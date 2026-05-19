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Canada

Carney says not to ‘overplay the importance’ of paused U.S. military board

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 1:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada expands defence partnerships during Gulf visit'
Canada expands defence partnerships during Gulf visit
At a press conference on Thursday, Minister Anita Anand and Defence Minister David McGuinty promoted Canada’s growing defence and diplomatic ties in the Gulf region. The ministers discussed regional security concerns, support for stability in the Strait of Hormuz and expanding partnerships with Qatar, Oman and the UAE. They also confirmed discussions with Ukraine on drone and anti-drone research.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney said he would not “overplay the importance” of the Permanent Joint Board of Defense following the U.S. announcement it would be paused.

“It has a long heritage but I wouldn’t overplay the importance of this,” Carney said at an announcement in Quebec.

“We have many aspects of very close defence co-operation with the United States … There’s lots of co-operation we will continue to do so.”

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Carney also stated that Canada will “also be co-operating with other partners and diversifying our defence co-operation.”

Elbridge Colby, the U.S. undersecretary of defence, said the department is pausing the military board “to reassess how this forum benefits shared North American defense.”

Colby said the United States “can no longer avoid the gaps between rhetoric and reality” in the post, where he shared a link to a transcript of Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

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The board was established in 1940 and is an advisory forum for U.S.-Canada bilateral defence co-operation.

 

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