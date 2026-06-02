N.S. library users hold ‘read-in’ to protest closures, MLA says anger misdirected

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Armed with books and some camping chairs, a group of protesters gathered for a “read-in” outside MLA John Lohr’s constituency office in Kentville, N.S., in reaction to upcoming library closures.

Annapolis Valley Regional Library (AVRL) has announced it’s shutting down five of its 11 libraries effective July 20, citing a “structural funding deficit” and pointing out there’s no increase to provincial library funding for 2026-27.

“Libraries have been screaming about the lack of funding or the insufficient funding, and for librarians to be screaming, you know that the issue is an important one,” said Gillian Yorke, who organized the demonstration Tuesday.

“For me, like personally as a library user but also as a community citizen, losing libraries has a devastating and long-lasting impact on our communities as a whole.”

AVRL did not respond to Global News’ request for an interview.

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The non-profit organization wrote in a news release Monday that all eight municipalities it serves had committed additional money, but these contributions won’t be enough to cover the lack of funding increases from the province. In February, Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservative government tabled a budget with a projected record deficit at $1.2 billion, which led to a series of unpopular budget cuts.

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The affected branches are in Hantsport, Kentville, Lawrencetown, Middleton and Port Williams.

Some participating in the “read-in” came from smaller towns and say they see the closures as the beginning of the end of their communities

“If you don’t have a car — and we don’t have public transit — so closing our library is just another nail in the coffin. You’re basically saying Hantsport doesn’t deserve to be a town anymore, you might as well just abandon it,” said Caet Moir.

Outside the Kentville library, users were shocked the facility was on the chopping block.

“I found it’s a really strange decision that was made because it’s such a busy library and so many people in this area and this region they come to this library,” said Betty Mommen.

MLA and province respond

In response, MLA Lohr wrote on social media that the province didn’t cut AVRL’s funding, but maintained the amount from 2025.

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He stressed that the closure decision was ultimately made by the library board.

“I am surprised and disappointed by AVRL’s decision. Everyone has the right to be upset and ask questions, including why the decision was made without consulting communities,” he wrote.

“It is important to me that you know that these closures were not a decision our government was part of.”

According to the province, the provincial government provides 71 per cent of each regional library’s annual budget, municipalities provide 26 per cent and library boards raise a minimum of three per cent through fundraising. In Halifax, however, the province provides 26 per cent and the municipality provides 71 per cent.

The province says it also offers additional funding outside the annual budget cycle in response to requests from the Council of Regional Librarians.

“We know how much libraries matter to Nova Scotians. That’s why we provide more than $16 million each year in support — and why government protected that funding in this year’s budget,” the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage said in a statement.

“Losing a local library is difficult, and we understand what these branches mean to the communities they serve. As an independently governed regional library system, these decisions rest with the Annapolis Valley Regional Library’s board. The Province respects that and remains a committed partner.”

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As for what will happen to the communities if the closures go ahead, library users in the community are worried.

“When you lose that critical piece of community infrastructure, your community as a whole, the ripple effects of that are massive and they won’t be fully understood immediately,” said Yorke.