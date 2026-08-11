Rod Stewart postpones concert at last minute due to ‘medical procedure’

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British rock legend Rod Stewart postponed his Ohio concert at the last minute due to a “minor medical procedure” on Sunday.

The 81-year-old singer was supposed to take the stage at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday as part of his One Last Time tour but a statement was released ahead of the show announcing the postponement.

“Due to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention, Rod Stewart’s performance tonight in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center has been postponed,” the venue shared on Facebook. “Rescheduling is currently underway, with additional information to follow on Tuesday. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.”

6:31 Canadian Exclusive: Rod Stewart

“Rod is expected to make a quick recovery and looks forward to returning to Cincinnati.”

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Stewart also cancelled a gig in Cleveland less than 24 hours after the Maggie May singer postponed his Sunday night gig.

“Following a period of monitoring, doctors have advised Rod Stewart to rest for at least 48 hours. As a result, his performance tomorrow night, Tuesday, August 11th at Rocket Arena in Cleveland has been cancelled,” Cleveland’s Rocket Arena said in a statement on Monday.

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“Rod is disappointed to miss the show and appreciates everyone’s understanding. He looks forward to returning to the stage soon. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

Global News has reached out to Stewart’s representative for further comment, but has not received a response.

Stewart has been on his One Last Time tour for the past year and has two more scheduled dates at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 14 and in Kansas City on Aug. 15 before he’s set to return to Las Vegas for his Encore Shows residency at the Colosseum.

After his Las Vegas shows, Stewart is scheduled to continue on his One Last Time tour on Sept. 1 with a show at the Minnesota State Fair.

1:49 Rod Stewart hits the stage in Kelowna, B.C.

Stewart has cancelled many shows over the past few months. Just last week, he cancelled his Aug. 6 show in Niagara Falls, Ont., after concerns about his aircraft.

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He issued an apology to fans just hours before he was set to perform in a post on his Instagram Stories.

“Important information about tonight’s show. Due to a mechanical fault with the aircraft’s landing gear, Rod Stewart is regretfully unable to travel to Niagara Falls and must postpone tonight’s performance at Fallsview Casino Resort. Rod is deeply disappointed and apologizes to fans for the inconvenience,” his team wrote.

The statement said that Stewart planned to reschedule his Niagara Falls show for next year, adding, “He looks forward to returning for the rescheduled performance on Thursday, March 4, 2027, where he promises to make it up to his fans.”

In June, Stewart was forced to momentarily halt a performance to take puffs of oxygen from a tank during a show in Utah.

Footage from the concert, first shared by TMZ, showed the 81-year-old mid-performance at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, near Salt Lake City, clinging to surfaces for support before motioning to the backstage crew to bring over an oxygen canister.

Stewart could be seen placing a mask over his face and taking several deep breaths, at times stumbling backwards slightly, appearing to struggle to keep himself upright. Moments later, he walked downstage, picked up the microphone and said, “The show must go on…. I nearly f–king fainted up here,” adding amid a round of cheers and applause from the crowd that he would sit down for the next song.

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The incident occurred shortly after the Grammy Award winner rescheduled several shows at his Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas in May and postponed two performances at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado due to vocal cord damage in June.

“Evaluation revealed significant inflammation and strain of the vocal folds, making it impossible for him to safely perform without the risk of further injury and potential long-term damage to his voice,” a statement from a spokesperson at Live Nation said.

“Rod is deeply disappointed and sincerely apologizes to his fans for this inconvenience. He looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as he is medically cleared.”

— with files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman