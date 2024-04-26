‘A huge deal’: International superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Vancouver to launch concert tour

Send this page to someone via email

One of the world’s biggest international superstars is coming to Vancouver on Saturday for what is expected to be a record-breaking concert.

Diljit Dosanjh will play BC Place to kick off his global DIL-LUMINATI TOUR.

It is being touted as the largest concert ever by a Punjabi artist outside India.

The 40-year-old has been making music since 2003. He has also starred in several Punjabi films.

“It’s a huge deal,” Neesha Hothi, marketing director for the 2025 Juno Host Committee and marketing strategist for entertainment and events. told Global News.

“I mean, the fact that he’s chosen Vancouver as the first stop of the tour…is a huge deal not only for the music industry as a whole but the South Asian community. It’s quite a statement to say that B.C. is the hub for South Asian diasporic music right now.”

Dosanjh’s latest album was produced in Surrey, B.C. with Intent, a local producer.

“There were so many other B.C.-based artists from production, writing, video, etc. there’s so many levels of it that are involved with not only (Dosanjh), but so many other artists across that South Asian music scene.”

Tickets for the show are still available through resale and range from $44.50 for a video-only seat to $8,330 for a seat directly beside the stage catwalk.

Hothi said people are coming from across North America to see Dosanjh and she said he knows that the community is going to support him and welcome him.

“This artist is so huge in our community that people are travelling,” she said.

“If it’s in Vancouver, we’re coming to Vancouver, doesn’t matter. And if you think about that, isn’t that the Taylor Swift effect? Isn’t that the Beyoncé effect? Like we’re talking about major artists who create economic impact to create travel opportunities.”

Hothi said Dosanjh is an entertaining personality, he’s fun and he loves to interact with his millions of fans on social media. He also acts in movies.

Dosanji is of Sikh origin from Punjab, India.

“The South Asian community has worked a really long time to hit this global stride,” Hothi said. “Music is such a key part of our community and culture. It’s a part of all of our celebrations. It’s also a part of our lives, like music is such a key part of every traditional moment and celebratory cultural moment. And I think it’s just so incredible to see it hit such a global swell.”

Dosanji will be playing BC Place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.