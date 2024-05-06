Met Gala 2024: The most daring, dazzling and outrageous red carpet looks

Send this page to someone via email

It’s fashion’s biggest night, as Hollywood’s most sartorially savvy stars descend on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for this year’s Met Gala.

The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser, “The Garden of Time,” is inspired by a short story of the same name, written by J.G. Ballard in 1962. Fashion’s elite are applauding the theme, saying it’s wide open to interpretation and that onlookers can expect plenty of floral, AI-inspired and vintage pieces.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is a soirée to raise money for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion objects. Each year a different theme honours a designer, style or look.

This year’s museum exhibit, which the stars will tour Monday evening, is called Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. But we’re not talking fairy tales or Disney princesses.

It includes 250 items from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, including some garments very rarely seen in public and so fragile they need to be under glass. Curators wanted to engage all the senses, including that of smell. They even worked with a “smell artist” — and there’s a garment that actually grows. Part of the idea is to pay tribute to the natural world.

Aside from the red carpet, which attracts attention worldwide, it’s an event shrouded in secrecy. Once invitees head inside, there are strict rules around cellphones and social media, which adds to the allure; the public gets minimal glimpses of what really transpires among the A-listers who attend.

Anna Wintour, a Met trustee for whom part of the institute has been renamed, organizes the whole shebang. And this year she’s invited a notable list of co-chairs, including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

The real fun of the Met Gala, at least for non-attendees, is judging the fashion of all of Hollywood’s biggest celebs. So, let’s do just that. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the most fun, elegant and outrageous looks of the night.

Jennifer Lopez

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zendaya

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

View image in full screen Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Anna Wintour

View image in full screen Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

La La Anthony

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dan Levy

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

View image in full screen Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Bad Bunny

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Mindy Kaling

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jessica Serfaty

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lily James and Erdem Moralıoğlu

View image in full screen John Shearer/WireImage

Elizabeth Cordry

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jill Kargman

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ben Simmons

View image in full screen John Shearer/WireImage

Maleah Joi Moon

View image in full screen Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gustav Magnar

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Colman Domingo

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gayle King

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Amy Fine Collins

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cole Escola

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lea Michele

View image in full screen John Shearer/WireImage

Alex Sharp

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alton Mason

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alison Oliver

View image in full screen John Shearer/WireImage

Rebecca Hall

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Harrison

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Adrienne Adams

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ambika Mod

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Harrison Ghee

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jamie Dornan

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Samantha Berry

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Donald Glover

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tyla

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jordan Roth

View image in full screen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Mackey, Zoe Saldana, Chemena Kamali, Sienna Miller and Greta Gerwig

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

— with files from The Associated Press