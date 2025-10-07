25+ best deals from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, and it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Happening October 7-10, this four-day (yes, four-day day!) sale features deep discounts across every category–beauty, home, travel, tech, toys and beyond. From everyday brands like Cetaphil to splurge-worthy finds from Dyson, Shark and Samsung. Whether you’re shopping for everyday essentials or big-ticket items, now is the time to save. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter for exclusive finds.
40% off
Meet Shark’s most powerful vacuum ever—where jaw-dropping suction meets genius design. With DuoClean PowerFins that grab every crumb and a self-cleaning brushroll that says goodbye to pet hair drama, this beauty glides from carpets to couches like a pro.
40% off
This Crock-Pot is a total game changer for meal prep. It features two 3.7-quart nonstick ceramic-coated pots, letting you cook two different dishes at once – each with its own temperature and cooking settings.
45% off
Strong, sleek, and seriously powerful—the 1000-watt Nutri blender turns apples, almonds, and everything in between into silky-smooth goodness. With stainless steel blades, an easy-twist design, and dishwasher-safe cups, it’s the little blender that makes big nutrition happen.
32% off
Travel smart with this 21 inch spinner that’s perfectly sized for carry-on and built tough with a scratch-resistant hard shell. Expandable space, organized interiors, and smooth, multi-directional wheels make navigating airports easy.
24% off
Stay organized anywhere with these versatile packing cubes—perfectly sized to fit suitcases, backpacks, or even your closet at home. Durable, lightweight, and featuring mesh panels for easy visibility, they keep clothes and essentials neatly sorted and easy to grab.
29% off
Travel ready with this all-in-one set, featuring a travel case, tote, carry-on, and checked suitcase to cover every trip. Durable hard shells, expandable packing space, organized interiors, and smooth multi-directional wheels make navigating airports simple and stress-free.
20% off
Bring the magic home with the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set—the biggest, most detailed Great Hall you can build. With 11 characters, secret rooms, a courtyard, and collectible portraits, it’s a spellbinding adventure for playtime and display.
40% off
Let imaginations take flight with the Barbie Dreamplane, a playset that rolls like a real plane. Open it up to explore reclining seats, a snack cart, stowable luggage, and a puppy travel buddy for nonstop in-flight adventures.
56% off
Turn playtime into a mini shopping adventure with this sturdy wooden grocery store. With a hand-crank conveyor belt, scanner, cash drawer, and plenty of shelving, kids can shop, ring up groceries, and stock the shelves—all in a safe, screen-free setup.
40% off
Experience next-level sound with the Space One Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones—foldable, compact, and engineered for ultimate convenience. With 4-stage noise cancellation, rich Hi-Res audio, up to 60 hours of playback, and plush all-day comfort, every beat and note comes through crystal clear.
30% off
Art or television? Both. Samsung’s The Frame transforms into a stunning work of art when you’re not watching, with customizable bezels and an anti-reflection matte display that makes masterpieces look museum-worthy. When it’s on, enjoy brilliant 4K QLED clarity.
57% off
Meet the Pelsee Dual Dash Cam—the extra set of eyes every driver wishes they had. It watches the road front and back, keeps you safe with smart alerts, catches every detail day or night, and even listens when you tell it what to do.
Beauty & personal care deals
37.5% off
Meet your key to the perfect blowout. The Shark FlexStyle dries, curls, smooths, and volumizes, all without extreme heat. Lightweight, powerful, and ridiculously easy to use, it delivers salon-worthy results right at home.
21.4% off
Derm-approved and loved for a reason. This lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer by Cetaphil hydrates while protecting your skin with broad-spectrum SPF 50. Sensitive-skin safe and perfect under makeup–it’s a morning must-have.
15.6% off
Glow goals, unlocked. The Kandyway Red Light Therapy Mask uses red light LED technology to boost collagen, even out tone, and reduce fine lines all from your couch. Consider it your shortcut to that post-facial radiance.
Men’s fashion & accessory deals
52% off
Calvin Klein’s Cotton Classics are soft, breathable, and perfectly fitted—just the way underwear should be. Stock up and thank yourself later.
55% off
Where comfort meets course-ready style. These PGA TOUR Flat Front Golf Pants feature moisture-wicking fabric and stretch performance for a polished look that moves with you–from tee time to post-round drinks.
60% off
Finish every outfit strong. This Perry Ellis Belt is sleek, versatile, and made from genuine leather with a polished buckle that instantly elevates jeans or slacks. One belt, endless outfits.
Women’s fashion & accessory deals
52% off
Behold your new go-to for lounging or lunging. These baleaf Wide Leg Yoga Pants are buttery soft, breathable, and feature a high-rise waistband for the most flattering fit.
14% off
These ballet flats feature a cushioned insole and flexible sole, perfect for workdays, weekend errands, or anything in between. Classic style never felt so good.
30% off
Sweet dreams ahead. Ekouaer’s silky-soft pajama sets are breathable, lightweight, and stylish enough for lazy Sundays or slumber parties. Once you wear them, you’ll never go back to your old set.
