Record-breaking climber dead at 30 after ‘climbing-related incident’

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Record-breaking climber Jake Whisenant, known for setting a speed record for one of the fastest ascents on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, died in a climbing accident in California’s Sierra Nevada.

In a statement to Global News, the National Park Service said personnel responded “to a climbing-related incident in the Sequoia-Kings Canyon Wilderness on Aug. 2.”

“Search and rescue and recovery operations were conducted over a two-day period. Climber Jacob Whisenant was found deceased by rangers and was transferred to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement added.

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Whisenant, 30, of Mammoth Lakes, Calif., died on Aug. 3, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office coroner unit.

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The sheriff’s office website listed Whisenant’s cause of death as “accident.”

Global News has reached out to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for further comment, but has not received a response.

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Whisenant’s friend Bailee Moore also confirmed Whisenant’s death in a post on Facebook, writing, “It is with an impossibly heavy heart that I share the passing of my lifelong friend and confidant—Jacob Daniel Whisenant.”

“Our family is absolutely devastated by this news but find solace in the fact that Jake died doing what he loves in the beautiful Sierra Nevada. I will look for you in every life, my brother. Now go rest high up on that mountain,” she added.

In a GoFundMe created by Moore, the description said, “Jake Whisenant lived life with a rare sense of purpose. His passion for climbing was only a small glimpse into the kind of person he was.”

“He will always be remembered for his unwavering respect for nature, for others, and for every moment he was given. His sudden and tragic passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him,” the description read.

“To honor Jake’s remarkable life and the countless lives he touched, we hope to create meaningful memorials in the places he loved. This GoFundMe is an opportunity to contribute to this project. All funds raised will be dedicated to preserving Jacob’s legacy and supporting his loved ones, particularly the love of his life and fiancé, Emma.”

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The GoFundMe post had raised more than US$1,900 of its $3,000 goal from more than 18 donations as of Tuesday afternoon.

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In October 2024, Whisenant shared that he and Brant Hysell broke “the Lurking Fear speed record on El Capitan” and reached the top in two hours 55 minutes 32 seconds.

“A truly magical day that I’ll never forget. We both tapped into a flow state, fully committed to our plan, and most importantly had an absolute blast on our favorite rock. We had perfect weather for a shirtless ascent and the entire route to ourselves,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The previous record for Lurking Fear was set by Yuji Hirayama and Nick Fowler at three hours four minutes in 2003.