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Is it just me or does paying full price for pretty much anything these days give you a sudden and almost life-threatening case of spending heatstroke? 2026 Susie now plans and plots and has (finally) made my peace with waiting for coveted items to go on sale. While a deal used to be a fluke or a bonus that tasted like a surprise layer of buttercream frosting inside the cake called ‘Shopping Math’, now acting when a price drops is equal parts challenge and necessity. A bottle of dry shampoo for $15? I’ll throw on a ball cap, thanks. Thank goodness for Prime Day! Shopping just got sweet again, with deals on brands like Shark,Colour WOW, Coleman and more.
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With its padded base (I am in desperate need of a soft landing for my water bottle at Pilates) and a built-in straw (I slurp-and-spill without one), Contigo’s DualSip insulated stainless steel water bottle is as practical as it is aesthetic.
Grill wherever your adventures take you with this portable propane BBQ. Featuring two burners, cast iron cooking grids and a convenient folding cart, it delivers impressive grilling power in a compact design. A drop-in griddle adds versatility, making it perfect for camping trips, tailgates and backyard cookouts alike.
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