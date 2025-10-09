Restock on daily essentials with these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life is expensive, especially when you add up those daily purchases you’re always running out of, like bathroom essentials and laundry supplies. Thankfully, you can stock up on those items you use daily at some of their lowest prices ever with Amazon Canada’s Prime Big Deal Days. Shop these basics now before prices go up and keep your household supplied all fall season long.

This year's sale is extended to a 4 day event from October 7-10. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery.

Bathroom deals

24% off

Luseta Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Good shampoos and conditioners do wonders for your hair, especially when the weather cools down and the air moisture dips. This formula is designed for thin and dry hair and is also colour-safe. $34.19 on amazon (was $44.95)

20% off

Dove Advanced Care Deep Moisture Hand Wash Why are we always running out of hand soap when we need it most? If that sounds like you, grab this hot deal while it lasts. The three-pack features nourishing, lightly scented hand wash that keeps those paws clean and moisturized as dry season approaches. $15.08 on amazon (was $18.89)

20% off

CeraVe Facial Moisterizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen is important in the fall and winter too, so now’s a great time to stock up on this favourite moisturizing lotion with SPF 30. It’s lightweight and oil-free so it’s great for all skin types, plus it has soothing properties to help keep your mug moisturized against cold air. $25.79 on Amazon

6% off

Gillette Venus Vera Bradley Deluxe Smooth Women’s Razor Good razors can be expensive, so we always grab ours on sale. You can’t beat the price of this six-pack of Venus shavers. They feature pivoting heads to help avoid those awkward angles and nicks. $31.99 on amazon (was $33.99)

42% off

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects Professional-level whitening at home just got a little more affordable thanks to this Prime Day sale. These strips offer 13 levels of whitening and 22 total treatments, and are validated by the Canadian Dental Association. If you’re looking to brighten up your smile this fall, you can’t beat this price! $41.29 on amazon (was $71.17)

50% off

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush If you’ve been thinking about replacing your disposable toothbrush with a powerful electric model, Oral-B is offering one heck of a deal on the Pro. It comes with a travel case and two brush heads, plus it works with an app to keep track of all your brushing habits. $59.99 on amazon (was $119.99)

Kitchen deals

27% off

Finish Quantum Dishwasher Detergent Pods Few people enjoy washing dishes by hand, so having ample dishwashing pods in the cupboard is key, especially around the fall and winter holidays. So, stock up on these killer pods now. They’re easy to use, lightly scented and leave a nice finish. $19.67 on amazon (was $26.99)

18% off

Noalto Reusable K Cups and Coffee Pods Coffee pods are quick and easy, but they aren’t always cost effective. Grab your own reusable K cups and fill them with ground coffee instead. It’s the best way to control flavour, and it eliminates waste. $17.21 on amazon (was $20.99)

26% off

Reusable Swedish Kitchen Dish Cloths We’re always in need of new dish cloths, but the fact that you can also dry and dust with these cute and reusable cloths is a win. They come in a variety of patterns and with eight per pack they’re meant to last. $19.99 on amazon (was $26.99)

Laundry deals

24% off

Tide PODS Free & Gentle Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs So many laundry detergents and pods contain strong scents that can irritate skin and sensitive noses. Not these gentle pods, which are scent-free and are also hypoallergenic with no dye, perfumes or residues. $18.96 on amazon (was $24.99)

25% off

Resolve Gold Oxi-Action Laundry Stain Remover Murphy’s law says that if you’re wearing anything new or white, you will stain it. This highly rated product helps your clothes look their best, even when stains are baked in, making it an essential product in any laundry room. $5.24 on amazon (was $6.99)

17% off

Holikme 2 Pieces Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit Cleaning out the dryer vent is an annoying but necessary chore, one that’s a lot easier with the proper tools. Tools like this cleaning kit, which includes a flexible lint brush and a vacuum hose attachment to suck all of that unwanted gunk out. $19.99 on amazon (was $23.99)

More essentials

39% off

Energizer MAX AA Batteries (12 Pack), Double A Alkaline Batteries Batteries are a good thing to have on hand, but boy can they be expensive to replace when you suddenly need them. Stock up now while they’re on sale then stash them away for the next time you run out of power. $8.47 on amazon (was $13.97)

32% off

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows Pillows are one of those things you need to replace every couple of years, but are easy to forget about. Take advantage of this sale on Amazon’s best-selling standard queen pillow set before it runs out. $30 on amazon (was $43.99)

40% off

Glad Black Garbage Bags Whether you’re going through old clothes, dealing with kitchen trash or assembling items to donate, garbage bags come in handy. Glad remains one of our favourite brands, and right now the standard 74 litre bags are 40 per cent off. $7.10 on amazon (was $11.89)

