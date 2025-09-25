B.C. fugitive Rabih Alkhalil arrested in Qatar 3 years after jailbreak

Send this page to someone via email

After three years on the run, Rabih Alkhalil is in custody overseas.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and the Federal Policing – Pacific Region (FP-PR) confirmed on Thursday that Alkhalil was arrested in Qatar under an alias earlier this month.

In 2022, Alkhalil broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam. Police believe he was assisted by two men posing as contractors.

Edward Paul Ayoub, 48, of Ottawa, John Brian Potvin, 49, of Ottawa and Ryan Edward Van Gool, 46, of Harrison Hot Springs, B.C., have each been charged with prison breach and conspiracy to commit a prison breach.

Potvin was arrested recently in Spain.

The CFSEU-BC and RCMP are working with Interpol and international partners to have Alkhalil returned to Canada, where he is wanted for being unlawfully at large after escaping prison while on trial for murder. Since his escape, Alkahlil has been convicted of murder that occurred in 2012 in Vancouver, British Columbia, making this his second first-degree murder charge, RCMP explained in a release.

More to come.