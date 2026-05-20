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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    May 20, 2026 at 10:30 am

    Shouldn’t be allowed

  2. Al Mac
    May 20, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Crazy – yet FIFA will make over USA$1 billion…

  3. Susan Smith
    May 20, 2026 at 10:20 am

    Great more money going elsewhere at a time we need yo look after our people

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Canada

The World Cup will cost Canadian taxpayers $82M per game: PBO

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 10:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World Cup countdown'
World Cup countdown
The kick-off of the FIFA World Cup is just over a month away, and Vancouver's host committee provided an update on the final preparations, and what fans should do to be prepared. Travis Prasad reports. – May 6, 2026
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The 2026 World Cup will feature over a dozen matches played in Canada this summer, and a new analysis estimates each game will cost $82 million of government funding.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released its analysis Wednesday of federal commitments and costs associated with co-hosting the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, and how much taxpayers will be on the hook for.

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It estimates a total cost of $1.1 billion, of which $473 million will come from the federal government, and the remaining $593 million will come from other levels of government.

The PBO report says this means each of the 13 total games played on Canadian soil will cost about $82 million. It adds that this figure is consistent with past public spending to host World Cup events in Canada.

– More to come

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