15 best LEGO gifts for kids (and kids at heart!)

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Building holiday magic has never been easier with these must-have LEGO sets! From timeless bricks to classic art pieces, and even a stunning flower bouquet, there’s something for everyone. Bonus: some of these fan-favorites are on sale—an unmissable treat, as LEGO discounts are rare. Whether you’re sparking a child’s creativity or indulging your inner builder, these gift sets promise hours of fun and inspiration.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Magical Unicorn Because how cute is this magical LEGO unicorn? Featuring a golden horn, colourful tail, and posable legs, kids can also rebuild it into a seahorse or peacock. $13.56 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur Frightening and cool, this mighty dinosaur features bright orange eyes, posable joints, sharp claws, and an opening mouth with fierce teeth. Rebuild it into a Triceratops or Pterodactyl for endless dino adventures. $15.97 on Amazon (was $17.86)

LEGO Disney Young Simba A Disney classic, this Simba figure is the perfect nostalgic gift for lovers of the movie–new and old. $127.48 on Amazon (was $169.99)

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera Three retro toys in one box! Kids 8 and up can build and rebuild a camera, video camera, and TV with this LEGO Creator Retro Camera 3-in-1 set. Each model features interactive details like a moving lens, buttons, and a film strap. $20.98 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Story continues below advertisement

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Roller Skate This 3-in-1 roller skate kit offers kids ages 8 and up the ability to build a rollers skate, skateboard or boom box radio. Perfect for display, this nostalgic set makes a fun gift for skater fans. $29.98 on Amazon (was $39.99)

LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night Create a 3D homage to Van Gogh’s Starry Night with this LEGO set, featuring a Van Gogh minifigure and swirling brushstroke details. Once finished, display it on the wall or as freestanding décor. A MoMA collaboration, this set brings art and creativity together for all ages. $219.98 on Amazon

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Celebrate the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, complete with movable fingers, Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand. A stunning tribute to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, this set makes an iconic display piece for any Marvel fan. $87.96 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

LEGO Art Mona Lisa – $121.84

LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace – $97.49

LEGO Disney Wish: King Magnifico’s Castle – $87.50

LEGO Gingerbread Ornaments – $16.86

LEGO Nutcracker Christmas Décor – $13.97

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Bring the Super Mario universe to life with the LEGO Piranha Plant. This 540-piece buildable display set captures every detail of the iconic character, complete with posable head, mouth, and leaves. $97.5 on Amazon

LEGO DC Batman This movie-accurate set features a posable Batman figure with a cape, mask, and stud launchers, plus the iconic Bat-Pod. Perfect for building, action-packed play, or display, it’s a must-have for young heroes. $79.97 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set Brighten any space with this stunning LEGO bouquet. It features 15 stems, including roses, snapdragons, and daisies, with posable petals and adjustable stems. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

LEGO Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari Got a Ferrari fan on your list? This sleek, red race car replica captures the iconic design with bold yellow and black stripes. Complete with a driver minifigure and authentic details, it’s perfect for high-speed fun. $29.86 on Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat This magical build-and-display model not only looks stunning but also speaks—activating one of 31 house-sorting sounds when tipped or worn. Complete with a display stand, crests, and Harry Potter minifigure. $96.98 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Story continues below advertisement

LEGO Wicked Glinda & Elphaba's Dormitory For all the Wicked fans, this collectible set lets kids 8 and up build Glinda & Elphaba’s dormitory and recreate iconic moments from home. It comes complete with doll figures of the lead characters in pajamas, plus two daytime outfits for dress-up fun. $79.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Honor the galaxy’s most legendary bounty hunter with this detailed build-and-display model. Complete with a brick-built stand and nameplate, it’s the ultimate collectible for Star Wars fans. $60.97 on Amazon (was $89.99)

LEGO Art The Amazing Spider-Man Our spidey senses are tingling! This unique LEGO Art set features a dimensional, posable Spider-Man breaking out of the frame. The backdrop uses the 1960s Ben-Day-dot printing technique, while 15 hidden spiders pay tribute to his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15. $199.98 on Amazon (was $259.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House – $69.99

LEGO Art Abstract Wall Art – $49.98

LEGO Disney Princess Moana’s Wayfinding Boat – $44.99

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Exotic Parrot – $23.97

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Shuttle – $13.57