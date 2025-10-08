All the best LEGO sets on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Now’s the time to stock up on LEGO because these rarely discounted sets are on sale during Amazon Canada’s October Prime Big Deal Days. From timeless builds and collectible art pieces to a stunning flower bouquet, there’s something for every kind of creator. Whether you’re inspiring a young builder or treating yourself, these sets promise hours of creativity and joy.
This year’s sale is extended to a 4 day event from October 7-10. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter for exclusive finds.
Three retro toys in one box! Kids eight and up can build and rebuild a camera, video camera, and TV with this three-in-one set. Each model features interactive details like a moving lens, buttons, and a film strap.
This three-in-one roller skate kit offers kids ages eight and up the ability to build a rollers skate, skateboard or boom box radio. Perfect for display, this nostalgic set makes a fun gift for skater fans.
Create a 3D homage to Van Gogh’s Starry Night with this LEGO set, featuring a Van Gogh minifigure and swirling brushstroke details. Once finished, display it on the wall or as freestanding décor. A MoMA collaboration, this set brings art and creativity together for all ages.
Celebrate the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, complete with movable fingers, Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand. A stunning tribute to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, this set makes an iconic display piece for any Marvel fan.
This movie-accurate set features a posable Batman figure with a cape, mask, and stud launchers, plus the iconic Bat-Pod. Perfect for building, action-packed play, or display, it’s a must-have for young heroes.
This magical build-and-display model not only looks stunning but also speaks–activating one of 31 house-sorting sounds when tipped or worn. Complete with a display stand, crests, and Harry Potter minifigure.
For all the Wicked fans, this collectible set lets kids eight and up build Glinda & Elphaba’s dormitory and recreate iconic moments from home. It comes complete with doll figures of the lead characters in pajamas, plus two daytime outfits for dress-up fun.
Got a Ferrari fan on your list? This sleek, red race car replica captures the iconic design with bold yellow and black stripes. Complete with a driver minifigure and authentic details, it’s perfect for high-speed fun.
Frightening and cool, this mighty dinosaur features bright orange eyes, posable joints, sharp claws, and an opening mouth with fierce teeth. Rebuild it into a Triceratops or Pterodactyl for endless dino adventures.
Our spidey senses are tingling! This unique LEGO Art set features a dimensional, posable Spider-Man breaking out of the frame. The backdrop uses the 1960s Ben-Day-dot printing technique, while 15 hidden spiders pay tribute to his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15.
Comments