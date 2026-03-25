SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

30+ best deals from Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted March 25, 2026 3:30 am
2 min read
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2026 best deals View image in full screen
Shop deeply discounted picks from top brands like Apple, Our Place, Crest and more.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring has sprung, and so have the savings! Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, bringing deep discounts on must-have items–but not for long. Whether you’ve been eyeing a high-performance Dyson hair tool, a sleek Apple upgrade or a design-forward kitchen essential from Our Place, now’s the time to snap up these premium picks at add-to-cart-worthy prices.

P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Best tech deals

43% off

JBL Tune Flex True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Enjoy powerful JBL Deep Bass Sound with these true wireless earbuds, designed with a comfortable, ergonomic fit, active noise cancelling and up to 32 hours of total battery life for all-day listening.
$79.98 on Amazon (was $139.98)

 

26% off

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle
Everything you need to dive into your next read, this bundle pairs the lightweight Kindle with must-have accessories (a case and power adapter) for a seamless, distraction-free reading experience at home or on the go.
$157.97 on Amazon (was $212.97)

 

Story continues below advertisement

30% off

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR
A sleek, screen-free wearable that tracks sleep, recovery and daily activity with impressive precision–perfect for anyone looking to optimize their health without the bulk of a smartwatch. Every core feature is free in the Ultrahuman app.
$383.2 on Amazon (was $549)

 

32% off

All-new Ring Indoor Cam with Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Keep tabs on your home from anywhere with this smart security duo, offering real-time video, motion alerts and two-way talk for added peace of mind.
$84.98 on Amazon (was $124.99)

 

13% off

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip)
Powerful yet ultra-light, this 15-inch MacBook Air features Apple’s M4 chip, a stunning Liquid Retina display and all-day battery life for seamless work and play on the go.
$2268 on Amazon (was $2598)
Story continues below advertisement

 

26% off

Anker Nano USB C Charger
Compact yet powerful, this pocket-sized charger delivers fast, efficient charging for your devices without taking up valuable outlet space. It delivers up to 45W of high-speed charging power while intelligently adjusting output based on your battery level.
$36.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

 

More Amazon tech deals:

55% off: Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.10

29% off: Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $49.99

27% off: ASUS Zenbook A14 Laptop – $949

20% off: Apple iPad with A16 chip – $399

18% off: Meta Quest 3S 128GB – $329.96

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

Best beauty & personal care deals

20% off

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000
Upgrade your oral care routine with this easy-to-use power flosser, designed to effectively remove plaque and improve gum health with minimal effort.
$79.95 on Amazon (was $99.99)

 

20% off

Estée Lauder Futurist Soft Touch Brightening Skincealer
This hydrating skincealer delivers buildable coverage with a soft, radiant finish, helping to visibly brighten dark circles and blur imperfections while caring for skin.
$42.50 on amazon (was $50)

 

Story continues below advertisement

16% off

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White + Whitening Light
Achieve a brighter, whiter smile at home with these bestselling enamel-safe strips, enhanced with an LED light to help boost whitening results.
$89.99 on Amazon (was $106.82)

 

30% off

MEDIHEAL PDRN Lifting Pads
These targeted lifting pads are infused with PDRN to help firm, smooth and revitalize the skin, making them perfect for quick pre-event prep or daily treatment.
$25.2 on Amazon (was $36)

 

25% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
This high-tech styling tool curls, smooths and dries with minimal heat damage, using intelligent airflow for faster, shinier results. And the rose gold finish will look especially sleek on your bathroom counter!
$599.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

28% off

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara
Want long, voluminous lashes with no flakes or smudges? The flex tower brush ensures every lash gets the perfect coat from root to tip.
$12.96 on Amazon (was $17.99)

 

More Amazon beauty deals:

53% off: grace & stella Under Eye Mask – $18.95

25 % off: EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen – $52.50

20% off: Kitsch Ultra-Petite Satin Scrunchies – $11.19

15% off: Nexxus Keraphix Gift Set – $31.41

8% off: Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

Best fashion deals

9% off

Amazon Essentials Mens Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt
A cozy everyday staple made from soft fleece fabric, featuring a classic quarter-zip neckline and relaxed fit that’s perfect for layering in any season.
$24.82 on Amazon (was $27.3)

 

36% off

FEISEDY Vintage Retro 70s Aviator Sunglasses
These retro-inspired aviators feature tinted lenses and lightweight frames, adding a cool, vintage edge while keeping your eyes protected from sunny days ahead.
$16.79 on Amazon (was $26.24)

 

20% off

Tanming 2 Piece Lounge Sets
Cozy yet polished, this matching lounge set offers a relaxed fit and soft fabric, making it perfect for everything from lounging at home to casual outings.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

20% off

SAXX Underwear Co. Men's Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs
Enjoy all-day comfort with these ultra-soft boxer briefs, featuring a relaxed fit, moisture-wicking fabric and BallPark Pouch for support and chafe-free movement.
$129.56 on Amazon (was $162)

 

30% off

Fossil Men's Pearson Multifunction Stainless Steel Watch
With a sleek gunmetal finish and a bold face, this multifunction watch is a standout for men with discerning taste.
$161 on Amazon (was $230)

 

30% off

KIDMI Women's Suede Clogs
These suede clogs offer a comfortable, slip-on design with cushioned support, making them an easy everyday shoe with laid-back appeal.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $70.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

More Amazon fashion deals:

35% off: Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette – $26

20% off: Levi Strauss Signature Gold Mens Straight Fit Jeans – $32.52

20% off: Adidas Unisex-Adult Samba Indoor – $95.74

31% off: Danish Endurance Retro Crew Tennis Socks – $27.96

12% off: Dream Pairs Women’s Open Toe Espadrilles – $49.99

 

 

Best kitchen deals

35% off

Ninja MC1001C Foodi PossibleCooker PRO
This versatile, all-in-one cooker replaces multiple appliances, allowing you to slow cook, sauté, steam and sear with ease–perfect for simplifying weeknight meals.
$129.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

30% off

Nespresso Creatista Pro Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine
Create barista-quality coffee and espresso drinks at home with this premium machine, featuring customizable milk texturing, a built-in steam wand and an intuitive digital display.
$909.3 on Amazon (was $1299)

 

25% off

Our Place Wonder Oven
A compact, multi-functional oven that air fries, bakes, toasts and reheats, combining everyday convenience with a sleek, space-saving design.
$179 on Amazon (was $240)

 

23% off

Lagostina Moderna 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
This durable stainless steel set offers even heat distribution and long-lasting performance, making it a reliable choice for everyday cooking.
$199.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

10% off

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
The blender of all blenders–now at a rare discount! This powerful, compact machine tackles everything from smoothies to soups with ease, delivering professional-grade results at home. Don’t mind if we do.
$449.95 on Amazon (was $499.95)

 

10% off

Ninja Ice Cream Maker
Make homemade frozen treats with ease using this versatile machine, featuring seven one-touch programs for ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes and more.
$268.8 on Amazon (was $299.99)

 

More Amazon kitchen deals:

34% off: ZWILLING Twin Chef 9Piece Knife Block Set – $152

28% off: Nespresso Vertuo Plus Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine – $139

23% off: Philips 7000 Series Pasta Noodle Maker – $249.99

14% off: Our Place Always Pan – $169.00

10% off: Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $67.76

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

Best home deals

14% off

Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow
Customize your sleep setup with this adjustable pillow, filled with breathable memory foam that lets you tailor the height and firmness to your preference.
$91.2 on Amazon (was $106)

 

15% off

BLUEAIR Air Purifier
Designed to improve indoor air quality, this sleek purifier helps remove allergens, dust and pollutants while operating quietly in the background. The best part? You can control every function via the app from your smartphone.
$169.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

 

Story continues below advertisement

29% off

Cricut Explore 4 Smart Cutting Machine Bundle
A powerful cutting machine for crafting, personalization and DIY projects, compatible with hundreds of materials. This bundle includes smart vinyl, cardstock, transfer tape, iron on HTV, a mat, pens, tool kit and 30 Images in the Design Space App.
$299 on Amazon (was $419)

 

15% off

DREAME L40s Ultra CE Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty
This advanced robot vacuum and mop features powerful suction, smart navigation and self-emptying capabilities, making hands-free cleaning easier than ever.
$549.99 on Amazon (was $649.98)

 

15% off

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock
Designed to support better sleep habits, this bestselling sunrise alarm clock gently wakes you with gradually brightening light and calming sounds.
$229.99 on Amazon (was $269.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

23% off

Sunbeam Premium Heating Pad
A go-to for everyday relief, this heating pad delivers consistent, soothing heat to help ease muscle tension, soreness and stiffness.
$36.99 on Amazon (was $47.99)

 

More Amazon home deals:

13% off: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer – $25.99

13% off: Brita 27 Cup Elite Filter Dispenser – $49.99

30% off: Combo 2-in-1 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum – $259.99

15% off: Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $93.99

30% off: Dragon Touch 15.6-inch Digital Calendar – $279.99

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices