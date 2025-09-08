Menu

Crime

RCMP to speak on B.C. fugitive’s arrest in Qatar, years after escaping from jail

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 12:28 pm
1 min read
One of Canada’s most wanted killers, Robby al-Khalil, arrested in Qatar
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in the Middle East. Convicted killer Robby Alkhalil escaped from a jail near Vancouver in July 2022. Rumina Daya has the details.
The RCMP is expected to make an announcement Monday on the overseas arrest of a B.C. fugitive who escaped from jail three years ago.

Global News has learned that Rabih ‘Robby’ Alkhalil has been arrested in Qatar.

In 2022, Alkhalil broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam. Police believe he was assisted by two men posing as contractors.

A month after the escape, he was found guilty in absentia of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly gang shooting at the Vancouver Wall Centre in 2012.

Get breaking National news

In 2023, a $100,000 reward was offered for any information leading to Alkhalil’s arrest.

Challenges of extraditing B.C. fugitive Robby Alkhalil after Qatar arrest
Extradition from Qatar, however, may be difficult.

“Qatar is fugitive heaven,” immigration lawyer Richard Kurland told Global News.

“Canada has no extradition treaty with Qatar. The alternative is diplomatic, multi-year chats or an arrangement, which is ‘let’s make a deal. We have someone you want, you have someone we want,’ and they trade.”

Sources tell Global News that the RCMP and CFSEU-BC are likely going to Qatar to arrange for Alkhalil’s return.

A press conference is set to be held at 1 p.m. PT on Monday. This story will be updated following the press conference.

