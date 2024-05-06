Menu

Entertainment

Met Gala 2024: The most daring, dazzling and outrageous red carpet looks

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 7:03 pm
2 min read
Dan Levy, Zendaya and Mindy Kaling arrive on the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. View image in full screen
Dan Levy, Zendaya and Mindy Kaling arrive on the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images
It’s fashion’s biggest night, as Hollywood’s most sartorially savvy stars descend on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for this year’s Met Gala.

The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser, “The Garden of Time,” is inspired by a short story of the same name, written by J.G. Ballard in 1962. Fashion’s elite are applauding the theme, saying it’s wide open to interpretation and that onlookers can expect plenty of floral, AI-inspired and vintage pieces.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is a soirée to raise money for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion objects. Each year a different theme honours a designer, style or look.

This year’s museum exhibit, which the stars will tour Monday evening, is called Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. But we’re not talking fairy tales or Disney princesses.

It includes 250 items from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, including some garments very rarely seen in public and so fragile they need to be under glass. Curators wanted to engage all the senses, including that of smell. They even worked with a “smell artist” — and there’s a garment that actually grows. Part of the idea is to pay tribute to the natural world.

Aside from the red carpet, which attracts attention worldwide, it’s an event shrouded in secrecy. Once invitees head inside, there are strict rules around cellphones and social media, which adds to the allure; the public gets minimal glimpses of what really transpires among the A-listers who attend.

Anna Wintour, a Met trustee for whom part of the institute has been renamed, organizes the whole shebang. And this year she’s invited a notable list of co-chairs, including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

The real fun of the Met Gala, at least for non-attendees, is judging the fashion of all of Hollywood’s biggest celebs. So, let’s do just that. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the most fun, elegant and outrageous looks of the night.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York View image in full screen
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

La La Anthony

La La Anthony attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dan Levy

Dan Levy attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jessica Serfaty

Jessica Serfaty Michel at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lily James and Erdem Moralıoğlu

Erdem Moralıoğlu and Lily James attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
John Shearer/WireImage

Elizabeth Cordry

Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jill Kargman

Jill Kargman at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
John Shearer/WireImage

Maleah Joi Moon

Maleah Joi Moon attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gustav Magnar

Gustav Magnar Witzøe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gayle King

Gayle King attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Amy Fine Collins

Amy Fine Collins attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cole Escola

Cole Escola attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lea Michele

Lea Michele attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
John Shearer/WireImage
Alex Sharp

Alex Sharp attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros

Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alton Mason

Alton Mason attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor

Josh O'Connor attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alison Oliver

Alison Oliver attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
John Shearer/WireImage

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Harrison

Sabrina Harrison attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Adrienne Adams

Adrienne Adams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ambika Mod

Ambika Mod attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dan Levy

Dan Levy attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Harrison Ghee

Harrison Ghee attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Samantha Berry

Samantha Berry attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Donald Glover

Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tyla

Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Mackey, Zoe Saldana, Chemena Kamali, Sienna Miller and Greta Gerwig

Emma Mackey, Zoe Saldana, Chemena Kamali, Sienna Miller and Greta Gerwig attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

with files from The Associated Press

