’s Voice Adjust technology–combined with Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding–keeps dialogue crisp, with three customizable settings to suit everything from late-night streaming to action-packed sports. $449 on Amazon

Pros

Ultra-slim design fits seamlessly into smaller setups without sacrificing sound quality.

Wireless subwoofer delivers rich, room-filling bass.

Voice Adjust technology enhances dialogue clarity with customizable settings.

Wide range of connectivity options, including HDMI ARC and Bluetooth streaming.

Quick, fuss-free setup with included cables.

Cons

Lacks true immersive surround sound compared to higher-end models.

No built-in voice assistant or smart features.

Bass, while powerful, may not satisfy hardcore audiophiles seeking deeper customization.

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Best high-end

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus If money means nothing and sound quality means everything, consider this absolute dream soundbar from the audio geniuses at Sennheiser. It delivers 100 watts of power for crystal rich, clear sound, uses virtualization technology to create a theatre-like 7.1.4 surround sound effect, and features built-in 4-inch dual subwoofers for natural, resonant lows. Sound from a bar doesn’t get much better. $1999.95 on Amazon

Pros

Plenty of wireless connectivity options, from Bluetooth to Apple AirPlay 2.

It self-calibrates, analyzing the shape and acoustics of your room in order to bounce soundwaves off flat surfaces for maximum effect.

Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa for easy voice control.

Cons

It’ll leave a mortgage payment-sized crater in your bank account.

As amazing as its virtual surround sound effect is, it’s still not true surround sound.

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Pipishell Full Motion TV Wall Mount – $39.98

Sonos Sub Mini – White – Compact Wireless Subwoofer – $649

Best mid-range budget

Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar Compact but seriously clever, this Bose soundbar is designed to make everything you watch (or stream) feel bigger, richer, and far more immersive than its size suggests. With Dolby Atmos and Bose’s proprietary TrueSpace technology, it goes beyond standard surround sound–analyzing and upmixing everything from stereo to 5.1 audio into a spacious, multi-channel experience that feels remarkably close to the real thing. Dialogue gets a major upgrade here, too, thanks to an A.I.-powered Dialogue Mode, which ensures voices stay front and centre. When it comes to streaming, it covers all the bases: Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast are all built in, making it easy to switch from movie night to music mode in seconds. $609 on Amazon $609 at Bose

Pros

Dolby Atmos and TrueSpace technology create a highly immersive, multi-dimensional sound.

Upward-firing drivers add noticeable height and depth.

A.I. Dialogue Mode keeps vocals clear and balanced.

Extensive streaming options, including AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect.

Built-in Alexa with voice control for TV and connected devices.

Compact design that fits easily into smaller spaces,

Cons

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Bass isn’t as powerful without adding an external subwoofer.

Premium price for a compact soundbar.

Full surround experience requires additional Bose accessories.

Best budget

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Not everyone is an audiophile. If all you want is a basic upgrade over your built-in TV speakers—louder, clearer volume without tinny-ness or distortion—this two-channel soundbar will do the trick. Plus, unlike some of the pricier options on this list, it actually comes with everything you need to get it set up, including an HDMI cable and a wall-mounting kit. $199.99 on Amazon

Pros

Compact and lightweight, which makes for easy installation and high portability.

Bluetooth lets you listen to podcasts and music from your phone.

DTS Virtual:X tech delivers a basic but serviceable 3D audio experience.

Cons

Doesn’t include some Amazon features you might expect, like support for Alexa or Alexa Home Theatre.

Sound quality is a definite upgrade over TV speakers, but can’t compete with more established audio brands.

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Best surround sound

JBL Bar 700 JBL thought a little outside the box with this one. It’s a 5.1 channel system with a wireless subwoofer that delivers an authentic surround sound simulation. But you can transform it into a true surround sound system by detaching the two speakers on either end of the bar and placing them behind you. They’re battery-powered, so you can just set them on a table and they’re ready to go. $729.98 on Amazon $1,249.98 at JBL

Pros

A combined total of 620 watts brings big audio energy to high octane movies, shows, and games.

The JBL One app makes digging into equalizer settings a snap.

It leverages Dolby Atmos tech for a more expansive and organic surround sound experience.

Cons

The bar is pretty long—especially with detachable speakers—and may not fit some tables (or aesthetic sensibilities).

The 10-inch subwoofer is giant, but it’s also wireless, so you can place it just about anywhere.

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