Here’s how to transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary

While you get decent snoozes in your bedroom…could it be better? If you’re looking for a true sleep sanctuary that you can easily nod off in at the end of a long day, here are 12 small investments to make to help you get your zzz’s.

Queen Size Sheet Set If cooling helps you sleep soundly, reviewers say these sheets are both lightweight and cool and they also come in several colours and sizes. Bonus points are also given for deep-fitted pockets to get around sizable mattress corners and sheet colours that don’t fade despite several washes. $29.99 on Amazon (was $64.99)

Soft Sherpa Electric Blanket If you prefer to have a warm snuggly blanket to heat you up on cold winter nights, this flannel blanket, which comes in eight different colors, has ten heat settings to choose from. We also like that it’s machine washable and comes with an auto-shutoff feature. $55.99 on Amazon (was $61.99)

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock Waking up is hard, isn’t it? This clock takes a gentler approach and has users waking up to sunrise simulation. It also has customized options for sounds, volume and interval of those to ease your introduction into the day. $229.99 on Amazon

BrownNoise Sound Machine With 30 sounds to pick from (three white noise, two fan noises, ten lullabies, and 15 natural sounds) this machine can help you both sleep better and even work better if you share a space with a loud talker. Along with being a fan of the continuous sound option, we also love that the machine comes with a nightlight offering up 12 kinds of light colours. $29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

