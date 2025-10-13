Cozy family holiday pyjama sets we’re loving this season

Send this page to someone via email

We’re gearing up for the holidays here at The Curator, and you know what that means — advent calendars, Amazon wish lists, and party planning are all top of mind. But amidst the festive chaos, it’s also the perfect time to slow down, cozy up, and lean into the magic of togetherness.

Enter these matching PJ sets for the family — soft, stylish, and designed for all those picture-perfect moments (from tree trimming to Christmas morning). Whether you’re gifting or getting comfy, these sets from Walmart, Old Navy, Gap and more bring the holiday spirit home. Read on for adorable holiday attire.

Christmas Family Pajamas Matching Sets Does it get any cuter than this? Treat the fam to this matching holiday pyjamas set, featuring a cute reindeer top and cozy red plaid pants. Perfect for Christmas morning, winter lounging, and creating picture-perfect holiday memories together. $30.99 on Amazon

Adult Softest Flannel PJ Shirt This super soft flannel set from Gap has an oversized fit, classic notch collar, and playful prints. Made in a factory that invests in gender equity and women’s empowerment so you can feel extra good about this purchase. $64.95 at Gap

Christmas Halloween Pajamas Made from premium cotton, these soft PJs are the perfect holiday gift. Choose from festive prints—Santa, reindeer, candy, and penguins—with sizes for moms, dads, kids, teens, and even your pups. $28.99 on Amazon

Christmas Pajama Set These classic red plaid PJs are the perfect attire for holiday mornings or capturing family Instagram-worthy moments. These sets are made from premium microfleece fabric – making them soft, warm and slightly stretchy for ultra comfort. $39.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

Christmas Family Matching PJ's Set Featuring classic holiday prints and comfy high-waist pants, these matching PJs from Walmart are perfect for Christmas morning and beyond. Made from a cozy polyester-cotton blend for comfort through fall and winter. $22.49 at Walmart

Christmas Family Matching Pajamas Can you see this on your family’s holiday card? Smiles, holiday cheer, and PJs so soft you’ll want to wear them past New Year’s. These classic sleepwear sets feature a button-front design, notched collar and chest pocket. $53.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Feeling outdoorsy? These matching holiday sets are giving cozy holiday cabin vibes (in the best way!). $29.98 on Amazon

Women's & Men's Hooded Fleece Onesie One-Piece Pajamas Snuggle season just got an upgrade—these ultra-soft polar fleece onesies feel like wrapping up in a holiday hug. With a cozy hood, kangaroo pockets, and a cheeky drop-seat back, this unisex set keeps things cute, comfy, and just the right amount of festive. $52.99 on Amazon

Old Navy x Disney Gender-Neutral Button-Front Graphic Pajama Set for Kids If you’re in the market for some extra fun designs, these Old Navy and Disney sets are perfect for the little ones. Available in a variety of festive patterns. $34.99 at Old Navy

