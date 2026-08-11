Downtown Regina scaffolding falls, sending 2 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in hospital after a workplace incident in Regina’s downtown.

Police arrived on scene along with fire and EMS and found two men injured. They were taken to hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A platform can be seen dangling from a building, along with debris on the street. The staging appeared to be attached to bricks at the top of the building, instead of a structural anchor, which witnesses guess could be the reason the platform fell loose.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers continue to investigate along with occupational health and safety. The area remains closed off, and people have been asked to avoid the area.