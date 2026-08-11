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Canada

Downtown Regina scaffolding falls, sending 2 to hospital

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted August 11, 2026 9:44 pm
1 min read
A wide shot of Regina's downtown Hamilton Street. A police car blocks its entry, and collapsed scaffolding lies in a tree outside a building behind the car. View image in full screen
Two people are in hospital after a workplace incident in Regina's downtown. Dave Parsons
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Two people are in hospital after a workplace incident in Regina’s downtown.

Downtown Regina scaffolding falls, sending 2 to hospital - image View image in full screen

Police arrived on scene along with fire and EMS and found two men injured. They were taken to hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

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A platform can be seen dangling from a building, along with debris on the street. The staging appeared to be attached to bricks at the top of the building, instead of a structural anchor, which witnesses guess could be the reason the platform fell loose.

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Downtown Regina scaffolding falls, sending 2 to hospital - image View image in full screen

Officers continue to investigate along with occupational health and safety. The area remains closed off, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Regina police probing two deaths in North Central'
Regina police probing two deaths in North Central

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