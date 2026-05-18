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Crime

‘Allegations are serious’: 3 Toronto officers arrested while vacationing in Barcelona

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 18, 2026 11:52 am
1 min read
Toronto police logo View image in full screen
A Toronto police badge is seen on an officer's uniform on Oct. 1, 2024. Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images
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Three Toronto police officers are facing charges after being arrested while vacationing in Barcelona.

The force confirmed their arrest in a statement to Global News Monday; it did not say what type of charges they are facing.

“The allegations are serious. On arrival in Canada, one officer was suspended from duty as authorized by the Chief of Police in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act,” a spokesperson said.

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“The two other officers will also be suspended upon their return to Canada in the coming days.”

The spokesperson added the officers were not in Barcelona on any official capacity, and that the force would not be commenting further.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Association said the union would not be commenting given the allegations relate to an off-duty incident.

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Global News has reached out to authorities in Barcelona for more information.

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