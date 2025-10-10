Kick off holiday shopping with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days bestsellers

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let’s be honest–some people buy stocks; others buy skincare and smart lighting. We all invest differently, and during this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, I’m shopping like the holidays came early. These picks make life brighter, smoother, smarter and yes, totally giftable (even if the gift is for you). If you’re not a Prime member yet, start a free trial for fast delivery

31% off

Govee Outdoor Lights I love that these can go from everyday cool and warm white to full-on festive in seconds–and I’m not just talking Diwali or Christmas. If your favourite team is playing, light it up in Blue Jays blue and white, or give the Oilers a little orange-and-blue love. Everything’s controlled right from the app (super intuitive) and pairs seamlessly with Alexa, Matter, or Google Assistant. Installation? Shockingly easy. They come with clips and adhesive backing, so you can attach them right to your eaves no pro required. Cut, connect, and voilà – you’ve got that clean, professional look all on your own. They last forever, sip energy instead of guzzle it, and instantly give your home major curb-appeal glow-up energy. Perfect gift for new homeowners! Or if your kids are renting with roommates, this is the kind of upgrade that’ll make their place the hangout spot. $369.99 on amazon (was $539.99)

Story continues below advertisement

23% off

L’Oréal Paris Hair Glycolic Gloss Shine Trio This three-piece set includes the Glycolic Gloss shampoo, conditioner, and five-minute lamination treatment that rinses off easily. The result? Salon-soft hair that’s 2x shinier and 88% smoother–for up to ten washes. A professional gloss treatment can cost up to $100 and take nearly an hour, but not anymore! This at-home kit delivers salon-worthy results in minutes. Powered by glycolic acid—renowned in skincare for its resurfacing benefits–it penetrates deep into the hair fiber to boost shine, smoothness, and strength. Suitable for all hair types (but especially transformative for curly or frizzy hair), it’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves trying the latest beauty trends, and this is one that’s here to stay. $25.47 on amazon (was $32.97)

19% off

Lego Creator Flatbed Truck with Helicopter Set This kit is basically three toys in one! Build a transporter truck with a helicopter, then transform it into a plane and fuel truck, or rebuild it as a hot rod and SUV. Talk about play value! Honestly, where was this when we were kids?! It strikes the perfect balance for both new and seasoned builders, introducing more complex construction without ever feeling overwhelming. With 270 pieces, it’s just the right challenge–engaging but not frustrating. And the best part? It’s not just for kids. Adults can join in for some hands-on, screen-free fun. Perfect for all abilities and ages 7+, this set sparks creativity, focus, and joy for everyone in the room. $20.17 on amazon (was $24.99)

24% off

LEGO Minecraft The Baby Pig House This one’s a dream for fans of both Minecraft and LEGO–the perfect mix of on-screen adventure and hands-on creativity. The set features five iconic Minecraft characters and a detailed forest biome complete with a farm plot for growing beets and potatoes. You can guide the pig through the field, dangle a carrot in front of it, or saddle it up, just like in the game! Fun, flexible, and satisfying to build, it’s great for kids and kids at heart alike. Plus, the LEGO Builder app lets you zoom in, rotate models, and track your progress. A fantastic birthday or holiday gift for any Minecraft fan. $18.93 on amazon (was $24.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask – $22.75

Barbie Mermaid Toy Doll – $23.72

Magnetic Rechargeable Hand Warmers – $26.99

24% off

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025 This is pure magic for Potterheads. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025 brings a spellbinding countdown to Christmas with 24 daily surprises–from mini figures like Harry, Hermione, and Ron to buildable scenes straight from the Wizarding World. Each day reveals a new piece that adds to a festive Hogwarts adventure, so by Christmas Eve, you’ll have a mini diorama worthy of the Great Hall. A fun, hands-on way to make the season (and the wait) a little more enchanting. $45.58 on amazon (was $59.99)

26% off

Rubbermaid 44 Piece Food Storage Containers I love this set because, honestly, I hate food waste, and nothing keeps food fresher longer than high-quality containers. This 44-piece set includes 22 containers and matching lids in all the right sizes, making meal prep and storage a breeze. They’re leakproof, dishwasher-safe, and feature built-in steam vents to prevent microwave splatter. Made from BPA-free material that’s stain- and odor-resistant, these containers are a total upgrade from those mismatched, mystery-smelling ones in your cupboard. The perfect gift for the person who has everything–because trust me, they don’t have this set. $119.68 on amazon (was $162.73)

Story continues below advertisement

21% off

Apple iPad Mini Who doesn’t love a mini? You get the full iPad experience in a compact, travel-friendly size–perfect for everything from lounging on the couch to working at a café or catching a flight. It’s compatible with the Apple Pencil, features a stunning high-resolution display, and starts with 128GB of storage for all your projects. With Touch ID built right into the top button, unlocking, signing in, or using Apple Pay is effortless. It’s an ideal gift for students, professionals, and creatives alike. I got one for my daughter Mimi, and it’s been a total game-changer for school–now my boys want one too, so let’s just say there are two in my cart today. $538.99 on amazon (was $679.00)

You may also like:

Travelers Club Cosmo Hardside Spinner Luggage – $80.65

Nespresso Vertuo Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine – $139

Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop – $799.99