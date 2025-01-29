Here’s how to beat the winter blues

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve been battling a minor outbreak of the winter blahs, we feel you. Other than a chance of hearts and sunshine in the long-range forecast for Valentine’s, these next few months can feel like…The. Longest. Ever. My advice? Go deep on your self-care, learn a new kitchen trick or two (who doesn’t love the occasional homemade carb?) and keep crushing your 2025 fitness goals. Then poof! It’ll be May in no time, sunshine.

Winter beauty

Wake us up when it’s spring.

Magnifying Cosmetics Reading Glasses Thanks to a single hinge lens that alternates between eyes to help you apply makeup, these flips lens magnifying glasses have been a game changer for me. $19.99 on Amazon

Classic Facecloth Reusable, machine washable and eyelash extension-safe, this buttery soft facecloth by Vancouver’s Lavoh also dries quickly. $25 at Lavoh

Silk Hair Bonnet A silk hair bonnet protects braids as well as reduces frizz and breakage while you sleep. Also effective for retaining moisture, consider applying a hair mask or oil treatment under yours. $9.99 on Amazon

Biodance Face Mask Very popular in my house for that hydrated, young dewy starlet look. Collagen facial sheet masks by Biodance turn from opaque to translucent and can be worn overnight. $36.95 on Amazon

Because: Bread!

Here is my go-to recipe for an easy, crusty French bread. If you’re looking to venture into the land of sourdough, keep reading for some beginner basics.

Unbleached Pre-cut Parchment Paper They just make life easier. Unbleached, pre-cut parchment sheets that lie flat – so no wrestling with curved edges. $19.99 on Amazon

Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven Just the sight of this 8 oz. cast iron vessel makes me feel warm and fuzzy. If you’re searching for a special hostess gift idea, bake the bread and gift it in this Le Creuset cutie in Peche. $32 at Williams Sonoma

Breadtopia Sourdough Starter If you don’t need all the bells and whistles like scoring tools or proofing baskets, just begin at the beginning with this Breadtopia sourdough starter. $16.49 on Amazon

Fitness on fleek

I have always said that the heavy-lifting months of January through April are when true summer bikini bodies are made.

Houselog Resistance Bands Set These bootie bands are labelled for their degrees of difficulty and are formulated in a soft, forgiving fabric instead of rubber. $19.98 on Amazon (was $25.99)

FP Movement x Bala Exclusive Bangles 2 Lb. Weights Bala bangles are the trending gold standard, and their collab with Free People (2lb each) has produced this eye-catchy peach cobbler colour way. $75 at Free People

