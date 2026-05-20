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Classic furniture staples are the pieces that never go out of style because they balance comfort, practicality, and timeless design. The key to creating a living room that feels elevated without feeling overly trendy is investing in foundational silhouettes with warm woods, soft textures, layered neutrals, and sculptural accessories that give the room personality. From a beautifully framed sofa to architectural shelving and statement décor, these pieces from Walmart Canada truly create a home that feels polished, curated, and effortlessly livable.

Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Wood Frame Sofa At the heart of the space is the Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Wood Frame Sofa, a perfect example of a timeless seating silhouette. Its warm honey-toned wood frame and neutral upholstery create a look that feels simultaneously classic and current. The exposed wood detailing gives the sofa a designer-inspired feel while the soft neutral fabric allows it to work beautifully across multiple aesthetics, from modern organic to transitional and coastal-inspired interiors. A timeless sofa should always feel versatile enough to evolve with your home over time, and this piece does exactly that. $698 at Walmart

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Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore Every timeless living room also needs a sculptural accent chair, and the Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore delivers softness, comfort, and architectural shape all at once. Accent chairs are one of the easiest ways to introduce texture and personality into a room while still maintaining a cohesive design story. The curved silhouette and plush upholstery create a luxurious, designer-inspired feel that instantly elevates the space while remaining approachable and comfortable for everyday living. $349.97 at Walmart (was $398)

Beautiful Drew Stowaway Coffee Table with Storage by Drew Barrymore To anchor the room, the Beautiful Drew Stowaway Coffee Table with Storage by Drew Barrymore adds one of the most important features in modern furniture design: hidden functionality. Today’s classic furniture staples are not only beautiful, they also work harder for everyday life. Concealed storage helps reduce visual clutter while maintaining a clean, elevated aesthetic. Whether used to store throws, books, remotes, or entertaining essentials, this coffee table proves that practical design can still feel sophisticated and elegant. $269.97 at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Narrow Arch Bookcase Storage and styling are essential components of a beautifully layered room, which is why the Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Narrow Arch Bookcase is such an important addition to the overall design story. Arched furniture silhouettes continue to dominate interiors because they soften a space visually and create architectural interest without overwhelming the room. This bookcase functions not only as practical storage, but also as a styling moment, allowing homeowners to display books, sculptural accessories, candles, and collected décor pieces in a way that feels intentional and elevated. The narrow footprint also makes it ideal for condos, apartments, or smaller living spaces where vertical styling is essential. $229.97 at Walmart

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Anko Large Circle Cut Out Vase Accessories are what transform furniture into a fully designed room, and sculptural décor continues to define modern classic interiors. The Anko Large Circle Cut-Out Vase introduces an artistic, gallery-inspired element that instantly elevates shelves, consoles, and coffee tables. Its curved cut-out silhouette adds softness and movement while maintaining the minimal elegance associated with timeless interiors. Decorative objects like this are what make a space feel layered, curated, and complete. $19.97 at Walmart

Anko Waffle Cushion Blue To finish the space, layered textiles and accessories help bring warmth, softness, and personality into the room. These waffle blue cushions add subtle texture and dimension against neutral upholstery, creating a cozy yet elevated look that feels inviting. The rich blue tone introduces a calming pop of colour while still maintaining the timeless, understated palette of the space. Their textured waffle weave also helps create that designer-loved layered effect, making the sofa feel more polished, comfortable, and thoughtfully styled. $19.97 at Walmart

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Anko Green Stripe Cushion 2 pack Crafted from a soft cotton and linen blend fabric, these cushions offer a breathable, natural feel that instantly adds warmth and comfort to the space. The wide striped pattern delivers a subtle visual statement that feels timeless rather than trendy, making them an easy fit for coastal, Hamptons, Scandi, or modern farmhouse-inspired interiors. Finished with a concealed zip closure for a seamless look, the removable covers are also easy to care for with a simple cold machine wash. $34.97 at Walmart

Anko U Shape Blue Vase This U-shaped blue vase introduces sculptural detailing that instantly elevates the room, making the space feel intentionally styled rather than simply furnished. Its modern curved silhouette brings softness, dimension, and visual interest to consoles, coffee tables, and shelving, while the rich blue hue adds a subtle pop of colour against a neutral palette. $14.97 at Walmart

Anko Pleated Decor White Bowl Add a touch of flair to your space with visually interesting décor like this pleated decorative bowl. We love the smooth matte surface in this timeless neutral shade. $19.97 at Walmart

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