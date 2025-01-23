10 candy-free gifts kids will *love* this Valentine’s Day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Most kids have enough energy on their own, so the last thing you need is to pump them full of sugar and chocolate on Valentine’s Day. This year, skip the treats and consider some of these kid-friendly gifts instead.
If your kids love to build, then you already know how well a LEGO gift can go over. These brick-built blooms are fun to assemble and will last longer than roses. Once you’ve finished building them, you can also put them in a kid-friendly jar and display them.
These slippers are a practical but cute gift for tiny feet that need warming up during these chillier February days. Kids will love how soft they feel, but you’ll like the elastic ankle strap, which adds an extra layer of safety when finding that perfect fit.
Let creativity shine with this adorable craft kit. It comes equipped with four heart-shaped magnets to decorate with paint, glitter glue and gem stickers. Each unique design encourages fine motor skills and focus for kids ages four to eight. It’s a delightful gift for hands-on, screen-free fun.
Squishmallows are another popular pick with kids, so naturally, there are Valentine’s Day-themed stuffies to peruse. This Bigfoot plushy has lots of fun pink features and is immediately huggable, which may make it your kid’s new best friend.
Make Valentine’s Day extra magical with this mesmerizing Thinking Putty. Kids can watch it change from purple to orange to yellow with the warmth of their hands. Stretch, bounce, pop and sculpt for endless fun.
This string art isn’t just a craft you and the kids can do together on a cold afternoon. The finished product is a light-up heart lamp that kids can hang in their bedrooms or playrooms and enjoy all year long.
Sunglasses make for a fun kid or toddler accessory and are practical year-round. These heart-shaped glasses are perfect for Valentine’s Day thanks to their fun design, but they also feature straps so that kids will be less prone to losing them.
Work on your kids’ creativity and problem-solving skills with these intricate hidden picture puzzles from Highlights. There are more than 300 Valentine’s Day-themed objects to find across various scenes, and each pack comes with a neon pink highlighter to mark your progress along the way.
What’s better than snuggling up with your loveable kids on Valentine’s Day? What about snuggling up with your heart-covered kids and having a movie night in? This set from Carter’s runs from size 4 to 14.
