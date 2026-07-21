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Tangled chargers, crumpled notebooks, a laptop that’s barely protected–sound like your current work tote situation? Now’s the perfect time for an upgrade. The best work bags balance style with smart design. Think padded laptop sleeves, dedicated tech compartments, durable designs that stand up to daily commutes and shoulder straps that won’t leave you counting the minutes until you can take them off. Ahead, seven practical work bags from brands including Quince, Monos, lululemon and more that are ready for everything your workday has in store this fall and beyond.
If your office wardrobe leans classic, this Quince tote fits right in. Designed with a dedicated laptop sleeve and multiple interior compartments, it keeps your computer, charger, notebook and everyday essentials neatly separated instead of piled together. The durable (and chic!) design makes it a bag you’ll reach for well beyond this season.
Whether you’re commuting across town or catching a flight for work, the Metro Tote is built to travel. Interior tech pockets, a secure zip compartment and a dedicated water bottle sleeve help keep everything organized, while the built-in trolley sleeve slides over your suitcase handle. It even fits beneath most airline seats, making business trips a little less hectic.
If you like knowing exactly where everything is, this lululemon tote delivers. Three separate compartments make it easy to organize your workday, while the padded front pocket protects laptops up to 16 inches. Side pockets hold your water bottle, interior organizers keep smaller essentials in check and silicone grip shoulder straps help prevent slipping during long commutes.
Clean lines, a timeless shape and thoughtful storage make this Simons tote feel far more expensive than its price tag suggests. The pebbled faux leather exterior is made with recycled materials, while the roomy interior includes zip and slip pockets plus a removable pouch for smaller essentials. It’s an easy choice for anyone looking for a polished work bag without the premium price.
Some bags only get better with age, and this Coach tote is one of them. Crafted from full-grain leather remnants, each one has its own character. The spacious interior fits a 13-inch laptop, secures with a zip-top closure and is built to handle years of daily use. It’s most definitely a worthwhile investment for frequent commuters.
BÉIS designed this stylish tote around the realities of modern work life. The divided interior gives your laptop, chargers, notebook and other essentials the designated space they deserve. Wider shoulder straps offer extra comfort during longer commutes, and the reinforced trolley pass-through makes airport travel a cinch.
This lightweight puffer-style tote proves you don’t have to spend a fortune to get practical features. It includes a padded laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 15.6 inches, a dedicated tumbler holder to help prevent spills and plenty of interior and exterior pockets for cables, keys and daily essentials. Made from durable nylon and weighing less than a pound, it’s the perfect everyday work bag at palatable price.
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