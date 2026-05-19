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Canada

Port of Halifax grain elevator to keep running until at least the end of 2028

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2026 2:30 pm
1 min read
Kim Batherson, general manager of Halifax Grain Elevator Limited, shown outside the facility at the Port of Halifax on Wednesday Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. View image in full screen
Kim Batherson, general manager of Halifax Grain Elevator Limited, shown outside the facility at the Port of Halifax on Wednesday Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. DPi
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The lease for the grain elevator at the Port of Halifax will be extended at least until the end of 2028.

The operations of the elevator, which opened in 1924, had been in doubt because of plans for an ambitious expansion to grow the port’s cargo and cruise ship businesses.

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Halifax Grain Elevator Ltd. said in a statement on social media earlier this month it had reached a deal with the port authority for dry bulk export vessel access for soybeans, wood pellets and other dry goods.

The grain elevator has 365 silos that can store up to 140,000 tonnes of grain at a time.

Its lease was set to expire at the end of the year.

The port’s 50-year plan, released in 2022, includes filling in the elevator’s export docking berth to expand the port’s cargo business.

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