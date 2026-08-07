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The Curator

Think linen is just for summer? These pieces will take you straight into fall

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 7, 2026 8:30 pm
1 min read
PSL season–with a side of linen. View image in full screen
PSL season–with a side of linen.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Think linen is strictly reserved for hot summer days? Not so fast. The breathable fabric can work surprisingly well for PSL season–think lightweight trenches, wide-leg trousers, oversized shirts and cozy shawls that can handle cooler temps. Ahead, eight versatile linen pieces from brands including Quince, AritziaSimons and more that will keep your wardrobe feeling fresh well into fall.

 

Linen Funnel Neck Trench Coat
A trench, made for transitional weather–this cropped linen version feels light and luxe with just enough structure to pull a look together. Throw it over dresses, tailoring or denim when the temperature dips. It’s the kind of layer you’ll be glad to have on hand.
$199.99 at Mango
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Cassanita Pure Linen Shawl
A linen shawl might seem like a summer accessory, but it’s a must in your fall wardrobe once temperatures start to dip. This drape-y Simons style can be worn over your shoulders as a lightweight layer or wrapped around your neck like a scarf. Keep it nearby for chilly evenings when a full coat feels like overkill.
$115 at Simons

 

Linen Shirt
A classic button-down is one of the easiest ways to bring linen into your fall wardrobe. This airy version has a relaxed straight cut, long sleeves and curved side vents that make it easy to layer over a tank now and under a sweater later. Pair it with tailored trousers for the office or jeans for a more casual look.
$49.99 at H&M

 

Aritzia The Effortless Pant CruiseLinen
If you’re not ready to give up your linen pants when summer ends, make them part of your fall rotation. These bestselling bottoms are the perfect high-rise fit, with front pleats and a tailored wide leg that drape comfortably for all-day wear.
$158 at Aritzia
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You may also like:

Women’s Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants – $33.14

Women’s Linen Stripe Dress – $54.99

Women’s Loose Linen Blend Crop Blouse – $16.80

 

100% European Linen Shirt Dress
A shirt dress is already one of the most versatile pieces in your closet. Made from 100 per cent European linen, it has a classic button-front design, two waist pockets and a timeless silhouette that can be worn on its own while it’s warm or layered with a cardigan and boots once fall arrives.
$90 at Quince

 

Premium Linen Jacket
For a jacket that feels lighter than your typical fall outerwear, look to this relaxed style. The roomy silhouette makes it easy to layer over shirts and sweaters, while the pockets add a practical touch. And while linen’s natural wrinkles are part of its charm, the textured finish gives this jacket a laid-back look that works particularly well for transitional weather.
$49.90 at Uniqlo
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Linen-Blend Easy Wide-Leg Pants
Linen doesn’t *have* to mean dressed-up. Made from a soft linen blend, they have a relaxed wide-leg fit, elasticized waistband and drawcord for an easy feel. Wear them with a simple tee while temperatures are still warm, then layer when fall weather rolls in.
$108 at GAP

Complete the look with the 100% Linen Oversized Shirt.

 

Le 31 Pure Linen Cap
Your summer baseball cap can make the transition into fall, too. Made from 100 per cent linen, it’s a lightweight way to zhuzh up transitional outfits without reaching for a heavy knit hat just yet.
$19.99 at Simons

 

You may also like:

Men’s Two-Piece Linen Set – $47.99

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Men’s Cotton Linen Shorts – $33.99

Men’s Lightweight Drawstring Pants – $22.99

 

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