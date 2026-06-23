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Robot vacuums have moved well beyond the days of bumping randomly into chair legs and hoping for the best. They can map your home, lift mop pads over carpets, and even wash and dry those pads when the job is done. This year’s Prime Day robo-vacuum deals include budget-friendly helpers, pet-hair fighters, and premium automated floor-cleaning systems that will make you feel like you’re living in the future.

What to look for in a robot vacuum

For simple everyday cleaning: Look for smart mapping, app scheduling, and enough suction—around 5,000 Pascals (Pa)—to handle dust, crumbs, and hair between deeper cleans.

For homes with pets: Strong suction (10,000Pa+), anti-tangle brush rolls, good filtration, and a larger dust capacity are worth prioritizing. A self-emptying dock can be especially helpful if you have a particularly furry four-legged family member.

For carpets and rugs: Choose a model with strong suction, carpet detection, and automatic suction boost. Rubber rollers or anti-tangle brush designs can also help with hair.

For hard floors: A vacuum-and-mop combo is a must if you want your robo-cleaner to handle kitchens, entryways, and high-traffic areas. Look for mop lifting if you also have rugs or carpets.

For cluttered homes: LiDAR mapping helps robot vacuums move efficiently, while obstacle avoidance can help them steer around toys, cords, shoes, and other floor-level surprises.

If you hate hands-on maintenance: Look for docks that allow the bot to self-empty. Premium docks can also wash mop pads, refill water tanks, and will even dry pads after cleaning.

Budget bots that punch above their price

iRobot Roomba 105X Robot Vacuum This sub-$200 Roomba makes for a nice low-risk starting point for smaller homes, condos, and secondary spaces. You get LiDAR navigation, voice control through the app, custom room cleaning, and auto recharge, though no mopping or self-emptying features. It’s not going to fully replace your current floor cleaning routine, but it’ll help. $179.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)

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iRobot Roomba 205 DustCompactor Combo Robot Vac & Mop This is a small but meaningful step up the Roomba ladder. Instead of relying on a large self-emptying base, the DustCompactor compresses dirt inside the vacuum so it can go longer between manual emptying. It also mops, maps with LiDAR, and detects carpet, making it practical for smaller mixed-floor homes. $229.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

DREAME D20 Air Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo For the price, this DREAME checks a lot of boxes, including: powerful 20,000Pa suction, smart navigation, voice control, mopping, and a good runtime between recharges. It even has a self-emptying dock for up to four months of hands-free cleaning. If you’re looking to save time on household chores, the D20 will definitely help. $279.99 on Amazon (was $349.99)

Self-emptying bots that deal with the daily mess

Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base Carpets, rugs, and pet hair are the main targets for this AI-driven robo-vacuum. It has LiDAR navigation, home mapping, and a bagless, self-emptying base that can hold weeks of debris. It’s a good pick if wet cleaning isn’t a priority but not needing to empty a tiny bin every day is. $329.99 on Amazon (was $399.97)

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Shark RV2300SCA Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum Shark’s patented Matrix cleaning pattern makes this model more methodical and efficient than old-school wander-and-bonk bots. Add precision home mapping and a 30-day bagless base, and you’ve got a solid no-mop option for busy homes that mainly need help staying ahead of dust, crumbs, and pet hair. $399.99 on Amazon (was $479.98)

Bissell FlexClean FurForce Robot Vacuum & Mop Bissell’s FlexClean FurForce vacuums, mops, and self-empties for up to eight weeks while using LiDAR navigation. But the real star here is the no-tangle pet brush roll, designed specifically to avoid getting gummed up by your little friendo’s falling fur. It provides good value for people waging constant warfare against pet hair. $399.99 on Amazon (was $679.99)

Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out our Amazon Storefront for all the best deals.

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Mop-and-vac machines made for mixed floors

iRobot Roomba Plus 415X Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop with AutoWash Dock We’ve reached the level where the cleaning starts to feel a lot more hands-off. The robot handles obstacle avoidance, mop lifting, and room-by-room cleaning. Afterwards, the AutoWash dock empties debris, washes mop pads, and even dries them. Once you have it set up you don’t have to do anything else to manage it for months at a time. $549.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop This Shark is a steal of a deal during Prime Days. It brings together vacuuming, sonic mopping, Matrix Clean navigation, CleanEdge technology, and a bagless, self-empty base with HEPA filtration. It makes short work of both dust bunnies and messy stains. $369.99 on Amazon (was $699.95)

DREAME L40s Ultra CE Robot Vacuum and Mop With 13,000Pa suction, an auto-emptying bin, a self-cleaning mop, and ultrasonic carpet sensing, this DREAME works like…well, a dream. Especially handy for kitchens, entryways, and hard floors that need regular attention. It’s a serious robovac upgrade, and it’s currently priced to sell. $581.93 on Amazon (was $649.98)

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Advanced floor managers

Roborock Qrevo S5V Robot Vacuum and Mop This is a lot of bang for your robo-buck. Roborock’s Qrevo S5V has a laundry list of worthwhile features, including: dual spinning mops, anti-tangle brushes, AI-powered navigation, smart stain detection, and complete self maintenance between cleaning sessions. It’s a true time-saver for large, busy homes. $599.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

DREAME D30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop The D30 Ultra delivers the premium-style robotic muscle you’d expect at this price point. It has a whopping 25,000Pa of suction, basically making it a contained tornado. The all-in-one base station can handle up to 100 days of auto-emptying, and MopExtend reaches out to deal with messes missed by other bots. $699.99 on Amazon

iRobot Roomba Max 707 Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop with AutoWash Dock This high-end Roomba puts its cheaper brethren to shame. The hot-water mop attacks dried messes like an osprey diving for fish. And the roller mop extends to ensure even weirdly shaped corners get wiped clean. Add in self-cleaning and self-emptying features for weeks of hands-free maintenance, and the price suddenly makes sense. $969.99 on Amazon (was $1499.99)

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Flagship floor-cleaners

DREAME X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Fancy homes with weird room transitions can trip up simpler robots, but not the X50 Ultra. It has 360-degree navigation and the ability to cross thresholds up to 6cm tall, making it a surprisingly determined little climber. Its other features—like 20,000Pa suction and brushes that can deal with long hair without getting tangled—are just the gravy on top. $979.99 on Amazon (was $1299.99)

Roborock Saros 10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Slim design is the Saros 10’s standout feature. Just 8cm tall, it can find its way under lower furniture while still packing 22,000Pa vacuum suction and hot water sonic vibration mopping with auto detergent dispensing to scrub the heck out of stubborn stains. It’s the very best robot Roborock offers, and it’s half-price for Prime Days. $999.99 on Amazon (was $1299.99)

DJI ROMO S Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop DJI is better known for its drones, but it’s making a big splash with its first high-tech robot vacuum. The Romo S delivers 25,000Pa suction, deploys dual robotic sweeping arms, uses super advanced sensing and navigation, and operates maintenance-free for up to 200 days. It puts the little robo cleaners in The Fifth Element to shame. $1349 on Amazon (was $1499)

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