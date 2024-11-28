15 best LEGO gifts for kids (and kids at heart!)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Building holiday magic has never been easier with these must-have LEGO sets! From timeless bricks to classic art pieces, and even a stunning flower bouquet, there’s something for everyone. Bonus: some of these fan-favorites are on sale—an unmissable treat, as LEGO discounts are rare. Whether you’re sparking a child’s creativity or indulging your inner builder, these gift sets promise hours of fun and inspiration.
Frightening and cool, this mighty dinosaur features bright orange eyes, posable joints, sharp claws, and an opening mouth with fierce teeth. Rebuild it into a Triceratops or Pterodactyl for endless dino adventures.
Three retro toys in one box! Kids 8 and up can build and rebuild a camera, video camera, and TV with this LEGO Creator Retro Camera 3-in-1 set. Each model features interactive details like a moving lens, buttons, and a film strap.
Create a 3D homage to Van Gogh’s Starry Night with this LEGO set, featuring a Van Gogh minifigure and swirling brushstroke details. Once finished, display it on the wall or as freestanding décor. A MoMA collaboration, this set brings art and creativity together for all ages.
Celebrate the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, complete with movable fingers, Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand. A stunning tribute to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, this set makes an iconic display piece for any Marvel fan.
This movie-accurate set features a posable Batman figure with a cape, mask, and stud launchers, plus the iconic Bat-Pod. Perfect for building, action-packed play, or display, it’s a must-have for young heroes.
Got a Ferrari fan on your list? This sleek, red race car replica captures the iconic design with bold yellow and black stripes. Complete with a driver minifigure and authentic details, it’s perfect for high-speed fun.
This magical build-and-display model not only looks stunning but also speaks—activating one of 31 house-sorting sounds when tipped or worn. Complete with a display stand, crests, and Harry Potter minifigure.
For all the Wicked fans, this collectible set lets kids 8 and up build Glinda & Elphaba’s dormitory and recreate iconic moments from home. It comes complete with doll figures of the lead characters in pajamas, plus two daytime outfits for dress-up fun.
Our spidey senses are tingling! This unique LEGO Art set features a dimensional, posable Spider-Man breaking out of the frame. The backdrop uses the 1960s Ben-Day-dot printing technique, while 15 hidden spiders pay tribute to his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15.
