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Is it just me or does paying full price for pretty much anything these days give you a sudden and almost life-threatening case of spending heatstroke? 2026 Susie now plans and plots and has (finally) made my peace with waiting for coveted items to go on sale. While a deal used to be a fluke or a bonus that tasted like a surprise layer of buttercream frosting inside the cake called ‘Shopping Math’, now acting when a price drops is equal parts challenge and necessity. A bottle of dry shampoo for $15? I’ll throw on a ball cap, thanks. Thank goodness for Prime Day! Shopping just got sweet again, with deals on brands like Shark, Colour WOW, Coleman and more.

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Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Portable Misting Fan Shark’s FlexFreeze HydroGo Portable Misting Fan has a 12-hr battery and 70 feet of cooling power! For indoor and outdoor use. $129.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

COLOR WOW Extra Strength Dream Coat Colour Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat is an ultra-moisturizing, anti-frizz treatment that will have your mane attraction looking smooth and silky despite the elements. $30.45 on Amazon (was $43.5)

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Napoleon Rogue® 425 Propane Gas Grill I can practically taste that grilled corn! The Napolean Rogue 425 propane/gas BBQ with side burner is sleek and efficient in its design but still big enough to feed your crew. $744 on Amazon (was $899)

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Shark Air Purifier – $199.99

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft 16 GB – $184.99

Ninja Crispi Pro 6-in-1 Glass Air Fryer – $295.99

Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out our Amazon Storefront for all the best deals.

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Coleman Snap 'N Go 45-Quart Collapsible Hard Cooler How cool is this? Coleman’s Snap-and-Go 45-quart collapsible hard cooler keeps ice cold for up to 55 hours, has a 76-can capacity – AND it collapses down to 1/3 of its open size. $195.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

Contigo DualSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With its padded base (I am in desperate need of a soft landing for my water bottle at Pilates) and a built-in straw (I slurp-and-spill without one), Contigo’s DualSip insulated stainless steel water bottle is as practical as it is aesthetic. $34.99 on Amazon

Napoleon TravelQ 285 Portable Gas BBQ Grill Grill wherever your adventures take you with this portable propane BBQ. Featuring two burners, cast iron cooking grids and a convenient folding cart, it delivers impressive grilling power in a compact design. A drop-in griddle adds versatility, making it perfect for camping trips, tailgates and backyard cookouts alike. Buy on Amazon

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You may also like:

COLOR WOW Dream Coat – $39

Coleman Pro Premium Hard Cooler – $244.99

Napoleon TravelQ 285 Portable Gas BBQ Grill – $339