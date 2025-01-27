Organize your junk drawer with these great finds

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let’s face it: the so-called “junk drawer” is where chaos goes to thrive. Random batteries, mystery cords, broken rubber bands—it’s a tiny black hole of clutter that makes finding what we need when we need it really, really hard. But what if you could turn that drawer into a well-oiled machine of household efficiency? Enter the utility drawer—a space where only useful, organized items live.

Now, why the name change? It’s all about mindset. According to the law of attraction, what you focus on expands. Call it a junk drawer, and junk is what you’ll get. Call it a utility drawer, and you’re inviting in purpose and function. Ready to make the switch? Here’s your step-by-step guide to decluttering and setting up your new and improved drawer.

Step 1: Start fresh

Begin by removing everything from the drawer. Lay it all out on a flat surface and take stock. That box of paperclips you never use? Donate it. The dried-out pens, keys to nowhere and tangled cords? Toss them. $19.47 in change? Bank it. Three different pads of paper from the ‘#1 real estate agents’ in your area? Just choose one. This is your chance to eliminate duplicates, get rid of unnecessary items, and create a clean slate. While the drawer is empty, give it a good cleaning.

Step 2: Bring in the organizers

An organized drawer starts with drawer dividers or containers; take your pick. They give every item a home, making it easy to see what you have and access what you need. No more digging through piles of stuff—you’ll know exactly where to find the flashlight or the scissors. Look for adjustable dividers or modular containers to customize your space.

Step 3: Curate your utility drawer essentials

What belongs in this drawer will vary depending on your household, but here’s a list of essential items to get you started—plus some product recommendations.

Mini Tools

A compact screwdriver kit and a small measuring tape are lifesavers for quick jobs. No need to haul out a heavy toolbox when you just need to tighten a screw or measure a shelf. Look for slim, space-saving designs that fit neatly in your drawer.

Battery Tester and Batteries

Stop guessing which battery is dead. A battery tester helps you quickly identify what needs replacing. Pair it with a small selection of batteries organized in a container for easy access. It’s one of those items you didn’t know you needed until you do.

Flameless Lighter

Ditch the matches and disposable lighters. A rechargeable flameless lighter is safer and more reliable, especially in homes with kids. It’s sleek, modern, and feels a little like holding a gadget from the future – or the past, since we used to have an analog version of these in cars.

Flashlights

When the power goes out, you’ll be glad you have compact, powerful LED flashlights at the ready. Keep one in your utility drawer so it’s always easy to find in a pinch.

Cordless Electric Scissors

These are a game changer. Rechargeable electric scissors can handle cardboard, clamshell packaging, fabric—you name it. They’re a massive upgrade from your standard scissors or box cutter.

Tape

Keep packing tape with a built-in dispenser and a small roll of regular tape on hand. It’s the little things, like not having to search for the tape’s edge, that make life easier.

Bandages

Since the kitchen and sharp objects often go hand in hand, keep a small stash of bandages in your utility drawer. A tin or container keeps them neat and accessible for those “oops” moments.

Writing Tools

Two pens and a Sharpie are all you need. Anything more than that is just clutter. Same goes for notepads. Just keep one in there. Pro tip: Test pens first to make sure they actually work.

Rubber Bands

A handful of rubber bands is usually enough. Store them in a zippered pouch, tin, or small container so they don’t end up scattered everywhere.

Charging Cords

Spare phone and device cords are essential. Use elastic bands or cord wraps to keep them tidy and prevent tangling.

Step 4: Maintenance

Your utility drawer will only stay organized if you commit to regular upkeep. Every few months, take a few minutes to declutter and reassess. Replace and restock items as needed and remove anything that no longer serves a purpose.

Why you’ll love this transformation

Renaming and reorganizing your drawer isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about function. The utility drawer isn’t a dumping ground; it’s a curated collection of tools that make your life easier. With the right products and a little effort, this once chaotic space becomes a source of calm and efficiency.

