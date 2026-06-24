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The Curator

5 best Amazon Prime Day personal care & daily essentials deals 2026

By Julia Grieve The Curator Team
Posted June 24, 2026 3:00 am
1 min read
From Crest and Bounty to Cascade and beyond. View image in full screen
From Crest and Bounty to Cascade and beyond.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life is too busy to run out of the things you use every day. With three kids away at university in three different cities, I’ve learned that keeping everyone stocked up on the essentials can feel like a full-time job. That’s why I love Amazon Subscribe & Save. It saves money, saves time, and keeps our most-used products arriving right when we need them. And during Prime Day, the savings get even better—you can stack Prime-exclusive deals with Subscribe & Save discounts, making it the perfect time to stock up on household staples and everyday essentials. These are the five items that never leave my list, including picks from Crest, Bounty, Cascade and more.

Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery, exclusive deals, and more. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter to get first dibs on exclusive finds and curated deals.

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Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit
There are a few products in our house that we never want to run out of, and Crest Whitestrips are definitely one of them. My husband is obsessed, but honestly, we’re all fans. They help keep your smile bright without the cost of professional whitening treatments and are perfect to have on hand before a vacation, special event, family photos, or in my case, a TV appearance. They’re one of those products you don’t think about until you need them, which is exactly why I love having them on Amazon Subscribe & Save. We save money, they show up when we need them, and they’re always there for a quick smile refresh.
$39.83 on Amazon (was $66.39)

 

Bounty Paper Towels Select-A-Size
With three kids away at university and managing homes of their own, I can tell you that paper towels disappear at an alarming rate. Whether it’s cleaning up a kitchen spill, wiping down a counter, or dealing with one of those situations you really don’t want details about, Bounty is always a good idea. This is one of my favourite Amazon Subscribe & Save products because I can have them delivered directly to whichever child needs them most and set a delivery schedule that works for each household. It saves money, keeps everyone stocked up, and helps avoid those last-minute convenience store runs where a simple roll of paper towel somehow costs a small fortune.
$19.98 on Amazon (was $29.98)

 

Vega Protein + Recovery
My son John is a varsity football offensive tackle, and let me tell you, keeping him fed should qualify as an Olympic sport. Vega Protein Powder is one of his favourites, and he goes through it at an impressive rate. It’s something he uses every single day. That’s why it’s a perfect Amazon Subscribe & Save product. I can have it delivered right to his door, save money on every order, and avoid those last-minute protein emergencies. More importantly, it’s one delivery that I know will always make him happy. And when your son is 6’5″ and 290 pounds, anything that helps keep the grocery bill under control is worth its weight in gold.
$56.04 on Amazon (was $101.99)
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Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out our Amazon Storefront for all the best deals.

Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent Pods
No one gets excited about buying dishwasher detergent, but everyone notices when they run out. Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs are one of those everyday essentials that simply make life easier. They tackle stuck-on food, leave dishes sparkling, and save you from re-washing what should have come out clean the first time. It’s the perfect Amazon Subscribe & Save product because it’s something every household uses regularly, and having it automatically show up means one less thing to remember. In my case, I have it delivered not only to my house, but to all three of my kids. Because apparently, dishwasher pods are now part of my parenting strategy.
$18.73 on Amazon (was $24.99)

 

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion
Sun Bum has become a family favourite for a reason. It smells like summer, feels great on your skin, and is one of the few sunscreens everyone actually uses. It’s also a great example of why I love Amazon Subscribe & Save you choose the delivery schedule that works for you. For sunscreen, that might be every six months instead of every month. Plus, you can pause, skip, or cancel you subscription at anytime. I always make sure Sun Bum shows up at Mimi’s door. Turns out, sunscreen reminders are a parenting skill that lasts a lifetime.
$14.13 on Amazon (was $20.99)

 

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You may also like:

Shark Air Purifier – $199.99

BISSELL Little Green ProHeat Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner  – $94.99

Ninja Crispi Pro 6-in-1 Glass Air Fryer – $295.99

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