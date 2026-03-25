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Spring has sprung, and so have the savings! Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, bringing deep discounts on must-have items–but not for long. Whether you’ve been eyeing a high-performance Dyson hair tool, a sleek Apple upgrade or a design-forward kitchen essential from Our Place, now’s the time to snap up these premium picks at add-to-cart-worthy prices.
P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.
Everything you need to dive into your next read, this bundle pairs the lightweight Kindle with must-have accessories (a case and power adapter) for a seamless, distraction-free reading experience at home or on the go.
A sleek, screen-free wearable that tracks sleep, recovery and daily activity with impressive precision–perfect for anyone looking to optimize their health without the bulk of a smartwatch. Every core feature is free in the Ultrahuman app.
Compact yet powerful, this pocket-sized charger delivers fast, efficient charging for your devices without taking up valuable outlet space. It delivers up to 45W of high-speed charging power while intelligently adjusting output based on your battery level.
This high-tech styling tool curls, smooths and dries with minimal heat damage, using intelligent airflow for faster, shinier results. And the rose gold finish will look especially sleek on your bathroom counter!
The blender of all blenders–now at a rare discount! This powerful, compact machine tackles everything from smoothies to soups with ease, delivering professional-grade results at home. Don’t mind if we do.
Designed to improve indoor air quality, this sleek purifier helps remove allergens, dust and pollutants while operating quietly in the background. The best part? You can control every function via the app from your smartphone.
A powerful cutting machine for crafting, personalization and DIY projects, compatible with hundreds of materials. This bundle includes smart vinyl, cardstock, transfer tape, iron on HTV, a mat, pens, tool kit and 30 Images in the Design Space App.
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