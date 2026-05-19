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The Curator

8 smart home devices worth the upgrade

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 19, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
We’ve rounded up some of the best smart home devices from brands like Eufy, Govee, and more that are worth the upgrade. View image in full screen
We’ve rounded up some of the best smart home devices from brands like Eufy, Govee, and more that are worth the upgrade.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Smart homes are no longer a futuristic concept—they’re an easy upgrade you can start building today. From cleaning and security to lighting, heating, and even pet care, today’s smart devices are designed to save time, reduce effort, and simply make life better. We’ve rounded up some of the best smart home devices from brands like Eufy, Govee, and more that are worth the upgrade.

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Cleaning

Robot Vacuum Cleaner
There’s no better way to automate a home then by delegating the dirty work to a hardworking cleaning assistant. This robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with anti-scratch glass, obstacle sensors, and self-charging capabilities. Designed for seamless, powerful, and worry-free cleaning.
$299.99 on Amazon

 

Kitchen

4L Electric Composter for Kitchen
You can turn everyday kitchen scraps into usable fertilizer quickly with this composter and help reduce household waste instead of sending it to the garbage. As a countertop smart device, it keeps the process clean and odour-free while making composting easy enough to do daily without extra effort or outdoor space.
$329.98 on Amazon (was $399.99)

 

You may also like:

Amazon Echo Dot – $69.99

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Smart Light Bulbs – $29.99

Smart Thermostat – $89.00

Heating

Smart Thermostat
Control your home heating from your phone with this smart thermostat. Designed for high-voltage electric heating systems, it offers remote control via a free app, potential energy savings of up to 26 per cent through customizable scheduling, and is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home for voice control.
$99.00 on Amazon

 

Organization

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner
Stay on top of family events and extracurriculars with this Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner that keeps everyone’s schedules in sync. Its sleek touchscreen design makes it easy to update plans and stay organized.
$449.00 on Amazon
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Outdoor

Refoss Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener
Control your garage remotely through its app and works with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control. It supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only and also provides alerts, activity history, and easy installation for most garage door brands.
$50.62 on Amazon

 

Govee Outdoor LED Strip Lights
These smart strip lights are a lighting solution that can display multiple colours at the same time. They’re waterproof and can be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant, and even have a music sync feature that makes the lights react to sound (great for roofs, patios, and party spaces).
$179.99 on Amazon

Pets

birdsnap® PAV- Bird Feeder with Camera Solar Powered
Observe your backyard birds in 2k and in real time with this high-tech feeder. With auto capture and AI identify (that can capture 10000+ bird species), you’ll receive instant notifications to watch birds in full colour day and night on APP to ensure you never miss a visit from your feathered friends.
$109.99 on Amazon
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MeoWant Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
The MeoWant litter box makes cat care more automated and data-driven, handling cleaning on its own while using sensors and app control to reduce daily manual work. It also adds real-time health tracking and remote monitoring, so owners can spot changes in a cat’s weight or bathroom habits and keep the home cleaner with less effort.
$369.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Smart Plug – $37.99

Smart Lock – $149.99

Indoor Security Camera – $59.99

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