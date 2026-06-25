lululemon Summer Sale 2026: From Align leggings to Scuba hoodies, these finds won’t last long

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lululemon’s Summer Sale arrive June 25, making it the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with coveted activewear, everyday essentials and versatile staples. From warm-weather favourites to year-round classics, this is your chance to score great finds on pieces designed to move with you through summer adventures and well beyond.

ABC Slim-Fit Trouser 32L Warpstreme Say hello to your next go-to trouser. The ABC Slim-Fit Trouser in Warpstreme is designed to move between work and off-duty days, blending a clean, tailored look with everyday performance. Made from smooth, four-way stretch fabric that’s breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and crafted with recycled materials, it keeps you comfortable without losing its shape. A slim, tapered fit and ABC ergonomic gusset deliver unrestricted comfort, while discreet pockets add subtle, functional storage. $99 on lululemon (down from $148)

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Mile Maker Mesh Short-Sleeve T-Shirt The Mile Maker Mesh Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is built for runners who want lightweight comfort without compromising performance. Made from airy, breathable mesh with sweat-wicking, quick-drying properties, it helps keep you cool and comfortable kilometre after kilometre. A relaxed fit with a natural-feel fabric blend allows for easy movement, making it a reliable choice for everything from easy jogs to long-distance runs. $34 on lululemon (down from $58)

Pace Breaker Jogger (Regular) From training sessions to recovery days, the Pace Breaker Jogger is built to keep up with you. Sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric with four-way stretch adjusts as you move, while ventilated mesh panels enhance airflow as you run, working to keep you dry. Thoughtful details like zippered pockets, adjustable hems and a streamlined tapered fit make these pants a dependable choice for active days on the go no matter where your day takes you. $79 on lululemon (down from $109, originally $138)

Pace Breaker Lined Short 7 Inch The Pace Breaker Lined Short is designed for training and running with a focus on comfort and zero distractions. Made from lightweight, four-way stretch Swift fabric with sweat-wicking, quick-drying properties, it keeps you cool and moving freely through every session. A breathable mesh liner and streamlined fit deliver support and ventilation, making it a versatile short for both workouts and everyday wear. $59 on lululemon (down from $78)

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Wunder Train Mesh-Back Bra Medium Support, B/C Cup If your training sessions require both support and ease of movement, the Wunder Train Mesh Back Bra balances performance with breathability. Crafted from lulu’s quick-drying Everlux fabric with a soft, brushed feel, it offers reliable hold for medium-impact activity. A mesh racerback and open-back detailing help keep you cool through the sweatiest workouts, while removable cups add flexible coverage options. $49 on lululemon (down from $64)

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie If you’ve ever owned a lululemon full-zip hoodie, you know why it’s a favourite. Made for laid-back layering, the Scuba Oversized Full Zip Hoodie delivers an easygoing silhouette in a cotton-blend fleece with a soft, cozy handfeel. The waist-length, roomy cut hoodie creates a comfortable drape, while practical touches like thumbholes, front pockets with card storage and a zipper garage add everyday functionality with a polished finish. Perfect for cooler summer nights, camping adventures or running errands, this one is an easy, no-fuss essential. $104 on lululemon (down from $148)

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5 Inch The Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short is built for lightweight, unrestricted running with barely-there coverage. Crafted from sweat-wicking, quick-drying Swift fabric with breathable mesh panels, it helps keep you cool and comfortable through every stride. A built-in liner, continuous drawcord, and secure pockets deliver supportive, stay-put performance so you can focus on your run. $59 on lululemon (down from $68)

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lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28 Inch Beloved for their barely-there feel, the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant is crafted in ultra-light Nulu fabric that feels weightless and buttery-soft against the skin, moving effortlessly from yoga practice to everyday life. A high-rise, wide waistband offers gentle, stay-put coverage that supports you through every stretch, fold, and flow, while a hidden waistband pocket adds subtle, functional storage for small essentials. With exceptional stretch and a breathable, sweat-wicking design, these leggings are made for comfort in both motion and stillness—and they’ll quickly become your most-reached-for staple. $69 on lululemon (down from $108)

RePleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt Even if you aren’t a tennis pro, the Repleat High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt is designed to keep your focus on every serve and rally. It pairs crisp pleats with reliable coverage while built-in shorts help you move with confidence through quick movements. The skirt also features convenient storage pockets and stay-put silicone grips, while the moisture-managing fabric and flexible construction help you stay comfortable from first point to match point – all while looking on point. $89 on lululemon (down from $98)

Define Jacket Nulu A go-to layer for both movement and downtime, the Define Jacket in Nulu delivers a close, contoured fit in an ultra-soft, weightless fabric. It’s designed with stretch with breathability in mind. In signature lululemon style, the thoughtful details like zippered pockets, thumbholes and a zipper garage add function to the jacket’s streamlined, body-skimming silhouette. We promise: It’ll feel like a second skin. $99 on lululemon (down from $138)

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Daydrift High-Rise Straight-Leg Trouser Regular – $99 – $114

Satin Shine Full-Zip Tank Top Medium Support – $49