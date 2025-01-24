The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide

Send this page to someone via email

Ready to melt hearts this Valentine’s Day? We’ve got you covered with a curated selection of thoughtful gifts that speak volumes. Whether you’re looking to dazzle with a stunning pair of heart-shaped earrings or make their day with the ever-popular Nintendo Switch Lite, these handpicked finds are sure to deliver smiles all around. From romantic gestures for your partner to adorable treats for your pets, and even sweet surprises for your crush or Galentines crew, there’s something for everyone on your list. Keep reading to discover 16 must-have gifts that are guaranteed to impress—all while making this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

For her

Jenny Bird Art Heart Puff Earrings Infuse her jewellery wardrobe with a touch of romance and whimsy this Valentine’s Day with these art-inspired earrings. The sculptural design leaves a serious statement. $168 at Jenny Bird

We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition Go deeper with this couples edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time. $32.33 on Amazon

Merit The Complexion Set Give her the gift of a radiant complexion–to match her radiant personality, of course. This set comes with a lightweight serum, moisturizer and skin-loving makeup goodies she’ll love. $298 at Merit

LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet Building Set This LEGO set of everlasting blooms is not only a charming display piece but also doubles as a creative date night activity. $79.86 on Amazon

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Terracotta Made of smooth satin, this delicate pillowcases will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. The terracotta colour serves major romance vibes. $26.99 on Amazon

Secura French Press Coffee Maker If she loves her coffee *almost* as much as she loves you, upgrade her morning ritual with this sleek French press. Its advanced filter system captures the finest coffee grounds for full-bodied flavour. $46.96 on Amazon (was $59.99)

The Maker Mini Baker's Box Candle Trio Gift Set Treat your sweetie to this delicious gourmand candle set. Limited-edition scents including Café, Pistachio Croissant and Cherry Apricot Jam fill the air with warm, mouth-watering aromas that will have her falling in love at first whiff. $125 at Sephora

For him

Dior Sauvage Elixir Just like your man, Dior’s Sauvage is one of a kind. For the mister who enjoys a crowd, this charismatic scent is an irresistible medley of citrus, woodsy spices and lavender. $234 at Sephora

LEGO Art Hokusai The Great Wave This recreation of Hokusai’s famous woodblock print will keep your guy busy for hours–you *might* even want to put the finished product on display. $132.98 on Amazon (was $139.99)

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for your guy. Its sharp-looking black-grey encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit. $50.99 on Amazon

It's a Date! Scratch Off Dates If he needs a little help in the date-planning department, subtly gift him this scratch-off dates set–we love a ‘we gift.’ $13.98 on Amazon (was $19.95)

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls Equipped with speed-amplifying casing and a tetrahedral dimple design, these Titleist golf balls are sure to go the distance with your golf-loving beau or hubby. $72.99 on Amazon $72.99 at Golf Pro

Our Place Always Pan Mini Get ready to kiss the cook! From sautéing to searing, this pan makes cooking a breeze with its non-stick surface and easy-to-clean finish. $160 on Amazon

YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their coffee hot (or their water cold) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to withstand the toughest conditions. $45 on Amazon

For kids, teens and pets

Squishmallows Llamacorn Give the gift of cuddles this Valentine’s Day with this cutesy Squishmallow. Llamacorn is the perfect companion for snuggling and imaginative play, and makes every hug extra magical. $44.95 on Amazon

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Flowers Brighten their day with this flower-filled watering can. Complete with fluttering butterflies and colourful blooms, it’s perfect for imaginative play and makes an adorable display. $26.58 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Peptide Lip Tint in Ribbon Your Hailey Bieber-loving teen will adore this cult-favourite peptide lip tint. The nourishing formula drenches lips in hydration for a rich, glossy pink finish. $27 at rhode

Nintendo Switch Lite Designed for game-lovers on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and perfect for handheld play. With built-in controls and a sleek unibody design, it’s compatible with most Nintendo Switch games. $254.99 on Amazon

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Chew Toy Show your pup some love this Valentine’s Day with this chocolate covered strawberry toy. Because pups deserve a little romance, too… $47.81 on Amazon

Hoochii × Cheerble Smart Interactive Dog Toy Spoil your pup with this paws-itively adorable interactive dog toy. With three fun modes and LED lights, it’ll keep furry friend’s entertained for hours of endless fun. $59.59 on Amazon (was $69.99)

