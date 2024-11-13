14 viral kids’ toys that will make their holiday magical

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nothing beats the joy of Christmas morning—seeing the kids’ excitement as they unwrap the gifts they’ve been eagerly waiting for. The anticipation, the joy and those delighted squeals make every moment unforgettable. If you’re on a mission to make this holiday one they’ll always remember, you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up eight of the season’s most popular, buzzworthy toys that are taking over wish lists everywhere. From hands-on fun to imaginative adventures, these picks are guaranteed to put a big smile on their face.

Fisher-Price Baby & Toddler Toy This interactive plush puppy makes learning fun, teaching over 100 first words with more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases. Baby’s touch activates Puppy’s hands, foot, ear and light-up heart, introducing body parts, shapes, counting and the alphabet. Perfect for ages 6 months to 3 years, it encourages early language skills with fun songs and interactive play. $19.97 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Story continues below advertisement

VTech Pop-a-Balls Push & Pop Bulldozer This interactive bulldozer toy delights little ones with popping balls, music and learning! Push the handle to roll it forward, watching balls pop from the chimney into the bucket. Buttons teach colours, numbers and play fun tunes, while motion sensors activate songs on the go—perfect for developing motor skills and coordination. $22.47 on Amazon (was $34.99)

CIMELR Kids Camera This kid-friendly camera is made with non-toxic, shockproof materials, ideal for little hands learning to handle gadgets. It features a protective silicone case, a durable lanyard, and comes with fun photo frames, filters, selfie options, video, and puzzle games. Equipped with front and rear HD lenses and an eye-safe IPS screen, it lets kids capture precious moments with ease. $44.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Wired Headphones for Kids – $24.99

Story continues below advertisement

LOL-FUN Baby Balance Bike Toy – $69.99

Toddler Climbing Toy – $179.99

Squishmallow Plush Mystery Box 5 Pack Why gift them one Squishmallow when you can gift them five? Perfect for snuggling, these adorable, collectible companions make ideal travel buddies for car rides, sleepovers or cozy nights at home. The mystery selection adds to the allure! $49.95 on Amazon

Casdon Dyson Cordless Vacuum Interactive Toy Start their cleaning skills early! This Dyson Cordless toy vacuum lets kids enjoy realistic role-play while developing motor skills and coordination. With a short nozzle for handheld use and a long handle for twist-and-turn action, it features a debris tray, simulated cyclone action and easy-to-release attachments–if only it were the real thing. $29.47 on Amazon (was $54.99)

Story continues below advertisement

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur Toy Thrilling dino adventures await! Complete with posable joints, sharp claws and a fierce opening mouth, this T. rex LEGO set also includes a buildable rib cage that can be restructured into a Triceratops or Pterodactyl, inspiring endless creative play. Perfect for budding palaeontologists! $15.97 on Amazon (was $17.86)

You may also like:

Magnetic Drawing Board – $32.99

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet – $74.99

Rock Painting Kit – $24.99

Mattel Games Magic 8 Ball A viral kids’ toy with nostalgic charm, this classic Magic 8 Ball is here to answer your little one’s biggest questions! Just ask, flip it over, and watch as one of 20 fun responses appears in the window—ranging from positive to neutral to negative. $10.07 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Story continues below advertisement

PicassoTiles Magnetic Tiles For hours of endless fun, these magnetic building tiles inspire creativity and learning through play. Kids can build cool structures while exploring different colours, shapes and numbers. Perfect for solo or group fun, these educational tiles encourage imagination, teamwork, and hands-on learning. $41.99 on Amazon

Smart Watch for Kids This waterproof smart watch for kids is packed with features, including 20 sports modes, heart rate tracking and step counting. With a durable tempered glass screen, it resists bumps and scratches. The watch supports smart notifications for calls, messages and reminders. Compatible with Android and iOS, it’s the perfect gift for kids. $36.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

NASA Lunar Telescope for Kids The coolest gift of them all (in our opinion), this NASA Lunar Telescope is perfect for young space enthusiasts. Featuring high-quality optical glass, a finder scope and low/high-power eyepieces for detailed lunar views. The tabletop tripod and smooth mount system ensure steady, clear observations, inspiring a love of space. $62.99 on Amazon (was $74.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Wooden Easel for Kids – $106.99

Real Fossil Dig Kit for Kids – $19.99

Explorer Kit for Kids – $29.99

Radio Flyer Busy Buggy This versatile toy includes 17 interactive features for endless excitement. It provides sensory play and helps develop both gross and fine motor skills. The push walker builds confidence and balance, while the ride, walk and play modes offer hours of entertainment. Plus, it has a fun horn and clicking sounds. $79 on Amazon

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Binoculars Kids can explore the wonders of nature with these real binoculars and camera, featuring a video screen for easy viewing. Zoom in with up to ten times optical zoom and use night vision to observe wildlife day or night. Learn about animals, plants, fungi and habitats with over 340 pictures and videos from the BBC. $67.47 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Crystal Growing Kit for Kids Spark your child’s creativity with this crystal-growing kit. Watch as they mix ingredients and grow seven colourful crystals, learning how crystals form with a beautifully illustrated guide. Includes crystal powder, seed bags, display stands and everything needed for hands-on fun and learning. $28.49 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Melissa & Doug Fire Truck Play Tent Featuring detailed illustrations of hoses, dials, and lights, this Melissa and Doug firetruck tent includes mesh windows for ventilation and a sturdy floor. With a back door and roof flap for easy access, it’s perfect for imaginative, screen-free play. $39.97 on Amazon (was $87.99)

You may also like:

Dinosaur Discovery Play Tent – $37.98

Story continues below advertisement

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Toy Airplane – $39.97

Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register – $51.76