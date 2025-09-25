Menu

Crime

B.C. fugitive Rabih Alkhalil arrested in Qatar 3 years after jailbreak

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 25, 2025 12:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Accused accomplice in Rabih Alkhalil jail break arrested in Spain'
Accused accomplice in Rabih Alkhalil jail break arrested in Spain
Police have confirmed the overseas arrest of one of the country's most wanted men, less than a week after RCMP revealed he had been charged in connection with a high-profile jail break of a convicted Lower Mainland gangster. Angela Jung reports.
After three years on the run, Rabih Alkhalil is in custody overseas.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and the Federal Policing – Pacific Region (FP-PR) confirmed on Thursday that Alkhalil was arrested in Qatar under an alias earlier this month.

In 2022, Alkhalil broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam. Police believe he was assisted by two men posing as contractors.

Edward Paul Ayoub, 48, of Ottawa, John Brian Potvin, 49, of Ottawa and Ryan Edward Van Gool, 46, of Harrison Hot Springs, B.C., have each been charged with prison breach and conspiracy to commit a prison breach.

Potvin was arrested recently in Spain.

Click to play video: '3 men arrested and charged in prison escape of B.C. fugitive Robbie Alkhalil'
3 men arrested and charged in prison escape of B.C. fugitive Robbie Alkhalil
The CFSEU-BC and RCMP are working with Interpol and international partners to have Alkhalil returned to Canada, where he is wanted for being unlawfully at large after escaping prison while on trial for murder. Since his escape, Alkahlil has been convicted of murder that occurred in 2012 in Vancouver, British Columbia, making this his second first-degree murder charge, RCMP explained in a release.

More to come.

