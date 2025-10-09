Up to 45% off top toys during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The countdown to holiday shopping is on! Amazon Canada’s Prime Big Deal Days are back, and it’s the perfect chance to score this season’s hottest toys before they sell out. From budding artists to little builders to family game-night champs, these deals for Prime members—up to 50% off—won’t last long. Not a Prime member? It’s not too late. Sign up to get exclusive access to all the deals, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more.

This year’s sale is extended to a 4 day event from October 7-10. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter for exclusive finds.

Story continues below advertisement

Educational & STEM deals

36% off

Winblo Toddler Busy Board Toddler busy board? Say no more! This sensory-packed board features 26 Montessori activities—buttons, zippers, alphabet, numbers, colours, and animal names. Perfect for learning life skills through play. Lightweight with a handy carrying case, it’s travel-friendly and will keep busy toddlers engaged. $25.46 on amazon (was $39.99)

15% off

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PRO Metal Detector Turn park or beach trips into treasure hunts! Lightweight and waterproof, this kids’ metal detector has an LED screen and lets young explorers uncover gold coins, jewellery, and more. $127.49 on amazon (was $149.99)

Story continues below advertisement

15% off

Makeblock Smart World 3-in-1 Robot Car Toy Kids can get creative and build their own DIY robot car. Program it with a robotic arm, carrier, or surveyor. A fun, hands-on STEM project that sparks imagination and tech skills. Best for ages 10+. $84.99 on amazon (was $99.99)

15% off

LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate Get Ready for School Tablet Get your little one excited with this 7-inch shatterproof kids’ tablet. It comes loaded with $100 worth of school-readiness apps plus music, problem-solving, and creativity tools to keep little minds engaged and excited. $118.99 on amazon (was $139.99)

Creative & artistic toy deals

12% off

Lehoo Castle Kid Easel Adjustable and versatile, this double-sided easel works with magnets, chalk, and dry erase markers. It even converts into a tabletop easel—perfect for indoor and outdoor creative play. $65.11 on amazon (was $73.99)

Story continues below advertisement

25% off

VTech KidiZoom PrintCam Say cheese! This camera lets kids take photos and selfies, then instantly print them. They can also create comic strips and greeting cards, or turn photos into colouring pages. Suitable for ages 4+. $74.74 on amazon (was $99.99)

10% off

Slime Kit Kids can slime to their hearts’ content with this 108-piece kit. It includes 24 slime-ready containers, glitter, decorations, and mini cups—everything they need to stretch, squish, and create endless imaginative slime creations. $26.99 on amazon (was $29.99)

31% off

Play-Doh 24-Pack of Colours There’s no better time to stock up on Play-Doh. This 24-pack comes with a rainbow of colours—kids can shape, mix, and blend to create new shades, unique designs, and imaginative masterpieces that keep creativity flowing. $25.74 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

JOYIN Recycling Garbage Truck Toy – 34.19

Bouncy Castle with Slide – $387.09

Melissa & Doug Wooden Deluxe Barbecue and Pizza Oven – $157.98

LEGO Fortnite Klombo Kids Toy – $103.99

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Professional Rock Tumbler Kit – $93.49

Construction & building toys

33% off

Magnetic Tiles Building Blocks This magnetic tile set is a family favourite. With endless building possibilities, it keeps kids’ minds engaged and creative. Easy to use, stays in place, and includes a handy storage bag. $39.99 on amazon (was $59.99)

Story continues below advertisement

15% off

CAT Construction Play and Ride Steel Dump Truck This 2-in-1 steel dump truck doubles as a ride-on toy. Built tough and rust-resistant for outdoor play, it features lights, sounds, and endless imaginative construction fun—no motor needed. $67.99 on amazon (was $79.99)

20% off

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle A magical build for wizards and Muggles alike. The largest-ever Great Hall set includes a courtyard and three sliding dungeon spaces for easy play. Stunning detail makes this one a gift to remember. $207.99 on amazon (was $259.99)

Action figures, dolls & collectible deals

30% off

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House Kids can throw the ultimate pool party with this Barbie Dreamhouse. This deluxe three-story Dreamhouse includes Barbie’s tallest slide yet, pet-friendly play areas, a sleepover room, and 75+ accessories. Nonstop fun for ages 3 and up. $175.39 on amazon (was $249.99)

Story continues below advertisement

20% off

Bluey Supermarket Playset Bring Bluey’s world home with this giant supermarket playset. Kids can ride the working escalator, explore three levels, play at the rooftop café, and shop with Bluey and Bingo figures. Includes fun sound effects and 15+ accessories. $56.97 on amazon (was $79.97)

20% off

Marvel Spider-Man VenomVersus Web Slinging City Playset Swing into action! This Marvel playset features Spider-Man battling Venom across city streets. With web-slinging features, interactive play areas, and detailed design, kids can recreate epic battles or invent new ones. $99.99 on amazon (was $124.99)

Plush & soft toy deals

31% off

Furby Purple The toy that keeps gaining traction. This Furby lights up the night, talks, sings, and even responds to speech. Better yet—grab two and they’ll chat with each other for double the fun. $69.29 on amazon (was $99.99)

Story continues below advertisement

34% off

Squishmallows 5 Plush Mystery Box 5-Pack The perfect stocking stuffer. This Squishmallows Mystery Box comes with five squishy friends in an exclusive (and super cute) box. Kids will love the surprise, and at 34% off, it’s a steal. $32.95 on amazon (was $49.85)

15% off

Melissa & Doug Giant German Shepherd If your kids keep begging for a dog, this giant German Shepherd might be the answer. Over two feet tall with a sturdy frame, this pup stays upright and gives the best cuddles. $85.84 on amazon (was $100.99)

Games & puzzle deals

45% off

Dripex Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids Transform your backyard into the ultimate obstacle course with up to ten challenges. Kids stay busy, active, and screen-free while burning energy. Durable materials hold up to 450 pounds, and the course is fully customizable for endless outdoor fun. $131.49 on amazon (was $239.99)

Story continues below advertisement

23% off

Pokémon Trainer Guess Think fast and test your Pokémon knowledge! This interactive game asks questions, then guesses the Pokémon you’re thinking of. With lights, sounds, and a trainer field guide, kids can play, learn, and collect on the go. $23.23 on amazon (was $29.99)

15% off

VEVOR Foldable Basketball Arcade Bring on the family competition with this 7-foot basketball arcade. Made with durable, high-quality materials, it includes a scoreboard and timer. Best part? It folds up for easy storage when game night’s done. $126.64 on amazon (was $148.99)

12% off

Rechargeable Laser Tag Set Keep kids moving with this rechargeable laser tag set. Strap on the vests, pick your teams, and let the games begin—indoors or outside. Charge lasts up to eight matches for nonstop action. $123.19 on amazon (was $139.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Vehicles & remote-control toy deals

15% off

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Track Set The track of all tracks. Race down this four-level garage and battle the dragon, just like in Netflix’s Let’s Race. A two-car elevator, car wash, and storage for 50 cars keep the fun rolling. $169.98 on amazon (was $199.99)

20% off

Tiny Land Train Set A timeless classic. This deluxe train set includes a harbour, schools, police stations, and more. Beautifully designed and built to last, it sparks hours of imaginative play while boosting logical thinking and motor skills. $79.99 on amazon (was $99.99)

Story continues below advertisement

15% off

Remote Control Car Spider Ready, set, race! This double-sided RC car conquers almost any obstacle. With two rechargeable batteries for longer play and dual motors for smooth control, kids can race indoors or outdoors for nonstop fun. $33.99 on amazon (was $39.99)

You may also like:

Little Tikes 3′ Trampoline – $71.25

Wooden chess set – $61.66

Matel Magic 8 Ball – $8.36

Doodle Drawing Boards – 19.99