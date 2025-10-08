Improve your home with sales from Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re in the market for a new toaster, the printer in your home office has gone kaput, or you’re ready to invest in a better-quality vacuum, now’s the time to shop for major savings for home essentials. Amazon Canada’s October Prime Big Deal Days are here, and we’ve got some of the best prices you’ll want to consider for every corner of your house.

Small appliance deals

41% off

Nespresso Vertuo Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine Whether you’re a fan of a long cup of coffee, or a short double espresso––or everyone in your house likes something different––this machine has you covered. All you have to do is pick the preferred capsule and with the touch of a button, you’ll have your just-right cuppa—and with a pretty layer of smooth crema on top, too. $139 on amazon (was $236.43)

43% off

HP DeskJet 2855e Wireless All-in-One Colour Inkjet Printer If your home office printer is due for an upgrade, this is an excellent deal on a trusted brand that’s loaded with features. It includes Wi-Fi enabled colour printing, clever HP AI formatting for fewer pages, and a 60-sheet input tray. $59.99 on amazon (was $104.99)

20% off

Hamilton Beech Digital Modern Chrome 2 Slice Toaster It comes with all the usual functions you rely on, from bagel mode to defrost, and the digital display shows your toast shade at a glance. It’ll look so good on your countertop, that you’ll just have one problem: you might need to buy the matching kettle, too. $31.20 on amazon (was $39)

House cleaning deals

42% off

Miele HX1 Cordless Stick Vacuum This cordless upright packs the cleaning power of a whole-home vacuum into a compact, lightweight design. We like that it stands up on its own, moves seamlessly from tile to hardwood to carpet, and that its battery has a full hour of runtime. $579.99 on amazon (was $999.99)

30% off

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit Cleaning floors probably isn’t one of your favourite chores. (Us, either.) Swiffer fans swear by this battery-powered mop kit that helps you do the dirty work in half the time and makes it easier to get into hard-to reach areas, too. $27.99 on amazon (was $39.97)

34% off

Karcher SC3 Steam Cleaner You don’t have to wait until spring to give your home a deep clean. In fact, before the holidays is the perfect time to tidy up. This steam cleaner comes with all the attachments you need to tackle everything from living room upholstery to bathroom grout. And it kills mold, bacteria and viruses—all without chemicals. $245.99 on amazon (was $375)

Outdoor deals

46% off

Cuisinart Portable Tabletop 11,000 BTU Outdoor Patio Propane Heater It’s cozy season—the outdoors edition. Keep enjoying your back deck, front porch, or balcony a bit longer by adding a compact, portable heater. This one is small but mighty, providing safe, even heating for you and your guests, whether you’re enjoying dinner, drinks, or a movie under the stars. $134.99 on amazon (was $249.99)

22% off

VEVOR Outdoor Storage Box This sturdy, weather-resistant outdoor storage box creates a secure spot to store everything from gardening tools to outdoor cushions and pool supplies. The lid is strong enough to support up to 660 pounds, hydraulic hinges ensure it won’t snap shut on kids’ fingers, and it can be locked up for safety. $146.99 on Amazon

36% off

Litheli 2X20V Cordless Snow Blower Fingers crossed we won’t see any flurries for a while yet, but it’s good to know you’re prepared for when the first snowfall hits. With its rotating chute, built-in LED lights and 20-inch clearing width, this compact snow blower will help you clear your laneway and walkways quickly and efficiently this winter. $254.99 on amazon (was $399.99)

Culinary deals

35% off

KitchenAid KSM150FEER Artisan Bundle Stand Mixer They’re the iconic stand mixer for a reason. This time-tested baking staple has amassed a fan following among home chefs for more than 100 years. People love the heavy-duty construction, stainless steel bowl, multi-purpose attachments, and that they come in a rainbow of stunning colours. $379.99 on amazon (was $583.27)

30% off

Jamie Oliver by T-FAL Cooks Direct Stainless Steel Non-Stick Frying Pan 3 pcs Set Whether you’re whipping up an omelette, sautéing vegetables, or searing a steak, the three-layer base on these pans means you get optimal heat conduction without burning. It’s as easy as watching for the thermo-spot to turn red before you add your food, for easy, even cooking every time. $69.99 on amazon (was $99.99)

33% off

Chefman Air Fryer 4 QT Despite the compact footprint, you can cook for your whole family in this 4-quart air fryer—there’s room for a full pound of French fries in there! Best of all, the basket and rack are both dishwasher-safe, for easy clean-ups. $73.49 on amazon (was $109.99)

Laundry deals

20% off

Hamilton Beach 19803 Durathon Full Size Iron You’ll get a lot of miles—and pressed collars—out of this iron, that comes with a scratch-resistant non-stick soleplate that boasts a 10-year warranty. And the vertical steam function means you can use it on hanging dresses and tops, too. We like that the 8-foot cord retracts fully into the base for tidy storage. Sometimes, it’s the little things. $40.78 on amazon (was $50.98)

25% off

Resolve Gold Oxi-Action Laundry Stain Remover Red wine, grass stains, coffee spills, and pet messes—none of them are any match for this hard-working stain remover. If you know, you know, and at this price, you might as well stock up! $5.24 on amazon (was $6.99)

23% off

SereneLife Wood Hangers Ready for a laundry room or closet refresh? It’s worth splurging on some quality wooden hangers. This full set of 80 is elegant, no-slip and sturdy enough to hold heavy winter coats and full suits. Choose from cherry, vintage, black, brown, and light wood colours, for a finish that suits every home décor look. $116.90 on amazon (was $151.15)

