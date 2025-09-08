RCMP to speak on B.C. fugitive’s arrest in Qatar, years after escaping from jail

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is expected to make an announcement Monday on the overseas arrest of a B.C. fugitive who escaped from jail three years ago.

Global News has learned that Rabih ‘Robby’ Alkhalil has been arrested in Qatar.

In 2022, Alkhalil broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam. Police believe he was assisted by two men posing as contractors.

A month after the escape, he was found guilty in absentia of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly gang shooting at the Vancouver Wall Centre in 2012.

In 2023, a $100,000 reward was offered for any information leading to Alkhalil’s arrest.

Extradition from Qatar, however, may be difficult.

“Qatar is fugitive heaven,” immigration lawyer Richard Kurland told Global News.

“Canada has no extradition treaty with Qatar. The alternative is diplomatic, multi-year chats or an arrangement, which is ‘let’s make a deal. We have someone you want, you have someone we want,’ and they trade.”

Sources tell Global News that the RCMP and CFSEU-BC are likely going to Qatar to arrange for Alkhalil’s return.

A press conference is set to be held at 1 p.m. PT on Monday. This story will be updated following the press conference.