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Crime

Former B.C. corrections officer turns herself in after warrant issued

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 9:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Former correctional officer turns herself in'
Former correctional officer turns herself in
Global News has learned that the former North Fraser Correctional Service prison guard wanted for breach of trust has turned herself in. Rumina Daya has the exclusive details
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A former North Fraser Correctional Service prison guard, wanted for breach of trust and personation, has turned herself in to authorities.

A warrant was issued for Naila Sheikh’s arrest last month. The former correctional officer turned herself in to police on Monday morning. She has been released on conditions and Sheikh’s first court appearance is expected next week.

Sheikh was a correctional officer at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam. She faces three criminal charges: identity fraud, breach of trust, and unauthorized use of a computer.

Global News has learned she was the case manager for convicted killer Rabih Alkhalil, who escaped from custody in July 2022.

It is unknown if the charges against Sheikh have any connection to Alkhalil’s escape.

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The notorious gangster broke out of jail with the help of two men posing as contractors.

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At the time, Alkhalil was on trial for the murder of a rival gangster at Vancouver’s Wall Centre in 2012. Alkhalil was found guilty in absentia. After more than three years on the run, Alkhalil, who was one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, was tracked down and arrested in Qatar under an alias in September 2025.

Click to play video: 'Extradition challenges of bringing Alkhalil back'
Extradition challenges of bringing Alkhalil back

Alkhalil is still overseas as Canada does not have an official extradition treaty with Qatar.

Sheikh’s lawyer, Gagan Nahal, successfully kept another former correctional officer out of prison.

Last week, Ramandeep Rai received a two-year conditional sentence to be served in the community after pleading guilty to breach of trust.

She failed to report that an inmate, with whom she was having a romantic relationship, had a cellphone.

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Nahal tells Global News he has requested disclosure from Crown prosecutors. At this stage, he has not received any evidence, so he cannot comment on whether there is any link between Sheikh’s charges and Alkhalil’s escape.

-with files from Rumina Daya 

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