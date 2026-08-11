Downtown Regina scaffolding falls, sending 2 to hospital

Two people are in hospital after a workplace incident in Regina’s downtown.
Police arrived on scene along with fire and EMS and found two men injured. They were taken to hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
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A platform can be seen dangling from a building, along with debris on the street. The staging appeared to be attached to bricks at the top of the building, instead of a structural anchor, which witnesses guess could be the reason the platform fell loose.
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Officers continue to investigate along with occupational health and safety. The area remains closed off, and people have been asked to avoid the area.
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