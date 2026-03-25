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Spring has sprung, and so have the savings! Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, bringing deep discounts on must-have items–but not for long. Whether you’ve been eyeing a high-performance Dyson hair tool, a sleek Apple upgrade or a design-forward kitchen essential from Our Place, now’s the time to snap up these premium picks at add-to-cart-worthy prices.

P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

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Best tech deals

43% off

JBL Tune Flex True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Enjoy powerful JBL Deep Bass Sound with these true wireless earbuds, designed with a comfortable, ergonomic fit, active noise cancelling and up to 32 hours of total battery life for all-day listening. $79.98 on Amazon (was $139.98)

26% off

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle Everything you need to dive into your next read, this bundle pairs the lightweight Kindle with must-have accessories (a case and power adapter) for a seamless, distraction-free reading experience at home or on the go. $157.97 on Amazon (was $212.97)

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30% off

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR A sleek, screen-free wearable that tracks sleep, recovery and daily activity with impressive precision–perfect for anyone looking to optimize their health without the bulk of a smartwatch. Every core feature is free in the Ultrahuman app. $383.2 on Amazon (was $549)

32% off

All-new Ring Indoor Cam with Ring Video Doorbell Wired Keep tabs on your home from anywhere with this smart security duo, offering real-time video, motion alerts and two-way talk for added peace of mind. $84.98 on Amazon (was $124.99)

13% off

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip) Powerful yet ultra-light, this 15-inch MacBook Air features Apple’s M4 chip, a stunning Liquid Retina display and all-day battery life for seamless work and play on the go. $2268 on Amazon (was $2598)

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26% off

Anker Nano USB C Charger Compact yet powerful, this pocket-sized charger delivers fast, efficient charging for your devices without taking up valuable outlet space. It delivers up to 45W of high-speed charging power while intelligently adjusting output based on your battery level. $36.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

More Amazon tech deals:

55% off: Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.10

29% off: Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $49.99

27% off: ASUS Zenbook A14 Laptop – $949

20% off: Apple iPad with A16 chip – $399

18% off: Meta Quest 3S 128GB – $329.96

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Best beauty & personal care deals

20% off

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Upgrade your oral care routine with this easy-to-use power flosser, designed to effectively remove plaque and improve gum health with minimal effort. $79.95 on Amazon (was $99.99)

20% off

Estée Lauder Futurist Soft Touch Brightening Skincealer This hydrating skincealer delivers buildable coverage with a soft, radiant finish, helping to visibly brighten dark circles and blur imperfections while caring for skin. $42.50 on amazon (was $50)

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16% off

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White + Whitening Light Achieve a brighter, whiter smile at home with these bestselling enamel-safe strips, enhanced with an LED light to help boost whitening results. $89.99 on Amazon (was $106.82)

30% off

MEDIHEAL PDRN Lifting Pads These targeted lifting pads are infused with PDRN to help firm, smooth and revitalize the skin, making them perfect for quick pre-event prep or daily treatment. $25.2 on Amazon (was $36)

25% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer This high-tech styling tool curls, smooths and dries with minimal heat damage, using intelligent airflow for faster, shinier results. And the rose gold finish will look especially sleek on your bathroom counter! $599.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

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28% off

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara Want long, voluminous lashes with no flakes or smudges? The flex tower brush ensures every lash gets the perfect coat from root to tip. $12.96 on Amazon (was $17.99)

More Amazon beauty deals:

53% off: grace & stella Under Eye Mask – $18.95

25 % off: EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen – $52.50

20% off: Kitsch Ultra-Petite Satin Scrunchies – $11.19

15% off: Nexxus Keraphix Gift Set – $31.41

8% off: Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98

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Best fashion deals

9% off

Amazon Essentials Mens Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt A cozy everyday staple made from soft fleece fabric, featuring a classic quarter-zip neckline and relaxed fit that’s perfect for layering in any season. $24.82 on Amazon (was $27.3)

36% off

FEISEDY Vintage Retro 70s Aviator Sunglasses These retro-inspired aviators feature tinted lenses and lightweight frames, adding a cool, vintage edge while keeping your eyes protected from sunny days ahead. $16.79 on Amazon (was $26.24)

20% off

Tanming 2 Piece Lounge Sets Cozy yet polished, this matching lounge set offers a relaxed fit and soft fabric, making it perfect for everything from lounging at home to casual outings. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

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20% off

30% off

Fossil Men's Pearson Multifunction Stainless Steel Watch With a sleek gunmetal finish and a bold face, this multifunction watch is a standout for men with discerning taste. $161 on Amazon (was $230)

30% off

KIDMI Women's Suede Clogs These suede clogs offer a comfortable, slip-on design with cushioned support, making them an easy everyday shoe with laid-back appeal. $49.99 on Amazon (was $70.99)

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More Amazon fashion deals:

35% off: Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette – $26

20% off: Levi Strauss Signature Gold Mens Straight Fit Jeans – $32.52

20% off: Adidas Unisex-Adult Samba Indoor – $95.74

31% off: Danish Endurance Retro Crew Tennis Socks – $27.96

12% off: Dream Pairs Women’s Open Toe Espadrilles – $49.99

Best kitchen deals

35% off

Ninja MC1001C Foodi PossibleCooker PRO This versatile, all-in-one cooker replaces multiple appliances, allowing you to slow cook, sauté, steam and sear with ease–perfect for simplifying weeknight meals. $129.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

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30% off

Nespresso Creatista Pro Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine Create barista-quality coffee and espresso drinks at home with this premium machine, featuring customizable milk texturing, a built-in steam wand and an intuitive digital display. $909.3 on Amazon (was $1299)

25% off

Our Place Wonder Oven A compact, multi-functional oven that air fries, bakes, toasts and reheats, combining everyday convenience with a sleek, space-saving design. $179 on Amazon (was $240)

23% off

Lagostina Moderna 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set This durable stainless steel set offers even heat distribution and long-lasting performance, making it a reliable choice for everyday cooking. $199.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

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10% off

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender The blender of all blenders–now at a rare discount! This powerful, compact machine tackles everything from smoothies to soups with ease, delivering professional-grade results at home. Don’t mind if we do. $449.95 on Amazon (was $499.95)

10% off

Ninja Ice Cream Maker Make homemade frozen treats with ease using this versatile machine, featuring seven one-touch programs for ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes and more. $268.8 on Amazon (was $299.99)

More Amazon kitchen deals:

34% off: ZWILLING Twin Chef 9Piece Knife Block Set – $152

28% off: Nespresso Vertuo Plus Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine – $139

23% off: Philips 7000 Series Pasta Noodle Maker – $249.99

14% off: Our Place Always Pan – $169.00

10% off: Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $67.76

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Best home deals

14% off

Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow Customize your sleep setup with this adjustable pillow, filled with breathable memory foam that lets you tailor the height and firmness to your preference. $91.2 on Amazon (was $106)

15% off

BLUEAIR Air Purifier Designed to improve indoor air quality, this sleek purifier helps remove allergens, dust and pollutants while operating quietly in the background. The best part? You can control every function via the app from your smartphone. $169.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

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29% off

Cricut Explore 4 Smart Cutting Machine Bundle A powerful cutting machine for crafting, personalization and DIY projects, compatible with hundreds of materials. This bundle includes smart vinyl, cardstock, transfer tape, iron on HTV, a mat, pens, tool kit and 30 Images in the Design Space App. $299 on Amazon (was $419)

15% off

15% off

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock Designed to support better sleep habits, this bestselling sunrise alarm clock gently wakes you with gradually brightening light and calming sounds. $229.99 on Amazon (was $269.99)

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23% off

Sunbeam Premium Heating Pad A go-to for everyday relief, this heating pad delivers consistent, soothing heat to help ease muscle tension, soreness and stiffness. $36.99 on Amazon (was $47.99)

More Amazon home deals:

13% off: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer – $25.99

13% off: Brita 27 Cup Elite Filter Dispenser – $49.99

30% off: Combo 2-in-1 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum – $259.99

15% off: Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $93.99

30% off: Dragon Touch 15.6-inch Digital Calendar – $279.99