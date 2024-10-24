SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

10 essential kitchen products every beginner baker needs

By Brittany Devenyi The Curator Team
Posted October 24, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
woman kneading dough in the kitchen View image in full screen
What do you need in your kitchen? Here's our guide for beginner bakers. Getty/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The approaching holiday season often brings out the inner baker in us. However, when it’s not a skill we practice regularly (baking is a science, as they say) it’s easy to feel ill-equipped.

Whether you’re planning for an upcoming office cookie exchange or baking treats for a family gathering, we’ve rounded up 10 essential tools every baker needs in their arsenal.

 

Stainless Steel Whisk

OXO Good Grips Balloon Whisk
If you’re whipping eggs or mixing batter, a high-quality stainless steel whisk will make you feel like a seasoned pastry chef. While silicone whisks are best used on non-stick cookware (to protect the pan from scratches), metal versions are more durable for all types of baking. This all-purpose stainless steel whisk features a secure, non-slip handle and is dishwasher safe.
$21.76 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

Rubber Spatulas

Heat Resistant Silicone Spatula Set
A silicone spatula should be considered an essential kitchen product for all baking needs. The multi-purpose tool is ideal for stirring, folding and scraping out stubborn batter remnants from mixing bowls. This heat-resistant set of four features a spatula size for every baking venture (from folding batter into a cake pan to icing a festive dessert).
$28.99 on Amazon

Measuring Cups and Spoons

12 PC Measuring Cups & Spoon Set
The biggest difference between baking and cooking comes down to precise ingredient measurements. While cooking offers more creative license to make a recipe your own, taking the same approach to baking could cost you a batch of cookies. A large set of measuring cups and spoons takes the guesswork out of the process to help achieve a perfect bake every time.
$26.07 on Amazon

Mixing Bowls

set of three stainless stell black mixing bowls
Nera Matte Black Stainless Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
Every experienced baker has a reliable set of mixing bowls on hand (bonus points if they’re nesting-style like this variety for easy storage). Most baking recipes require separate bowls for wet and dry ingredients, so opt for something well-made that will last. These modern nesting bowls are stylish enough to display on a counter, and can double as a serving dish for salad.
$69.95 at Crate & Barrel
Story continues below advertisement

Rolling Pin

Muso Wood Wooden French Rolling Pin
Whether you’re whipping up a batch of sugar cookies or testing out at a fancy galette, a rolling pin is one of the more versatile baking tools on the market. This French-style wood option skips traditional handles in favour of tapered ends for easy rolling. The end result: perfectly even dough that won’t leave you with a hand cramp.
$16.99 on Amazon

Hand Mixer

KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Compared to a stand mixer (a larger investment that can take up precious counter space), a hand mixer is typically more practical for beginner bakers. The compact appliance is easy to maneuver in a mixing bowl, whether beating egg whites or mixing cake batter. We recommend sourcing one with multiple speeds like this KitchenAid mixer that comes in a variety of fun hues.
$49.98 on Amazon
More Recommendations

Cookie Scoop

two cookie scoops
Cookie scoop, set of 2
Fool people into thinking you’re an avid baker by opting for a cookie scoop. The humble kitchen item promises to deliver perfectly uniform, presentation-worthy cookies. It’s also the best way to ensure an even bake. We sourced a set from IKEA that offers two scoop sizes. For those who only bake once a year, reuse the handy tool to scoop everything from ice cream to meatballs.
$7.99 at Ikea
Story continues below advertisement

Non-Stick Baking Pans

Amazon Basics 6-Piece Nonstick, Carbon Steel Oven Bakeware Baking Set
When purchasing classic bake pans, choose a set that can cater to multiple baking projects. This set of six includes a muffin pan, loaf pan and two cake pans together with a standard baking sheet and roast pan. The pans also boast a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Even if you barely bake, basic bakeware like this is multi-purpose and won’t sit around collecting dust.
$38.12 on Amazon

Silicone Baking Mats

 

Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet, Set of 4
If you’re without non-stick baking pans, consider investing in silicone mats. This useful invention completely removes the need for cooking spray or parchment paper (meaning less waste). They also help evenly distribute heat when baked goods are in the oven. Some mats even feature special markings to help spread out cookie batter or more effectively roll out pizza dough.
$32.87 on Amazon

Cooling Rack

baking cooling rack
Non-Stick Steel Baking & Cooling Rack
Pulling out that much-anticipated dessert from the oven is the easy part. But there’s one final step that’s often overlooked: removing said baked good from the baking sheet. This is where a cooling rack comes in handy. It will ensure whatever you’ve baked cools quickly and evenly to prevent over-baking. This model is also oven-safe, which means it can be repurposed to roast meats or vegetables.
$17.99 at Canadian Tire
Advertisement
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices