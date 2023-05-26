Menu

Canada

‘I’m so sorry:’ Céline Dion cancels the rest of her world tour

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 9:38 am
After several delays due to a rare neurological disorder, legendary Canadian singer Céline Dion has cancelled the rest of her world tour.

The superstar apologized to her devoted fans Friday, saying it’s not fair to keep postponing shows. Dion said she is not ready to perform for the European and U.K. tour dates that had been set to run from August through October, and in March and April 2024.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” Dion, 55, said in a statement. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 per cent.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

In late 2022, Dion revealed she was recently diagnosed with a neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. The condition, which is rare, is characterized by sudden and severe muscle spasms.

Trending Now

The Quebec chanteuse has said the spasms affected her daily life, made it difficult to walk and prevented her from using her vocal cords to sing the way she’s used to. She has cancelled and postponed an array of dates to focus on her health.

The statement says Dion’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat her condition.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the cancelled concert dates can get a refund through the original point of sale. A full list of cancelled concert dates can be found on Dion’s website.

with files from The Canadian Press

