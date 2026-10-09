Céline Dion falls on stage but quickly recovers during Paris residency

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Céline Dion proved that the show must goes on after she fell on stage during her Paris residency.

The 58-year-old singer slipped and fell onstage midway through her song Dans un autre monde while performing at the Plenitude Arena on Wednesday.

In the footage, Dion appears to slip after her pants caught one of her heels and she broke her fall by catching herself with her right hand before getting back up and giving a thumbs up to the audience.

2:02 Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6 years at Paris residency: ‘I missed this’

Dion continued to sing the song after she got back up and went on with her show.

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Shortly after, Dion began to perform her 1995 song Pour que tu m’aimes encore after changing into a black dress and whispered to the audience that she had forgotten the lyrics, People reports.

The crowd quickly helped Dion by singing along with her.

“Thank goodness you’re here,” Dion reportedly told the crowd in French. “It made my heart swell. It touched me so deeply.”

The moment comes as Dion took the stage for her first run of shows after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

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In August, the Canadian singer told Harper’s Bazaar that she first experienced symptoms of the condition 17 years before her diagnosis in August 2022.

Stiff-person syndrome (SPA) is a rare neurological disorder that may include symptoms such as stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs and greater sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The cause of SPS, an extremely rare disease, is still unknown, according to Yale Medicine, “but researchers suspect that it may be the result of an autoimmune reaction where the body attacks nerve cells in the central nervous system that control muscle movement.”

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While there is no cure for SPS, when doctors treat patients with this condition, Yale Medicine says they focus on managing the symptoms with medications “such as sedatives, muscle relaxants, and steroids.”

The My Heart Will Go On singer said that she was in so much pain at times that she struggled to walk and would take a high dose of Valium to “function.”

“It is a progressive condition. I don’t like to say ‘disease.’ Disease makes you go like this,” she told the publication, scrunching her nose and referencing a quote from the movie Home Alone. “‘Kevin, you’re such a disease.'”

Following Dion’s diagnosis, the outlet says that the It’s All Coming Back to Me Now singer committed to “intense rehabilitation: new meds, physical therapy, vocal therapy, immunotherapy.”

3:56 Celine Dion opens up about her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Harper’s Bazaar shared details about the singer’s 90-minute Pilates sessions three times a week and ballet classes with a local company two days a week in order to prepare for her Paris residency.

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Dion described this period of her life as “falling and getting back up repeatedly.”

The Grammy-winning singer previously opened up about her diagnosis of SPS in the 2024 documentary, titled I Am: Céline Dion, that followed the Quebec chanteuse as she was diagnosed with SPS and navigated her first year living with the neurological condition.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said in a statement ahead of the release.

Dion shared that she is optimistic about the future.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Dion first revealed her diagnosis to the public in December 2022, saying the disease does not allow her “to sing the way I’m used to.”

She cancelled the rest of her world tour May 2023, apologizing to her fans.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” she said in a statement. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 per cent.”