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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Your huge TV is a dream to watch, but how does it sound? Perhaps a bit weak and tinny? That’s because the amazing slimness of modern flatscreen TVs imposes a very real physical constraint on their built-in speakers. A surround sound system is the dream fix, but they can be tricky to properly install and take up space.
The perfect middle ground? Soundbars. They generate rich, natural, theatre-quality audio, and in some cases will even trick you into experiencing a pseudo-surround sound effect. We’ve rounded up some great options for you to consider from Polk, JBL, Bose and beyond.
Best audio quality for money
Pros
- Ultra-slim design fits seamlessly into smaller setups without sacrificing sound quality.
- Wireless subwoofer delivers rich, room-filling bass.
- Voice Adjust technology enhances dialogue clarity with customizable settings.
- Wide range of connectivity options, including HDMI ARC and Bluetooth streaming.
- Quick, fuss-free setup with included cables.
Cons
- Lacks true immersive surround sound compared to higher-end models.
- No built-in voice assistant or smart features.
- Bass, while powerful, may not satisfy hardcore audiophiles seeking deeper customization.
Best high-end
Pros
- Plenty of wireless connectivity options, from Bluetooth to Apple AirPlay 2.
- It self-calibrates, analyzing the shape and acoustics of your room in order to bounce soundwaves off flat surfaces for maximum effect.
- Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa for easy voice control.
Cons
- It’ll leave a mortgage payment-sized crater in your bank account.
- As amazing as its virtual surround sound effect is, it’s still not true surround sound.
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Sonos Sub Mini – White – Compact Wireless Subwoofer – $649
Best mid-range budget
Pros
- Dolby Atmos and TrueSpace technology create a highly immersive, multi-dimensional sound.
- Upward-firing drivers add noticeable height and depth.
- A.I. Dialogue Mode keeps vocals clear and balanced.
- Extensive streaming options, including AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect.
- Built-in Alexa with voice control for TV and connected devices.
- Compact design that fits easily into smaller spaces,
Cons
- Bass isn’t as powerful without adding an external subwoofer.
- Premium price for a compact soundbar.
- Full surround experience requires additional Bose accessories.
Best budget
Pros
- Compact and lightweight, which makes for easy installation and high portability.
- Bluetooth lets you listen to podcasts and music from your phone.
- DTS Virtual:X tech delivers a basic but serviceable 3D audio experience.
Cons
- Doesn’t include some Amazon features you might expect, like support for Alexa or Alexa Home Theatre.
- Sound quality is a definite upgrade over TV speakers, but can’t compete with more established audio brands.
Best surround sound
Pros
- A combined total of 620 watts brings big audio energy to high octane movies, shows, and games.
- The JBL One app makes digging into equalizer settings a snap.
- It leverages Dolby Atmos tech for a more expansive and organic surround sound experience.
Cons
- The bar is pretty long—especially with detachable speakers—and may not fit some tables (or aesthetic sensibilities).
- The 10-inch subwoofer is giant, but it’s also wireless, so you can place it just about anywhere.
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Universal Speaker Stands – $71.99
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