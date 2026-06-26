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Summer is my favourite time of year. It’s the season of impromptu get-togethers. And if your family is anything like mine, “a little heads up” usually means a text that says, “Can we come over? We’re already in the driveway?” – not kidding!

That’s why I’ve been loving Walmart+. Free same-day delivery helps me keep the house stocked, free shipping with no order minimum means I can order what I need when I need it, and added video streaming is a nice bonus when the house finally gets quiet.

The best part? It’s not really about shopping. It’s about getting back your time.

Less time in the checkout line. More time summering. Sign up here.

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The BBQ Basics That Never Let Me Down

Canada Day has a funny way of growing. You invite a few people, they bring a few more, and suddenly you’re wondering if you have enough buns. Honestly… that’s summer.

Good food doesn’t have to be complicated. Burgers (plus a meatless option), fresh tomatoes, soft buns, chips, ketchup, and lots of paper towels are really all you need. I love that Walmart’s Great Value line makes it easy to feed a crowd without spending a fortune.

I’ve learned that great summer hosting isn’t really about the burgers or the chips. It’s the little things that make everything easier. A good set of BBQ tools. A grill brush. A meat thermometer, so you’re not standing there cutting into every burger asking, “Do you think this one’s done?”

I love that I can order those everyday extras right along with everything else. They’re easy to forget… until you need them. And thanks to Walmart+, I can spend less time tracking down the little things and more time enjoying summer.

My BBQ Essentials Checklist

Whether you’re hosting a big backyard BBQ or a casual weeknight cookout, these are the items I always make sure I have on hand:

BBQ must haves

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Family essentials

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Whatever Summer Looks Like for You

Summer looks a little different for everyone. Maybe it’s your first summer with a grandbaby, so you’re making sure there are swim diapers and baby formula waiting when they arrive. Or maybe you’re heading to the cottage and want everything there before you are.

For me, with three kids away at university, it’s the texts that say, “Mom… we’re out of toothpaste.” Or toilet paper. Or laundry detergent. Apparently, adulthood still comes with a call to Mom.

That’s why I love Walmart+. Whether I’m stocking the cottage, sending essentials to one of the kids, or getting my own house ready for guests, I can have what I need delivered where I need it.

At the end of the day, summer isn’t about having the perfect backyard, the perfect BBQ, or checking everything off your to-do list. It’s about saying yes to last-minute visits, spending time with the people you love, and making the most of those long summer days. If I can spend less time running errands and more time making those memories, that’s a summer well spent.

Ready to make summer hosting a little easier? Sign up for Walmart+ here.

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Napoleon Rogue525 Natural Gas BBQ Grill – $949.00

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