The best gifts for kids (all parent-approved, too)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Picking out kids’ toys might be the most fun part of your holiday shopping (hello, inner child). But there are plenty of questions to consider, too. Are these age-appropriate toys? Will they actually like it? And will the adults in the household (or, my future self) begrudge this noisy/oversized/otherwise obnoxious pick? The good news: we’ve rounded up the best gifts for kids of all ages, and they’re all ones that grownups can get behind.

The ultra-buzzy Ms. Rachel Doll

Ms. Rachel Official Speak & Sing Doll If “icky sticky sticky sticky bubble gum” lives in your head rent-free, delight your kiddo with a plush version of their favourite YouTube teacher. The recently released (and once-waitlisted) doll plays 20 different Ms. Rachel songs and phrases. Buy on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Recommended age: 6 months to 3 years+

The baby-safe toy cars

Melissa & Doug K’s Kids Pull-Back Vehicle Set Pull-back cars are a hit even at super young ages (and a great intro to fine motor skills and language like, “ready, set, go!”). This soft set is cleverly designed without the small parts that can be choking hazards for babies. $39.97 on Amazon

Recommended age: 9 months+

The multi-use play tunnel

IKEA Dvärgmås Play Tunnel This one’s got all the makings of a parent-approved gift: versatile for a wide range of ages (from early crawling and peekaboo to fort-building later on), a tire-them-out indoors toy for bad-weather days, and completely collapsible for easy storage. $20 at IKEA

Story continues below advertisement

Recommended age: 18 months+

The chic workbench

Crate & Kids Wooden Toy Kids Workbench Foster pretend play—and maybe some early fix-it skills—with this wooden workbench (that won’t clash with the home décor!). It comes with a matching hammer, saw, wrench, ruler, hardware and blocks for hours of building fun. $189 at Crate & Barrel

Recommended age: 3 years+

The kid-adored audio player

Yoto Player 3rd Generation Another gift both kids and parents will be thrilled about: screen-free entertainment, courtesy of this popular audio player. Littles can listen to songs, audiobooks and podcasts by loading different cards, plus it doubles as a nightlight and alarm clock. $134.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Recommended age: 3 to 12 years+

The pretend pizza oven

Casdon Ooni Toy Pizza Oven and Topping Station Deluxe Set Pizza night is every night (at least when it comes to playtime) with this realistic set. The oven looks just like a mini-sized Ooni, complete with a “flame” light. Kids can freestyle their own toppings or practice following the included recipe cards. $50 at Canadian Tire

Recommended age: 3 years+

You may also like:

Crayola Kids Wooden Easel – $91.99

Story continues below advertisement

Play-Doh Hair Stylin’ Salon Playset – $20.97

Barbie Camper Playset – $99.97

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway – $149.99

The interactive geography lesson

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Globe Extra points for educational toys that keep kids busy for hours, and this interactive globe fits the bill. With a tap of the stylus, kids can learn about capital cities, languages, cultures, animals and more as BBC videos play on the screen. $189.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Recommended age: 5 to 7 years

The viral surprise plushie

Cookeez Makery Freezy Cakez Interactive Plush Playset In the latest version of the viral Cookeez Makery toys, kids mix up dough for a frozen cake, then pop it in the fridge. Ten seconds later, out comes a surprise scented plushie, shivering from the cold and ready for a hug. $50 at Canadian Tire

Recommended age: 5 years+

The drawing robot

Educational Insights Artie 3000 The Coding Robot STEM toys have long topped toy recommendations lists, but the newer progression is STEAM (for science, tech, engineering, art and mathematics). Enter, this programmable robot. Kids learn to write code, then Artie will draw their creation. $102.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Recommended age: 7 to 12 years

The engaging marble run

National Geographic Glowing Marble Run There’s a reason this is one of the most popular holiday gifts for kids: it can keep them busy for hours as they build intricate mazes to send their glow-in-the-dark marbles through—then switch up the design over and over again. $89.99 on Amazon (was $94.99)

Recommended age: 8 years+

The friendship bracelet starter kit

Rainbow Loom Wrapit Loom Though we’re nearing the end of an Era(s tour), the friendship-bracelet trend will live on. This loom has everything needed to make 20 projects, including wrapped, knotted and beaded designs. $35 at Toys R Us

Story continues below advertisement

Recommended age: 8 years+

The LEGO château

LEGO Friends Castle Bed and Breakfast Level up their LEGO skills with this elaborate three-storey castle-turned-bed-and-breakfast. Once built, tweens (OK, and grownups too) can have fun decorating the rooms with the included beds, chairs, lighting—even a claw-foot tub. $129.99 on Amazon

Recommended age: 12 years+

You may also like:

Furby Glow in the Dark Galaxy Edition – $99.99

Story continues below advertisement

Light-Up Terrarium STEM Kit for Kids – $34.99

Candy Land Bluey Edition Board Game – $20.73

Fisher-Price Little People Farm Interactive Playset – $52.10