Here’s how to beat the winter blues

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted January 29, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Get in the kitchen, go deep on self-care and start crushing your fitness goals. View image in full screen
Get in the kitchen, go deep on self-care and start crushing your fitness goals.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’ve been battling a minor outbreak of the winter blahs, we feel you. Other than a chance of hearts and sunshine in the long-range forecast for Valentine’s, these next few months can feel like…The. Longest. Ever. My advice? Go deep on your self-care, learn a new kitchen trick or two (who doesn’t love the occasional homemade carb?) and keep crushing your 2025 fitness goals. Then poof! It’ll be May in no time, sunshine.

 

Winter beauty

Wake us up when it’s spring.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Magnifying Cosmetics Reading Glasses
Thanks to a single hinge lens that alternates between eyes to help you apply makeup, these flips lens magnifying glasses have been a game changer for me.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Classic Facecloth
Classic Facecloth
Reusable, machine washable and eyelash extension-safe, this buttery soft facecloth by Vancouver’s Lavoh also dries quickly.
$25 at Lavoh

 

Silk Hair Bonnet
A silk hair bonnet protects braids as well as reduces frizz and breakage while you sleep. Also effective for retaining moisture, consider applying a hair mask or oil treatment under yours.
$9.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Biodance Face Mask
Very popular in my house for that hydrated, young dewy starlet look. Collagen facial sheet masks by Biodance turn from opaque to translucent and can be worn overnight.
$36.95 on Amazon

 

Because: Bread!

Here is my go-to recipe for an easy, crusty French bread. If you’re looking to venture into the land of sourdough, keep reading for some beginner basics.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Sourdough Thermometer
Go get ‘em, pioneer woman.
$26.99 on Amazon

 

Unbleached Pre-cut Parchment Paper
They just make life easier. Unbleached, pre-cut parchment sheets that lie flat – so no wrestling with curved edges.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Le Creuset Peche Collection
Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Just the sight of this 8 oz. cast iron vessel makes me feel warm and fuzzy. If you’re searching for a special hostess gift idea, bake the bread and gift it in this Le Creuset cutie in Peche.
$32 at Williams Sonoma
Story continues below advertisement

 

Breadtopia Sourdough Starter
If you don’t need all the bells and whistles like scoring tools or proofing baskets, just begin at the beginning with this Breadtopia sourdough starter.
$16.49 on Amazon

 

Fitness on fleek

I have always said that the heavy-lifting months of January through April are when true summer bikini bodies are made.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Houselog Resistance Bands Set
These bootie bands are labelled for their degrees of difficulty and are formulated in a soft, forgiving fabric instead of rubber.
$19.98 on Amazon (was $25.99)

 

Bala Exclusive Bangles
FP Movement x Bala Exclusive Bangles 2 Lb. Weights
Bala bangles are the trending gold standard, and their collab with Free People (2lb each) has produced this eye-catchy peach cobbler colour way.
$75 at Free People

 

Pilates Wrist ＆ Ankle Weights
And here’s your cute dupe. Same weight, same results.
$37.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

