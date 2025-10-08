7 best home deals from Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days

Send this page to someone via email

Start your engines, shopping pros! Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days are here, and we are all in on top deals and savings across every category. My top picks of the season? From a good night’s sleep for your mini me to a perfectly prepped (and roasted!) home-cooked family meal in a snap–coming home to your castle just got even sweeter, yummier (and yes, quieter!)

This year’s sale is extended to a four day event from October 7-10. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter for exclusive finds.

Skylight Digital Picture Frame Meet the perfect gift. This 10-inch digital picture frame by Skylight can be loaded without even opening the box. Enabled with Load from Phone technology, you can also add real time photos remotely, add hearts to pics, and pinch and zoom to make your snaps fill the frame. Love. $159.00 on amazon (was $199.99)

Hatch Rest+ Baby & Kids Sound Machine I want one of these things! Built for babies (as well as big adult babies), the Hatch Rest+ Baby & Kids Sound Machine (2nd Gen) is Wi-Fi controlled, has a wonderful library and helps build a regular sleep routine for little ones. Translation? Worth the investment (trust me). $95.00 on amazon (was $119.99)

MANSCAPED® The Chairman PRO Men’s Electric Foil Face Shaver You had me at ‘spotless execution’. The Chairman Pro by Manscaped is a Men’s Electric Foil Face Shaver that is waterproof, travel-friendly and comes with an interchangeable dual-head system. Ba-bye, scruffy, uneven necklines. $153.99 on amazon (was $219.99)

Cuisinart Food Processor I have the 20-year-old version of this kitchen OG, and I can’t imagine my life as a home cook without it. The Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor chops, dices, shreds, purées – and even kneads dough. Welcome home! $204.59 on amazon (was $340.98)

Ninja Foodi 10 QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer I have never owned a Ninja product that I haven’t been happy with. The brand’s Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer has 2 5QT Baskets and can air fry, roast, bake, reheat – and… wait for it – dehydrate! Dried mangos here I come. $164.68 on amazon (was $294.07)

Ninja DT201C, Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven Dinner multitasking? Nailed it. The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven toasts, roasts, bakes, broils, dehydrates and more. With true surround convection, it delivers crispy, golden perfection every single time. Countertop convenience at its finest. $279.98 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Skylight Calendar: 15-inch Digital Calendar Say hello to your new family command center. The Skylight 15-inch Digital Calendar syncs with Google, Outlook, and Apple to display everyone’s schedules in one spot. Add grocery lists, colour-coded events, and reminders with ease. $359 on amazon (was $449)

