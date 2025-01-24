The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ready to melt hearts this Valentine’s Day? We’ve got you covered with a curated selection of thoughtful gifts that speak volumes. Whether you’re looking to dazzle with a stunning pair of heart-shaped earrings or make their day with the ever-popular Nintendo Switch Lite, these handpicked finds are sure to deliver smiles all around. From romantic gestures for your partner to adorable treats for your pets, and even sweet surprises for your crush or Galentines crew, there’s something for everyone on your list. Keep reading to discover 16 must-have gifts that are guaranteed to impress—all while making this Valentine’s Day one to remember.
If she loves her coffee *almost* as much as she loves you, upgrade her morning ritual with this sleek French press. Its advanced filter system captures the finest coffee grounds for full-bodied flavour.
Treat your sweetie to this delicious gourmand candle set. Limited-edition scents including Café, Pistachio Croissant and Cherry Apricot Jam fill the air with warm, mouth-watering aromas that will have her falling in love at first whiff.
A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their coffee hot (or their water cold) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to withstand the toughest conditions.
Designed for game-lovers on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and perfect for handheld play. With built-in controls and a sleek unibody design, it’s compatible with most Nintendo Switch games.
