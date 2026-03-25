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If your kitchen could use a little refresh, you don’t want to miss Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. We’re talking up to 75% off big-name brands like Ninja, Nespresso, KitchenAid and more. These are the workhorses, the time-savers, and the “why didn’t I buy this sooner?” pieces that earn their counter space.

Whether you’re looking for a do-it-all appliance, a better blender, sharper knives, or food storage that actually helps you stay organized, this sale won’t disappoint. But hurry, these deals won’t last long!

P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

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31% off

Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL From snacks to meals to desserts, is there anything this air fryer can’t do? The XL capacity is key (think 9 pounds of chicken wings), and it cooks frozen food in minutes with little to no oil — without compromising on flavour or texture. $109.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

22% off

Ninja SLUSHi This is a too-good-to-pass-up deal, especially heading into warmer weather. It keeps drinks at the right temperature and consistency for up to 12 hours, and it’s great for everything from iced coffees to spiked slushies. $349.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

27% off

Nespresso Vertuo Super versatile and compact, this sleek machine makes everything from ristretto and espresso to mugs of coffee and cold brew-style drinks. A great pick if you want café-style options at home without giving up counter space. $140 on Amazon (was $192)

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18% off

KitchenAid Pure Power Blender Ideal for both single-serve and large batches, this blender comes with a 68-ounce jar plus two personal cups. The powerful blades break down tough ingredients fast, and the smoothie and ice crush settings make it foolproof. $139.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

27% off

Our Place Wonder Oven It works as a toaster, but it also air fries, bakes, reheats and steams. It’s a total workhorse and one of those appliances you end up reaching for far more than expected. $215 on Amazon (was $295)

25% off

Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker Extra-deep waffle pockets, non-stick grids and “ready to bake” and “ready to eat” indicator lights take the guesswork out of breakfast. It’s easy to clean and comes with a pancake plate too, which makes it even more versatile. $119.98 on Amazon (was $159.99)

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More Amazon kitchen deals:

19% off: Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $67.76

38% off: Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve – $117.98

17% off: 10-Piece High Carbon Japan Kitchen Knife Set – $99.99

26% off

Lagostina Kitchen Pots and Pans A great style addition to any kitchen, but also incredibly practical. This 12-piece set offers even heating, stay-cool handles and an induction-safe base—making it a solid pick whether you’re setting up your first kitchen or upgrading your current one. $279.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

35% off

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer The must-have accessory for every kitchen. With 11 speeds and enough power to handle everything from folding to kneading, the bowl-lift design adds extra stability compared to tilt-head models—making it a true investment piece that earns its place on the counter. $499.99 on Amazon (was $769.99)

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13% off

Crockpot Multicooker Replace multiple appliances with one sleek multicooker. It slow cooks, sears, steams, cooks rice and keeps food warm. Dual pots and temperature control let you make two dishes at once—and sync them to finish at the same time. Win-win. $187.99 on Amazon (was $216.35)

21% off

Cuisinart Food Processor This is one of those appliances you end up using all the time. The extra-large 14-cup capacity is great for bigger batches, and the wide feed tube fits whole fruits and vegetables, which saves so much prep time. It chops, slices, shreds and kneads effortlessly—and the one-touch controls keep it simple. $269.99 on Amazon (was $340.12)

34% off

HENCKELS 14 Pc Knife Block Set A good knife makes all the difference in the kitchen, and this set gives you all the essentials in one place. The knives are sharp, lightweight, well-balanced and built for long-lasting everyday use. $178.99 on Amazon (was $269.99)

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19% off

COSORI Electric Kettle This one is for the tea lovers. It has rapid heat technology, custom temperature control and a keep-warm setting for up to an hour — plus an infuser so you can make tea right in the kettle. $62.98 on Amazon (was $77.83)

38% off

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer You may wonder how you ever lived without one. It helps keep food fresh longer, cuts down on freezer burn, and has custom settings for dry and wet items, all in a compact space-saving design. $79.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

30% off

Rubbermaid Glass Food Storage Containers A smart option if you want to store food without worrying about plastic. They’re leakproof, airtight, stackable and oven-safe, with universal lids that make storage feel a little less chaotic. $76.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

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More Amazon kitchen deals:

21% off: Our Place Always Pan – $169.00

30% off: Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker – $139.99

20% off: Coleman Classic Series 62-Qt Insulated Portable Cooler – $126.62