10 candy-free gifts kids will *love* this Valentine’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Most kids have enough energy on their own, so the last thing you need is to pump them full of sugar and chocolate on Valentine’s Day. This year, skip the treats and consider some of these kid-friendly gifts instead.

LEGO Roses If your kids love to build, then you already know how well a LEGO gift can go over. These brick-built blooms are fun to assemble and will last longer than roses. Once you’ve finished building them, you can also put them in a kid-friendly jar and display them. $16.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Kid Girls' Faux Fur Heart Slippers These slippers are a practical but cute gift for tiny feet that need warming up during these chillier February days. Kids will love how soft they feel, but you’ll like the elastic ankle strap, which adds an extra layer of safety when finding that perfect fit. $16 at Joe Fresh

Dr. Seuss's Who Loves You? Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this charming Dr. Seuss keepsake. Featuring beloved characters, playful rhymes and a fun mirror at the end, this bestselling gift book is perfect for kiddos. $11.99 on Amazon $11.99 at Indigo

Melissa & Doug Created by Me! Wooden Heart Magnets Let creativity shine with this adorable craft kit. It comes equipped with four heart-shaped magnets to decorate with paint, glitter glue and gem stickers. Each unique design encourages fine motor skills and focus for kids ages four to eight. It’s a delightful gift for hands-on, screen-free fun. $8.79 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Squishmallows Caparinne the Bigfoot Valentine's Day Plush, Squishmallows are another popular pick with kids, so naturally, there are Valentine’s Day-themed stuffies to peruse. This Bigfoot plushy has lots of fun pink features and is immediately huggable, which may make it your kid’s new best friend. $66.23 on Amazon

You may also like:

Hallmark Bluey Valentines Day Cards and Stickers for Kids – $14.45

GAP Kids’ Heart Crossbody Bag – $13

Dinosaur Eggs Valentine’s Day Kids’ Toys – $25.99

Crazy Aaron's Goodnight Cactus Hypercolour Thinking Putty Make Valentine’s Day extra magical with this mesmerizing Thinking Putty. Kids can watch it change from purple to orange to yellow with the warmth of their hands. Stretch, bounce, pop and sculpt for endless fun. $24.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Heart String Art This string art isn’t just a craft you and the kids can do together on a cold afternoon. The finished product is a light-up heart lamp that kids can hang in their bedrooms or playrooms and enjoy all year long. $15.19 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Heart-Shaped Sunglasses Sunglasses make for a fun kid or toddler accessory and are practical year-round. These heart-shaped glasses are perfect for Valentine’s Day thanks to their fun design, but they also feature straps so that kids will be less prone to losing them. $27.99 on Amazon

Valentine's Hidden Pictures Puzzles to Highlight Work on your kids’ creativity and problem-solving skills with these intricate hidden picture puzzles from Highlights. There are more than 300 Valentine’s Day-themed objects to find across various scenes, and each pack comes with a neon pink highlighter to mark your progress along the way. $9.5 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Kid Organic Cotton Pyjamas Set in Hearts What’s better than snuggling up with your loveable kids on Valentine’s Day? What about snuggling up with your heart-covered kids and having a movie night in? This set from Carter’s runs from size 4 to 14. $26 at Carter's

The PJs are also available for babies and toddlers.

You may also like:

DoodleJamz JellyBoards Drawing Pads – $22.44

Squishmallows Sonic The Hedgehog – $27.02

LEGO Valentine’s Brown Bear Building Kit – $89.25