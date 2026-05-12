It’s census day in Canada. Here’s how long you get before facing a fine

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May 12 is Census Day, which means time is running out to submit the census in Canada.

Not filing on time or refusing to submit altogether could lead to hefty fines or even criminal prosecution.

Here’s what to know.

What is the fine for not doing the census?

The Census of Population is conducted every five years by Statistics Canada, as required by law under the Statistics Act. This is why participation by all Canadian households is mandatory, in addition to the separate Census of Agriculture required by farmers and other agricultural operators.

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“Just as Statistics Canada is required by law to conduct a census, respondents are required by law to complete their census questionnaires,” says Statistics Canada on its website, which also encourages Canadians to complete their questionnaire online where possible.

Census questionnaires and access codes for online submissions were mailed out in the first week of May, and Canadians are being encouraged to submit by May 12, 2026.

“Canadians are encouraged to complete their census questionnaire as soon as they can. However, we should note that May 12, also known as Census Day, is a reference date rather than a deadline,” said a spokesperson from Statistics Canada in a statement.

“The Census Day provides a specific point of reference for respondents to base their answers on.”

This means that when the results of the census are eventually released, the data will be traced back to May 12, 2026.

The spokesperson also says the spring timing of the Census of Population, and, more specifically, the reference date, is intended to maximize the number of Canadians who are at home before the summer holiday period, which helps “collection procedures to run smoothly.”

Failing to complete the census questionnaire could mean a fine of up to $500, according to the Act, while refusing to submit records could mean a fine of up to $1,000 and may even include being charged with a criminal offence.

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Can refusing to do the census lead to jail time?

Although refusing to fill out the census or provide records under the Statistics Act used to mean possible jail time, the threat of imprisonment was removed by Parliament in 2017.

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“The requirement to complete a census questionnaire is supported by the penalty provisions of subsection 31 of the act, which was amended in 2017 to remove imprisonment as a penalty,” the act says.

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Section 31 of the act says that the $500 potential fine covers anyone “who, without lawful excuse, refuses or neglects, following a request for information under this Act, (i) to provide any requested information to the best of their knowledge and belief, or (ii) to provide any requested information when and as required under this Act; or (b) knowingly gives false or misleading information or practises any other deception under this Act.”

Section 32 of the act includes stiffer penalties for households that refuse to provide additional records if requested, stating that:

“Every person is guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than $1,000 (a) who, having the custody or charge of any documents or records that are maintained in any department or in any municipal office, corporation, business or organization, from which information sought in respect of the objects of this Act can be obtained or that would aid in the completion or correction of the information, refuses or neglects to grant access to the information to any person authorized for the purpose by the Chief Statistician, or (b) who otherwise in any way wilfully obstructs or seeks to obstruct any person employed in the execution of any duty under this Act.”

When do census fines actually kick in?

Although Sections 31 and 32 detail the potential fines and legal actions Canadians could face for failing to participate in the census, the Statistics Canada spokesperson said the agency will first send out reminders to those households.

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“Households who have not completed their questionnaire by mid-May will not be penalized. They will first receive a reminder letter. Additional follow-up activities will then occur if needed,” the spokesperson said.

“In early June, Statistics Canada will begin to follow up on non-response cases by telephone or in person with households that have not completed their questionnaire. In mid-July, non-responding households with a mailing address will receive a final reminder letter informing them of their legal obligation to complete the census questionnaire and the possible consequences of failing to do so.”

Statistics Canada says the census is an essential tool and reference point for the government to monitor how Canada is changing over time.

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Seventy-five per cent of Canadian households will receive the short-form version, which collects basic demographic information, while the 25 per cent that receive the long-form will also include social and economic questions.

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The Census of Agriculture uses the same questionnaire for all farm operations in Canada.

Census data is used to update election district boundaries, gauge future business development, monitor government programs, plan transportation for various neighbourhoods and choose locations for schools.

It is not clear exactly when the results of this year’s census will be made public, but Statistics Canada says it could take approximately 18 months.

“Statistics Canada strives to release census data as quickly as possible to present a statistical portrait of Canada that is timely and relevant for all Canadians to use. For the 2026 Census, Statistics Canada plans for all major releases to be completed approximately 18 months from Census Day,” says Statistics Canada.