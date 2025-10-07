SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

25+ best deals from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted October 7, 2025 3:00 am
2 min read
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025 best deals View image in full screen
From everyday brands like Cetaphil to splurge-worthy finds from Dyson, Shark and Samsung.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, and it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Happening October 7-10, this four-day (yes, four-day day!) sale features deep discounts across every category–beauty, home, travel, tech, toys and beyond. From everyday brands like Cetaphil to splurge-worthy finds from Dyson, Shark and Samsung. Whether you’re shopping for everyday essentials or big-ticket items, now is the time to save. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter for exclusive finds.

 

Home deals

40% off

Shark AZ2002C Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum
Meet Shark’s most powerful vacuum ever—where jaw-dropping suction meets genius design. With DuoClean PowerFins that grab every crumb and a self-cleaning brushroll that says goodbye to pet hair drama, this beauty glides from carpets to couches like a pro.
$399.98 on Amazon (was $449.98)
40% off

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker and Programmable Slow Cooker
This Crock-Pot is a total game changer for meal prep. It features two 3.7-quart nonstick ceramic-coated pots, letting you cook two different dishes at once – each with its own temperature and cooking settings.
$245.53 on Amazon (was $269.99)

 

45% off

Nutri Bullet NB50100C Pro 1000 Single Serve Blender
Strong, sleek, and seriously powerful—the 1000-watt Nutri blender turns apples, almonds, and everything in between into silky-smooth goodness. With stainless steel blades, an easy-twist design, and dishwasher-safe cups, it’s the little blender that makes big nutrition happen.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

 

You may also like:

LEVOIT Air Purifier – $169.99

Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop – $799.99

Nespresso Vertuo Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine – $139

 

Travel deals

32% off

Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Carry-On Luggage
Travel smart with this 21 inch spinner that’s perfectly sized for carry-on and built tough with a scratch-resistant hard shell. Expandable space, organized interiors, and smooth, multi-directional wheels make navigating airports easy.
$102.32 on Amazon (was $107.79)
24% off

Amazon Essentials 4-Piece Packing Cubes
Stay organized anywhere with these versatile packing cubes—perfectly sized to fit suitcases, backpacks, or even your closet at home. Durable, lightweight, and featuring mesh panels for easy visibility, they keep clothes and essentials neatly sorted and easy to grab.
$34.4 on Amazon

 

29% off

Amazon Basics 2-Piece Set
Travel ready with this all-in-one set, featuring a travel case, tote, carry-on, and checked suitcase to cover every trip. Durable hard shells, expandable packing space, organized interiors, and smooth multi-directional wheels make navigating airports simple and stress-free.
$213.41 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Amazon Basics Transparent School Backpack – $21.74

Travelers Club Cosmo Hardside Spinner Luggage – $69.63

Travel Duffel Bag – $20.39

 

Kids & family deals

 

20% off

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle
Bring the magic home with the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set—the biggest, most detailed Great Hall you can build. With 11 characters, secret rooms, a courtyard, and collectible portraits, it’s a spellbinding adventure for playtime and display.
$239.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)
40% off

Barbie Dreamplane Airplane Toys Playset
Let imaginations take flight with the Barbie Dreamplane, a playset that rolls like a real plane. Open it up to explore reclining seats, a snack cart, stowable luggage, and a puppy travel buddy for nonstop in-flight adventures.
$119.99 on Amazon

 

56% off

Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store
Turn playtime into a mini shopping adventure with this sturdy wooden grocery store. With a hand-crank conveyor belt, scanner, cash drawer, and plenty of shelving, kids can shop, ring up groceries, and stock the shelves—all in a safe, screen-free setup.
$338.37 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Munchkin Sparrow Travel Baby Stroller – $212.47

Barbie Mermaid Toy Doll – $23.99

Play-Doh Handout 42-Pack – $13.69

 

Tech deals

40% off

Soundcore Space One Pro by Anker, Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Experience next-level sound with the Space One Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones—foldable, compact, and engineered for ultimate convenience. With 4-stage noise cancellation, rich Hi-Res audio, up to 60 hours of playback, and plush all-day comfort, every beat and note comes through crystal clear.
$269.99 on Amazon
30% off

SAMSUNG 55-Inch The Frame 4K Smart TV
Art or television? Both. Samsung’s The Frame transforms into a stunning work of art when you’re not watching, with customizable bezels and an anti-reflection matte display that makes masterpieces look museum-worthy. When it’s on, enjoy brilliant 4K QLED clarity.
$1198 on Amazon (was $1699.99)

 

57% off

4K Dash Cam Front and Rear
Meet the Pelsee Dual Dash Cam—the extra set of eyes every driver wishes they had. It watches the road front and back, keeps you safe with smart alerts, catches every detail day or night, and even listens when you tell it what to do.
$149.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones – $58.00

More Recommendations
iPhone Charger [Apple MFi Certified] – $24.99

Sony ULT Field 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $268.00

 

Beauty & personal care deals

37.5% off

Shark HD430C FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Meet your key to the perfect blowout. The Shark FlexStyle dries, curls, smooths, and volumizes, all without extreme heat. Lightweight, powerful, and ridiculously easy to use, it delivers salon-worthy results right at home.
$399.99 on Amazon
21.4% off

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 50
Derm-approved and loved for a reason. This lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer by Cetaphil hydrates while protecting your skin with broad-spectrum SPF 50. Sensitive-skin safe and perfect under makeup–it’s a morning must-have.
$14.71 on Amazon (was $17.47)

 

15.6% off

Kandyway Red Light Therapy Mask
Glow goals, unlocked. The Kandyway Red Light Therapy Mask uses red light LED technology to boost collagen, even out tone, and reduce fine lines all from your couch. Consider it your shortcut to that post-facial radiance.
$498 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara – $10.09

Organika Canadian-Made Power Greens with Enhanced Collagen – $41.64

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser – $69.99

 

Men’s fashion & accessory deals

52% off

Calvin Klein Mens Cotton Classics
Calvin Klein’s Cotton Classics are soft, breathable, and perfectly fitted—just the way underwear should be. Stock up and thank yourself later.
$65.69 on Amazon

 

55% off

PGA TOUR Mens Flat Front Golf Pant
Where comfort meets course-ready style. These PGA TOUR Flat Front Golf Pants feature moisture-wicking fabric and stretch performance for a polished look that moves with you–from tee time to post-round drinks.
$57.33 on Amazon
60% off

Perry Ellis Belt
Finish every outfit strong. This Perry Ellis Belt is sleek, versatile, and made from genuine leather with a polished buckle that instantly elevates jeans or slacks. One belt, endless outfits.
$27.97 on Amazon (was $30.86)

 

You may also like:

BY BENYAR Men’s Analog Watch – $43.8

Savane Mens Hiking Cargo Shorts – $45.15

POLO RALPH LAUREN Men’s Slim Fit Cotton Tanks – $68.39

 

Women’s fashion & accessory deals

52% off

baleaf Wide Leg Yoga Pants
Behold your new go-to for lounging or lunging. These baleaf Wide Leg Yoga Pants are buttery soft, breathable, and feature a high-rise waistband for the most flattering fit.
$31.39 on Amazon
14% off

DREAM PAIRS Women's Ballet Flats
These ballet flats feature a cushioned insole and flexible sole, perfect for workdays, weekend errands, or anything in between. Classic style never felt so good.
$45.99 on Amazon (was $48.99)

 

30% off

Ekouaer Women's Pajamas Sets
Sweet dreams ahead. Ekouaer’s silky-soft pajama sets are breathable, lightweight, and stylish enough for lazy Sundays or slumber parties. Once you wear them, you’ll never go back to your old set.
$54.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Microterry Gemma Ballerina Slippers – $21.46

Earring Jewelry Box – $23.99

Maidenform Women’s T-Shirt Bra – $33.84

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

