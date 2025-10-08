All the best LEGO sets on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Send this page to someone via email

Now’s the time to stock up on LEGO because these rarely discounted sets are on sale during Amazon Canada’s October Prime Big Deal Days. From timeless builds and collectible art pieces to a stunning flower bouquet, there’s something for every kind of creator. Whether you’re inspiring a young builder or treating yourself, these sets promise hours of creativity and joy.

20% off

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Magical Unicorn Because how cute is this magical LEGO unicorn? Featuring a golden horn, colourful tail, and posable legs, kids can also rebuild it into a seahorse or peacock. $11.18 on Amazon (was $13.99)

12% off

LEGO Disney Young Simba A Disney classic, this Simba figure is the perfect nostalgic gift for lovers of the movie–new and old. $149.98 on Amazon (was $169.99)

28% off

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera Three retro toys in one box! Kids eight and up can build and rebuild a camera, video camera, and TV with this three-in-one set. Each model features interactive details like a moving lens, buttons, and a film strap. $17.98 on Amazon (was $24.99)

30% off

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Roller Skate This three-in-one roller skate kit offers kids ages eight and up the ability to build a rollers skate, skateboard or boom box radio. Perfect for display, this nostalgic set makes a fun gift for skater fans. $27.98 on Amazon (was $39.99)

15% off

LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night Create a 3D homage to Van Gogh’s Starry Night with this LEGO set, featuring a Van Gogh minifigure and swirling brushstroke details. Once finished, display it on the wall or as freestanding décor. A MoMA collaboration, this set brings art and creativity together for all ages. $186.15 on amazon (was $219)

30% off

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Celebrate the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, complete with movable fingers, Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand. A stunning tribute to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, this set makes an iconic display piece for any Marvel fan. $69.99 on amazon (was $99.99)

6% off

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Bring the Super Mario universe to life with the LEGO Piranha Plant. This 540-piece buildable display set captures every detail of the iconic character, complete with posable head, mouth, and leaves. $74.97 on Amazon (was $79.99)

40% off

LEGO DC Batman This movie-accurate set features a posable Batman figure with a cape, mask, and stud launchers, plus the iconic Bat-Pod. Perfect for building, action-packed play, or display, it’s a must-have for young heroes. $50.99 on Amazon (was $84.99)

13% off

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set Brighten any space with this stunning LEGO bouquet. It features 15 stems, including roses, snapdragons, and daisies, with posable petals and adjustable stems. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

28% off

LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat This magical build-and-display model not only looks stunning but also speaks–activating one of 31 house-sorting sounds when tipped or worn. Complete with a display stand, crests, and Harry Potter minifigure. $93.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

20% off

LEGO Wicked Glinda & Elphaba's Dormitory For all the Wicked fans, this collectible set lets kids eight and up build Glinda & Elphaba’s dormitory and recreate iconic moments from home. It comes complete with doll figures of the lead characters in pajamas, plus two daytime outfits for dress-up fun. $71.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

More LEGO sets

LEGO Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari Got a Ferrari fan on your list? This sleek, red race car replica captures the iconic design with bold yellow and black stripes. Complete with a driver minifigure and authentic details, it’s perfect for high-speed fun. $42.99 on Amazon

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur Frightening and cool, this mighty dinosaur features bright orange eyes, posable joints, sharp claws, and an opening mouth with fierce teeth. Rebuild it into a Triceratops or Pterodactyl for endless dino adventures. $17.86 on Amazon

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Honor the galaxy’s most legendary bounty hunter with this detailed build-and-display model. Complete with a brick-built stand and nameplate, it’s the ultimate collectible for Star Wars fans. $88.9 on Amazon

LEGO Art The Amazing Spider-Man Our spidey senses are tingling! This unique LEGO Art set features a dimensional, posable Spider-Man breaking out of the frame. The backdrop uses the 1960s Ben-Day-dot printing technique, while 15 hidden spiders pay tribute to his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15. $311.85 on Amazon

